Wentzville Teacher Dies After Being Found Unresponsive

St. Charles County, Mo. – A 6th grade teacher at Prairie View Elementary School died Friday.

Lynn Ibos was found unresponsive in her classroom Friday evening, according to a letter sent to parents in the Wentzville School District.

Ibos was rushed to the hospital and died a short time later.

A team of counselors will be at Prairie View next week to help students and staff deal with their loss.

“She touched the lives of many students, and her commitment to her students and education will be greatly missed,” Curtis Cain, superintendent of the Wentzville School District, said in the letter to parents.

Those who knew her said Ibos had already built a lasting legacy.

“She tried her best making everyone feel as happy as they could,” Ibos’ former student Samantha Kirby said.

“Everyone loved her even if you didn’t have her as a teacher she was amazing,” said Jennifer Knapp, a former student of Ibos’

She taught Kirby and Knapp many subjects, but the most important one was life.

“She was just a really caring human being and it’s sad someone like her had to leave so early,” said Knapp.

Prairie View held a candlelight vigil outside of the school on Sunday at 5 p.m.

There has been no word on a cause of death.