We call it the Arch. Soon, it may also be its formal name

Washington – Congress may change the name of the iconic arch in St. Louis to the Gateway Arch National Park. The Senate, by a voice vote, passed legislation just before Christmas that would change the name of what is now called the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial.
That legislation was sponsored by Sens. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., and Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., and has been referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources. A similar bill has been introduced in the House of Representatives by Reps. William Lacy Clay, D-St. Louis, Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-St. Elizabeth, and Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin.
If the House passes the Senate version and it’s signed by President Donald Trump, all references to the arch on maps and other materials will be changed.
Lo llamamos el Arco; pero pronto también podría ser su nombre formal
Washington – El Congreso puede cambiar el nombre del arco icónico en St. Louis por el Gateway Arch National Park. El Senado, mediante votación oral, aprobó una ley justo antes de Navidad que cambiaría el nombre de lo que ahora se llama el Jefferson National Expansion Memorial.
Esa ley fue patrocinada por los senadores Roy Blunt, R-Mo. y Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., y ha sido remitida al Comité de Recursos Naturales de la Cámara de Representantes. Un proyecto de ley similar ha sido presentado en la Cámara de Representantes por los Representantes William Lacy Clay, D-St. Louis, Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-St. Elizabeth y Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin.
Si la Cámara de Representantes aprueba la versión del Senado y es firmada por el presidente Donald Trump, todas las referencias al arco en los mapas y otros materiales serán modificadas.