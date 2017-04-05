WHAT DOES MAKE A WOMAN POWERFULL?

By Cecilia Velazquez

Throughout my career in the communications field, I have had the pleasure of meeting entrepreneurial women. These women have in one way or another left their footprint in the history of this city. This month we celebrate international women’s day and I thought of asking these outstanding females what it means to be a powerful woman. Here are the answers of some of the many distinguished ladies that day to day make a difference in this country, and especially to our city.

ERNESTINE ZEGAR

Being a woman of your word is very important, I believe hard work, honesty, and having a passion for the things your good at makes a woman powerful.

Established in 1976 Ernestine Zegar and her family have been in the business for four decades. The family has been part of the St. Ann community for more than 40 years. She came to St. Louis as an immigrant from Mexico looking to be part of the American dream. She brought her authentic Mexican taste for food from her hometown of Oaxaca Mexico. She opened a small Mexican restaurant Acapulco’s with a seating capacity of 40 people located at 10806 St. Charles Rock Road in St. Ann. A single mother of 5 children, she went to school at night to get her legal citizenship while running her business during the day. Ernestine Zegar has achieved several awards in categories such as Business Woman of the Year to Entrepreneur in Small Business. She has been a pioneer in the Hispanic community holding a position with the St. Louis Chamber of Commerce for many years. Ernestine has helped several other Mexican Restaurants get their start in the area and continues to help countless others including pioneers in the Hispanic community with their needs whether professional or personal.

MARTHA TATIS DE CASTELLANOS

I believe that a woman should have confidence in herself and her abilities. Because of the good values and good morals that my parents taught me, I was able to develop my self-esteem and I’ve let my personality shine through in all I do. I’ve learned to be strong because of the situations that were presented to me and my determination to not let any situation or obstacle get the best of me.

To become a powerful woman you must first value yourself, be determined in reaching your goals, show generosity and compassion to others and develop good values. Most importantly you must have Faith that with God and believing in yourself, there’s nothing you can’t accomplish.

Was born in the Dominican Republic to a large family. She convinced her father to let her go to New York in order to pursue her dreams. While living in New York, she met and married Franklyn Castellanos and had two kids, Erick and Kenneth. In 1989 she and her kids joined her husband in St. Louis MO, where he worked at the Ford Motor Company.

Between her husband’s coworkers and friends she made at Our lady of Guadalupe (which had a mass in Spanish), she was embraced by the small Hispanic community and decided to become involved with the Hispanic Leaders Group and many of the organizations that promoted the advancement of Hispanic/Latino Culture and community. Per her likeable personality, she became a very successful and beloved fundraiser for many causes. Martha continues to support her community in any way she can.

MARIA TAXMAN

I am powerful when I live up to expectations that I hold up for myself. Being the best that I can be. Being honest and genuine at all times. In every effort I undertake, I proceed with confidence and optimism. I only support positive things for myself and for everyone with whom I come in contact. I’m responsible for all aspects of my life and where my life’s journey takes me. Every day demands decisions and I incur hurdles, but I meet them head on with courage. I strive to only think about the good and what is healthy, knowing that those things make me strong.

Her entrepreneurial spirit was conceived and nurtured in her native Honduras where she assisted with her family’s import export business enterprises. She graduated from Saint Louis University with a degree in Business Administration. She is a Hispanic advocate with more than 30 years of experience in international business. Though now retired from her corporate, state, and national responsibilities, Maria now devotes her time and energy as a community volunteer, serving on numerous boards of directors, all working for a better Saint Louis.

DINORAH VIÑAS BOMMARITO

A strong woman is a powerful woman. Fighters are not born, they are made. For a woman, life is a survival journey; a high moral standard base will help her to build herself to be a fighter: she must then fight for her rights, injustice, and prejudices; through that journey, she gains her strength and becomes powerful.

Dinorah is a Hispanic Civic Leader. She was born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico. In 1960 she married a St. Louis military serviceman stationed in PR. They settled in St. Louis.

