Wentzville Teacher Dies After Being Found Unresponsive

St. Charles County, Mo. – A 6th grade teacher at Prairie View Elementary School died Friday.
Lynn Ibos was found unresponsive in her classroom Friday evening, according to a letter sent to parents in the Wentzville School District.
Ibos was rushed to the hospital and died a short time later.
A team of counselors will be at Prairie View next week to help students and staff deal with their loss.
“She touched the lives of many students, and her commitment to her students and education will be greatly missed,” Curtis Cain, superintendent of the Wentzville School District, said in the letter to parents.
Those who knew her said Ibos had already built a lasting legacy.
“She tried her best making everyone feel as happy as they could,” Ibos’ former student Samantha Kirby said.
“Everyone loved her even if you didn’t have her as a teacher she was amazing,” said Jennifer Knapp, a former student of Ibos’
She taught Kirby and Knapp many subjects, but the most important one was life.
“She was just a really caring human being and it’s sad someone like her had to leave so early,” said Knapp.
Prairie View held a candlelight vigil outside of the school on Sunday at 5 p.m.
There has been no word on a cause of death.
Maestra de Wentzville muere después de ser encontrada inconsciente
St. Charles County, Mo. – Una maestra de sexto grado de la Escuela Primaria Prairie View murió el viernes.
Lynn Ibos fue encontrada inconsciente en su salón de clases la noche del viernes, según una carta enviada a los padres de familia del Distrito Escolar de Wentzville.
Ibos fue llevada rápidamente al hospital y murió poco tiempo después.
Un equipo de consejeros estará en Prairie View la próxima semana para ayudar a los estudiantes y al personal a lidiar con su pérdida.
“Ella tocó las vidas de muchos estudiantes, y su compromiso con sus alumnos y su educación se extrañará mucho”, dijo Curtis Cain, superintendente del Distrito Escolar de Wentzville, en la carta dirigida a los padres.
Los que la conocieron dijeron que Ibos construyó un legado de por vida.
“Ella hacía todo lo posible para que todos se sintieran tan felices como pudieran”, dijo la ex estudiante de Ibos, Samantha Kirby.
“Todo el mundo la amaba, incluso si no la tenías como maestra, era increíble”, dijo Jennifer Knapp, una exestudiante de Ibos.
Ella le enseñó a Kirby y Knapp muchas materias, pero la más importante fue la de la vida.
“Ella era solo un ser humano realmente cariñoso y es triste que alguien como ella tenga que irse tan pronto”, dijo Knapp.
Prairie View realizó una vigilia a la luz de las velas fuera de la escuela el domingo a las 5 p.m.
No se sabe la causa de su muerte.