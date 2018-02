Water Main Break Causing Icy Conditions for West St. Louis County Drivers

St. Louis County — A water main break in west St. Louis County has created icy driving conditions for drivers early Friday morning.

Around 6 a.m., the Ballwin Police Department responded to Wetherburn Drive near Clarkson Road for a water main break. In a tweet, they said conditions are “extremely icy and a fallen tree has blocked both lanes.”

The water company was notified. Crews are on scene to contain the water main break.