Dinorah inspired by her parents’ community involvement during WWII, has become a leader in the community by helping others to settle in the city of St Louis. From an early age, she has been involved in different organizations, from helping the poor to working with immigrants as a translator and other social labors.

Through singing and folk dancing exhibitions, she taught diversity and her culture to children and adults. She also served as a three-term president for the Sociedad Hispano-Americana; was the editor of “El Platicador” a Spanish news bulletin for the same organization; served in several community nonprofit boards as LULAC, St. Louis Flamenco Society; the Woman’s Commission at Saint Louis University (SLU); UMSL Center for the Humanities; the Hispanic Leaders Group; the Hispanic Capitol Day, Inc.; and the Older Women’s League Gateway Chapter.

In 2011, the Hispanic Festival Inc. presented her an award for her dedication to the Hispanic community. After working as administrative support in four education institutions, she retired from St. Louis Community College in 2007.

AMPARO (AMPY) KOLLMAN-MOORE

From my point of view: The power and effectiveness come from combination of things, including not being afraid to take chances, and learning from successes as well as failures. Being passionate about what you do, and being comfortable in your own skin. And especially, that It’s not just about doing things right, but doing the right things!

Ampy is a native of Cartagena, Colombia and has resided in St. Louis, Missouri for over 40 years. Mrs. Kollman-Moore is currently a consultant for International Business and Cultural Understanding. Previously, she was President, Latin American Operations for Mallinckrodt, Inc., a major provider of medical and chemical products world-wide. Mrs. Kollman-Moore serves on the Boards of various organizations and is a frequent lecturer and guest speaker on Business and Cultural Diversity. She is also a member of the Advisory Board of Saint Louis University International Business School. She has traveled world-wide and conducted business in Latin America for over 35 years. She holds an Executive Masters Degree in International Business from Saint Louis University.

MARIA TERESA MALDONADO

A woman feels powerful when she is able to serve others and control her destiny as much as humanly possible. Her sense of independence and affirmation that her existence is meaningful fuels her self-esteem. Accessing education, a career, being involved in the lives of your family and your community and making a difference are key to feeling accomplished. When you are well balanced spiritually, emotionally and physically, the feeling of empowerment and satisfaction is evident in every aspect of your daily life. We must take care of our inner self, to be able to take care of others. Especially as a mother, being a good role model to your children and grandchildren means living by example a healthy and happy existence. As a spouse, contributing as a solid partner to the well being and happiness of the one you love is invaluable and empowering to the relationship. Being of service to others by donating of your time and talents is fulfilling to one’s self esteem. All these contributions are a gift to feeling satisfied with our life’s journey.

Maria Teresa Maldonado was born in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. The first of three siblings, she was raised in a bi cultural environment for her mother was Puerto Rican and her father from Venezuela. Maria Teresa developed a love for learning, personal and academic discipline and spirit of service to others the foundation of her achievements of today. She attended the University of Puerto Rico, graduating in Psychology. She got her Master of Science in Clinical Psychology. In 1976, she was awarded a full scholarship to George Washington University, in Washington D.C. where she pursued graduates’ studies in Industrial Psychology.

Married to Tony Maldonado for the past 43 years. They have three adult children and ten grandchildren. Maria Teresa recently retired from the State of Illinois where she served over twenty years as a practicing psychologist and EEO Officer for Chester Mental Health Center, a maximum security psychiatric hospital serving forensic and behavior management patients in Chester, Illinois. Her contributions to the St. Louis community are many: Member Board of Directors for Casa de Salud; Volunteer Komen St. Louis; Past Chair of the Hispanic Leaders Group; Past President of the Puerto Rican Society; Member Focus St. Louis Leadership Class 2011-12; has received many community awards and continues advocating for issues of relevance and concern to the Hispanic community aiming for cross-cultural understanding in the community at large.

CILEIA MIRANDA YUEN

A woman powerful is being true to yourself, knowing what really matters in your life. Respect yourself and walk with dignity. Instead of choosing to have a nice day dare to live a great day every day of your life.

