Wentzville is one of the most affected areas by the storm last night

WENTZVILLE, MO. MARCH 7. The overnight severe weather caused storm damage in Wentzville, including an active gas leak and two mobile homes being flipped over with people inside at the mobile home park. Those inside the mobile homes when they flipped over were taken to the hospital.

The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Wentzville Monday night, at 88 mph and was on the ground for three minutes starting at 11:51 p.m..

The storm caused damages in Missouri and part of Illinois, with reports of downed limbs, roof damage and pieces of roof in trees in the area.

Around 8,000 people were without power in St. Louis metropolitan area. Ameren is working in assessing damage and making repairs. The company also advises everyone to stay away from downed power lines and to report downed lines, natural gas odor or outages by calling 1-800-755-5000.