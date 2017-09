“We Will Reduce Taxes”, President Trump in Springfield

Springfield, MO. August 31 – President Donald Trump traveled on Wednesday to what he called “the Main Street of America” to officially launch a tax reform campaign with a fervent call for lower and simpler taxes, including a more than 50-percent cut in business taxes.

“The foundation of our job-creation agenda is to fundamentally reform our tax code for the first time in 30 years,” Trump told an invited crowd on the floor of the Loren Cook Company in Springfield, promising a “pro-job” “pro-worker” “pro-America” policy.

“I am fully committed to working with Congress to get this job done, and I don’t want to be disappointed by Congress,” he said, to a big cheer from the audience.

The short, relatively staid policy speech, delivered from a teleprompter and a script to which he mostly adhered, was long on inspiring rhetoric about the predicted economic effects of tax cuts and short on details.

He did call for slashing the business tax from the current 35 percent to “ideally” 15 percent, but his call for a concurrent tax cut to middle-class Americans didn’t specify numbers. He also called for simplifying the tax code by closing “loopholes,” but he didn’t specify which ones. He stressed the urgency of coaxing U.S. companies back from their overseas tax shelters but didn’t say how that policy would look.

“We have totally surrendered our competitive edge to other countries. We are not surrendering anymore,” Trump said.

Trump said he chose Springfield because of its association with historic Route 66. He used that tie to hearken to a time when factory jobs were plentiful and paid enough to support families.

“Millions of Americans have watched that prosperity slip away in the rear view mirror,” said Trump. He hammered repeatedly at the message that the solution is to “reduce the tax burden on our companies and on our workers.”

Trump was joined at the event by most top Missouri Republicans, including Sen. Roy Blunt, Gov. Eric Grietens, all six of the state’s Republican members of Congress and most of the state’s statewide elected Republicans.

The president edged, briefly, into Missouri’s high-profile 2018 Senate race, in which Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., is seeking her third term.

“Your Sen. Claire McCaskill must do this for you,” said Trump, referring to providing support for his tax reform plans, “and if she doesn’t do it for you, you must vote her out of office.” That evoked from the crowd the biggest cheer of the day.