A social entrepreneur, leadership development coach, trainer and presenter specialized in emotional intelligence. Cileia has embraced multiple leadership roles in the workplace and in the artistic, cultural and educational segments with keen professionalism, visionary spirit, and charisma. Previously, she had a 20-plus year domestic and international professional experience covering a wide range of business sectors. She is recipient of numerous accolades. An accomplished finance and marketing executive recognized in the local and national levels for her leadership and business acumen.

Cileaia serves on various non-profit boards and executive committees. She lives in St. Louis with her husband Andrew and they are close to relocated in Miami.

VIRGINIA BRAXS

For me, what makes a woman powerful is her profound knowledge of herself, a strong self-confidence on what she is capable of doing and not doing, a deep sense of love, respect and dignity for herself and others, inner peace, and joy of life. A powerful woman is one who, from her own center, is able to make a difference in the world around her through her actions, example and words.

Virginia Braxs, originally from Argentina, is a founding board member of the nonprofit organization The Hispanic Arts Council of St. Louis (HAC) and its current President, where she has been promoting the excellence of the Hispanic culture through arts and education since 1996. In 2012 she developed HAC’s higher education initiative College NOW!/Universidad YA!— to empower underserved Hispanic youth to gain access to college regardless their immigration status. Currently HAC offers college mentoring and a College Readiness & Access Program to the community and public and private schools in the St. Louis Region. Ms. Braxs organizes annual concerts staging international artists with The Sheldon and other local organizations. She has been a panelist with the Regional Arts Commission and the Missouri Arts Council. Ms. Braxs is a faculty at Washington University in St. Louis.

EILEEN OTERO WOLFINGTON

A powerful woman loves unconditionally and embraces others just as they are. She does not judge nor make comparisons and she finds the time to take care of herself physically, emotionally, mentally and spiritually while inspiring others to do the same. She is mindful and caring and she listens. Powerful women share their knowledge and wisdom to enhance the lives of those around them.

Eileen (Otero) Wolfington is a bilingual health and wellness program coordinator for Kingdom House. In her position, Eileen recruits low income minority women, immigrants and refugees to participate in a 90-day wellness program. Coaching women to exercise and motivating them to attend health and nutrition education classes has become her passion. Eileen is also a bilingual lifestyle coach for the YMCA’s Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) and a facilitator for OASIS, an organization that promotes healthy aging for individuals age 50 and over. Her interests include facilitating a monthly meeting for the Professional Latino Action Network (PLAN) and teaching Zumba Fitness classes. She is studying to become a healing touch practitioner. Known as La Morena, Eileen teaches and performs Mexican folkloric dance and delivers cultural programs to children, teens and adults. She has a BA in General Business from the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater and a Master of Education in Adult Education from the University of Missouri – St. Louis. She has been married to Daniel for 30 years.

MARTHA GARCIA KAMPEN

“I have found that a woman is most powerful when she recognizes she doesn’t have to do life alone. When we humble ourselves enough to realize the benefits of reaching up and reaching out to others to support, lift, collaborate and synergize with our own powerful spiritual energy; then it is multiplied beyond what one woman, alone, can accomplish. And in that very essence of synergy, comes the power from one woman.”

Martha Garcia Kampen is founding partner of the marketing management firm of Kampen Consultants, LLC, specializing in strategic marketing planning for closely-held companies since 1988. Her 30 years of management experience ranges from sales, product management and market research to strategic marketing planning. She has consulted hundreds of start-up businesses as well as emerging companies and non-profit organizations throughout the U.S. in a variety of industries, with emphasis in healthcare services and retail.

As a first-generation Mexican-American raised bi-culturally, and building on her experience in Hispanic Marketing since the 1980’s, Martha is furthering her mission to help people better understand the value in people who are “different” than themselves, by concentrating in the area of Generational and Cultural Marketing Strategy. As a visionary, she has helped many companies and organizations adapt their marketing strategies to successfully meet these changing needs.

