Water Main Break Turns St. Louis County Street into Winter Wonderland

St. Louis County, Mo. – Two separate water main breaks covered St. Louis County streets in ice Wednesday morning.

The first break occurred in north St. Louis County at St. Charles Rock Road and Old Hanley Road around 5:30 a.m. When the water main broke it sent water 20 feet into the air. As the water fell it covered nearby power lines and trees.

A couple hours later, a water main break in Florissant turned the area around Greenway Chase and Patterson Road into a winter wonderland. Water from the broken water main left vehicles, trees and anything else the surrounding area covered in ice.