West County Church Offering Drive-Thru Service for Ash Wednesday

St. Louis, Mo. – A West County church is offering a unique service on Ash Wednesday for church-goers in a rush.

The Manchester United Methodist Church will hold an ‘Ash and Dash’ drive-thru service where people can pull up, get a blessing and their ashes, and take off.

Pastor Jim Peich said the services are designed to help church-goers in a rush.

“We know some people are busy and need go about their day,” said Peich.

To ensure a speedy service, the church will have clergymen at three windows to impose ash. The church will be open from at three separate times on Ash Wednesday.

The first window will open at 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and reopen at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The last window will be available from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Pastor Peich said anyone is invited to come.