Martha García Kampen es socio fundador de la empresa de gestión de mercadotecnia de Kampen Consultants, LLC, especializada en planificación estratégica de marketing para empresas de capital cerrado desde 1988. Sus 30 años de experiencia en gestión abarcan desde ventas, gestión de productos e investigación de mercado hasta planificación estratégica de marketing. Ha consultado a cientos de empresas en ciernes, empresas emergentes y organizaciones sin fines de lucro en los Estados Unidos en una variedad de industrias, con énfasis en servicios de salud y minoristas.

Como una mexicano-americana de primera generación bi-cultural, y construyendo sobre su experiencia en la comercialización hispana desde los años 80, Martha está ampliando su misión para ayudar a gente a entender mejor el valor en la gente que es “diferente” que ellos mismos, concentrándose en El área de Estrategia de Mercadotecnia Generacional y Cultural. Como visionaria, ha ayudado a muchas empresas y organizaciones a adaptar sus estrategias de mercadeo para satisfacer con éxito estas necesidades cambiantes.

EMMA ESPINOZA

A powerful woman is comfortable with herself. She can consciously choose what she wants rather than letting her life be directed by society or her subconscious or fear. She is shy and bold, body conscious, and a leader. I have lived by this list of traits as I progressed thru school, work, and my daily life.

Make personal development a #1 priority.

Communicate with persuasion – don’t be shy to speak your mind.

Inform ignorant people; don’t just criticize them.

Think before you speak and be a good listener.

Respect people even if they don’t respect you.

Don’t focus on what could go wrong but how you would react if something did go wrong.

Adapt – if you don’t know about finances pick up a book and learn; if you don’t like your home, move!

Emma holds a bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting from Washburn University 1979, in Topeka, Kansas. Actually she is retired. She was formerly employed by AT&T for 35 years.

Within AT&T, she was a member and past President of the Women of AT&T organization, and lead several mentoring circles for WOA members. Emma was also an active member and past officer in the Hispanic/Latino Employee Association of AT&T.

Emma serves as Board Member for ALIVE (Alternatives to Living in Violent Environments); joined the organization in November 2007. In 2015 Emma joined the Board for the Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri, serving on the Fund Development Committee. She joined the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Board in 2008 and held the offices of Secretary, Vice President and two terms as President; she recently termed out in December 2016. Emma was appointed by the Mayor of STL to serve on the Minority and Women’s Business Enterprise Advisory Committee in October 2013.

Emma tiene una licenciatura en Administración de Empresas en Contabilidad en Washburn University 1979, en Topeka, Kansas. Actualmente está jubilada. Ella fue empleada anteriormente por AT & T por 35 años.

Dentro de AT&T, fue miembro y ex presidenta de la organización Women of AT & T, y dirigió varios círculos de mentores para los miembros de WOA. Emma también fue miembro activo y ex oficial de la Asociación de Empleados Hispanos / Latinos de AT&T.

Emma es miembro del Consejo de ALIVE (Alternativas para Vivir en Ambientes Violentos); Se unió a la organización en noviembre de 2007. En 2015 Emma se unió a la Junta para las Girl Scouts de Missouri Oriental, sirviendo en el Comité de Desarrollo. Se incorporó a la Cámara de Comercio Hispana en 2008 y ocupó los cargos de Secretario, Vicepresidente y dos períodos como Presidente. Emma fue nombrada por el Alcalde de STL para servir en el Comité Asesor de Minorías y Empresas Empresariales de Mujeres en octubre de 2013.

ANA ROMERO

“Life is a great venue to make a woman powerful. From being an outstanding student, a wonderful mother, a friend, to becoming a powerful professional. Power is an adjective used to describe strength, effectiveness, authority, energy, influence, etc. Power is not only obtained by a professional title, it can also be obtained through knowledge and other means. However, in my opinion, the most powerful women that I have known in my life have become powerful by conviction. The belief, conviction on something or someone, have created very powerful women that I have been very lucky to meet and who have guided me through life. My sincerest salute to all the powerful women I have met in my lifetime”

Ana is the Director of International Business Development for the World Trade Center St. Louis (WTC), she is responsible for developing relationships with small- to medium-size corporations within the St. Louis region, Missouri and Southwest Illinois. She also facilitates international business development and growth with the goal of enhancing global competitiveness. She has been a guest speaker at local universities and Boeing Institute.

