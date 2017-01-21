We Continue to Grow
A Message from Cecilia Velázquez
2016 meant for many a year of unexpected and controversial changes; the world was transformed by leaps and bounds. The political, economic and social systems of the past are becoming obsolete, and it seems that we must be better prepared to adapt to this new reality.
With all the new technological advances and the rapid globalization, we now have at hand information as it happens. This is why Red Latina remains at the forefront with information on our website, our social networks, and soon in our digital radio and local television. Always reporting on the most relevant events that affect our community.
2016 took my father, Ricardo Velázquez, with him. Ricardo collaborated with Red Latina since its beginnings in 2000. He mostly wrote about health and medicine, and we cannot forget the humor strips he chose that made us laugh every edition. He will always be remembered for his professionalism and the spirit that characterized his articles. A warm person, charismatic and full of joy. His departure represents a hard blow to the heart, and although death is an inevitable fact, not many of us are prepared for it. My Father always told me: “I don’t worry about you, for you everything is possible and you always can.”
My father’s words were simple but profound; they will always be remembered at the beginning of every year when I am ready to undertake new resolutions. They remind me that in order to achieve the highest possible goals, no excuses are necessary; it is an end worthy of itself.
In that spirit, at Red Latina, we have initiated an ambitious plan since last year to provide the highest quality of services possible, maintaining our good reputation as the best source of bilingual media in the St. Louis metropolitan area.
The initial strategy is focused on winning the trust of our new customers, listening and learning from them to be able to serve better with each edition we print, or post in our different digital platforms.
As this New Year progresses, we are taking our goal to a new level with the introduction of a user-friendly mobile application that gives you the best information and resources available in the region. In this way, we continue to make improvements in the development of our media organization for you.
In this edition, aware of our responsibility as a means of communication to positively impact our community, we have decided to dedicate our pages to several Latin American people who are helping transformed the city and Metropolitan area of St. Louis with their work and dedication. Individuals who reflect our intentions and goals as a publication: to be better, to dare to be generators of change and contribute to the construction of a better city.
We continue to grow with each goal we set, as we strive to become the best bilingual communication medium for our readers in the St. Louis metropolitan area.
The fact that we still have to keep working hard to improve, before fully meeting their expectations, as well as ours, only serves to strengthen our determination as we look forward with optimism to the challenges and opportunities that come our way.
As you make your own personal and professional resolutions for this year, I hope you raise your eyes and set the highest goal possible, and I hope that Red Latina will play an important role in helping you stay well informed..
Seguimos Creciendo
Un Mensaje de Cecilia Velázquez
El 2016 significó para muchos un año de cambios inesperados y controversiales, el mundo se transforma a pasos agigantados. Los sistemas políticos, económicos y sociales del pasado cada vez se hacen más obsoletos, y tal parece que debemos estar mejor preparados para adaptarnos a esta nueva realidad.
Con los nuevos avances tecnológicos y la globalización tenemos al alcance de la mano la información al momento en que sucede, por eso Red Latina se mantiene a la vanguardia con información en nuestra página web, en nuestras redes sociales, y muy pronto en nuestra radio digital y la televisión local, sobre los eventos más relevantes que afectan a nuestra comunidad.
El 2016 se llevó a mi Padre Ricardo Velázquez, quien colaboró con Red Latina desde sus inicios en el 2000, a través de su sección de noticias sobre Medicina y su sección de Humor. Siempre será recordado por su profesionalismo y el ánimo con que siempre escribía sus noticias; una persona cálida, carismática y llena de alegría. Su partida representa un golpe duro para el corazón, y aunque la muerte es un hecho inevitable, no muchos estamos preparados para ella. Mi Padre siempre me dijo: “Nunca me has preocupado, pues para ti todo es posible y tú siempre puedes”.
Las palabras de mi padre fueron simples pero profundas, siempre me hacen eco cuando tocamos el año nuevo y hacemos nuevas resoluciones para el futuro. Me recuerdan que para alcanzar el objetivo más alto posible, no se requiere ninguna justificación adicional; es un fin digno de sí mismo.
Con ese espíritu, en Red Latina hemos iniciado un ambicioso plan desde el año pasado para brindar la más alta calidad de servicios posibles, manteniendo nuestra buena reputación de excelencia, como la mejor fuente de medios bilingües en el área metropolitana de St. Louis.
La estrategia inicial se enfoca en ganar la confianza de nuestros nuevos clientes, escuchando y aprendiendo para poder servirles mejor con cada edición que imprimamos, y con cada nueva nota que pongamos en nuestras diferentes plataformas digitales.
A medida que este nuevo año avanza, estamos llevando nuestro objetivo a un nuevo nivel con la introducción de una aplicación móvil amigable para el usuario, que le brinde la mejor información y recursos disponibles en la región, por ello seguimos haciendo mejoras en el desarrollo de la misma por y para usted.
En esta edición, conscientes de nuestra responsabilidad como medio de comunicación para impactar positivamente a nuestra comunidad, hemos decidido dedicar nuestras páginas a varios personajes de origen latinoamericano, que están ayudando a transformar el área metropolitana de St. Louis con su trabajo y dedicación. Personajes en lo que vemos reflejadas nuestras intenciones y metas como publicación: ser mejores, atrevernos a ser generadores de cambio y aportar a la construcción de una mejor ciudad.
Continuamos creciendo con cada meta que nos proponemos, ya que nos esforzamos por cumplir nuestra resolución de convertirnos en el mejor medio de comunicación bilingüe para nuestros lectores en el área metropolitana de St. Louis.
El hecho de que todavía tengamos que seguir trabajando fuertemente para mejorar, antes de satisfacer plenamente sus expectativas, así como la nuestras, sólo sirve para fortalecer nuestra resolución mientras miramos hacia adelante con optimismo a los desafíos y las oportunidades por venir.
A medida que usted haga sus propias resoluciones personales y profesionales para este año, espero que levante su mirada y se fije la meta más alta posible, y espero que Red Latina juegue un papel importante en ayudarle a mantenerse bien informado.