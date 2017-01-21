We Continue to Grow

A Message from Cecilia Velázquez

201 6 meant for many a year of unexpected and controversial changes; the world was transformed by leaps and bounds. The political, economic and social systems of the past are becoming obsolete, and it seems that we must be better prepared to adapt to this new reality.

With all the new technological advances and the rapid globalization, we now have at hand information as it happens. This is why Red Latina remains at the forefront with information on our website, our social networks, and soon in our digital radio and local television. Always reporting on the most relevant events that affect our community.

2016 took my father, Ricardo Velázquez, with him. Ricardo collaborated with Red Latina since its beginnings in 2000. He mostly wrote about health and medicine, and we cannot forget the humor strips he chose that made us laugh every edition. He will always be remembered for his professionalism and the spirit that characterized his articles. A warm person, charismatic and full of joy. His departure represents a hard blow to the heart, and although death is an inevitable fact, not many of us are prepared for it. My Father always told me: “I don’t worry about you, for you everything is possible and you always can.”

My father’s words were simple but profound; they will always be remembered at the beginning of every year when I am ready to undertake new resolutions. They remind me that in order to achieve the highest possible goals, no excuses are necessary; it is an end worthy of itself.

In that spirit, at Red Latina, we have initiated an ambitious plan since last year to provide the highest quality of services possible, maintaining our good reputation as the best source of bilingual media in the St. Louis metropolitan area.

The initial strategy is focused on winning the trust of our new customers, listening and learning from them to be able to serve better with each edition we print, or post in our different digital platforms.

As this New Year progresses, we are taking our goal to a new level with the introduction of a user-friendly mobile application that gives you the best information and resources available in the region. In this way, we continue to make improvements in the development of our media organization for you.

In this edition, aware of our responsibility as a means of communication to positively impact our community, we have decided to dedicate our pages to several Latin American people who are helping transformed the city and Metropolitan area of St. Louis with their work and dedication. Individuals who reflect our intentions and goals as a publication: to be better, to dare to be generators of change and contribute to the construction of a better city.

We continue to grow with each goal we set, as we strive to become the best bilingual communication medium for our readers in the St. Louis metropolitan area.

The fact that we still have to keep working hard to improve, before fully meeting their expectations, as well as ours, only serves to strengthen our determination as we look forward with optimism to the challenges and opportunities that come our way.

As you make your own personal and professional resolutions for this year, I hope you raise your eyes and set the highest goal possible, and I hope that Red Latina will play an important role in helping you stay well informed..