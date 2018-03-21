Weinstein company files for bankruptcy and releases non-disclosure agreements

The Weinstein company, founded by Harvey Weinstein and his brother Bob in 2005, is officially signing for bankruptcy. Harvey Weinstein has been absent from Hollywood since the first sexual assault accusations surfaced against him last October. In addition to now filing for bankruptcy, Weinstein has also been expelled from the Academy and repelled by Hollywood.

Yesterday, March 19, the Weinstein company reached a deal with Lantern Capital Partners, a private equity firm that hopes to acquire the company through the bankruptcy process. In this process, the company has also said that it will release victims and witnesses of any non-disclosure agreements they may have signed in order to silence the victims of Weinstein.

The company said in a statement, “Effective immediately, those ‘agreements’ end. No one should be afraid to speak out or coerced to stay quiet.”

The news will surely bring forward new accusations against the former producer and will reveal just how large the operation by Weinstein and his accomplices was in order to shut down anyone who might speak up against him.