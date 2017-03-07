Wentzville is one of the most affected areas by the storm last night
WENTZVILLE, MO. MARCH 7. The overnight severe weather caused storm damage in Wentzville, including an active gas leak and two mobile homes being flipped over with people inside at the mobile home park. Those inside the mobile homes when they flipped over were taken to the hospital.
The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Wentzville Monday night, at 88 mph and was on the ground for three minutes starting at 11:51 p.m..
The storm caused damages in Missouri and part of Illinois, with reports of downed limbs, roof damage and pieces of roof in trees in the area.
Around 8,000 people were without power in St. Louis metropolitan area. Ameren is working in assessing damage and making repairs. The company also advises everyone to stay away from downed power lines and to report downed lines, natural gas odor or outages by calling 1-800-755-5000.
Wentzville es una de las zonas más afectadas por la tormenta de anoche
WENTZVILLE, MO. MARZO 7. El mal tiempo durante la noche causó daños por tormentas en Wentzville, incluyendo una fuga de gas activa y dos casas móviles volteadas con personas dentro del parque de casas móviles. Aquellos dentro de las casas móviles que se voltearon fueron llevados al hospital.
El Servicio Meteorológico Nacional confirmó que un tornado EF-1 tocó tierra en Wentzville el lunes por la noche, a 88 mph y estuvo en tierra durante tres minutos a partir de las 11:51 p.m ..
La tormenta también causó daños en Missouri y parte de Illinois, con reportes de cableado eléctrico derribados, daños en techos y pedazos de techo en los árboles de la zona.
Alrededor de 8.000 personas carecían de electricidad en el área metropolitana de St. Louis. Ameren está trabajando en la evaluación de daños y la reparación de los mismos. La compañía también aconseja a todos que se mantengan alejados de las líneas eléctricas caídas y que reporten las líneas caídas, el olor a gas natural o las interrupciones en el servicio llamando al 1-800-755-5000.