We call it the Arch. Soon, it may also be its formal name

Washington – Congress may change the name of the iconic arch in St. Louis to the Gateway Arch National Park. The Senate, by a voice vote, passed legislation just before Christmas that would change the name of what is now called the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial.

That legislation was sponsored by Sens. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., and Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., and has been referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources. A similar bill has been introduced in the House of Representatives by Reps. William Lacy Clay, D-St. Louis, Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-St. Elizabeth, and Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin.

If the House passes the Senate version and it’s signed by President Donald Trump, all references to the arch on maps and other materials will be changed.