Romero-Lizana holds a Bachelor of Arts with honors from Saint Louis University in organizational studies and communications, and a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Escuela de Comercio in Guadalajara, Mexico. She is proficient in Spanish and English and can conduct business in Portuguese.

CECILIA NADAL

“A woman is powerful when she aligns her divine feminine with her God-given inclinations to nurture others. We then become one with the universe.”

Cecilia has spent most of her life building cross-cultural bridges in St. Louis, Missouri. After 23 years as President of Productive Futures Inc., a successful woman resources firm that specialized in training employers and low-income job seekers how to transcend class divisions, she founded Gitana Productions, Inc., the first arts organization (1996) with the central mission of cross-cultural engagement through drama, dance and music performances.

In 2007, she was asked to use her expertise in the area of Roma culture to speak to a group of Roma youth about a subject she studied for over 20 years – their culture. So moved by this experience, she started Global Education through the Arts, a program that brings African-American and immigrant youth together to nurture cultural acceptance.

CARMEN JACOB

A powerful woman is someone with a strong desire to succeed, being humble and tenacious in everything you do. However, knowing it is your responsibility to mentor the younger generations who will come after you.

Carmen Jacob is the CEO of NextGen, Information Services, Inc., a talent engagement firm, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri with satellite offices throughout the US. Inspired to start her own business, Carmen helped establish NextGen in 1997. Her background includes healthcare, banking, finance, sales, recruitment, training and management. Today, NextGen boasts a tenured recruiting team with more than 300+ billable consultants in 35 states and revenue of $70+ million. The company offers customized workforce solutions specializing in IT and Professional Services, providing high caliber consultants, exclusively for contract, contract to hire and direct hire positions. With a proven track record and history of success, the firm supports emerging tech organizations, small businesses and Fortune 500 companies, with a diverse talent community. As CEO, Carmen works to expand NextGen’s services and capabilities and advance the firm’s corporate commitment to building a diverse and dynamic workforce and workplace.

ADRIA M. GUTIERREZ CONCANNON

To make a woman powerful you have to be true to your roots, your heritage, be confident. You have to be respectful to the place where you live and have an open mind to the events that happen around you. You have to be willing to grow and help grow.

Adria arrives to St Louis in 2002, where she marries John Concannon and has two sons: Emmett and Elliot. She is an entrepreneur, with a decisive character and talented, she speaks three languages. Owner of a jewelry line, she participated in art fairs and has her jewels exhibited in various art galleries. She is always looking for a way to transmit the customs and traditions of her country Mexico. In 2014, she forms a musical group “Adria and her Treasures” made up of adults and children that perform in various Hispanic festivals and cultural events. Her love for the arts have lead her be part of the radio cast, television programs and the theater.

In 2015, Adria preserves the cultural legacy through an annual Poetry Recital Contest for Children in Spanish, which has been an incredible success. Adria will be an important part of the Hispanic Heritage in St Louis.

DANIELA VELAZQUEZ

Maya Angelou said it best: “Success is liking yourself, liking what you do, and liking how you do it.”

A woman is powerful when she knows and trusts her intuition – and has the courage to use it.

We all have that voice inside our head when we have to make a decision: sometimes it whispers, sometimes it shouts. Or sometimes the decision feels right to you but looks wrong on the outside.

A woman is powerful when she trusts and follows through on what she believes is right for her.

Daniela Velázquez is currently the director of communications at the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Missouri.

Prior to the ACLU, Daniela used her communication skills at organizations big and small, working in corporate communications, as well as for government and nonprofit organizations. As the principal of her own consulting firm, she has worked with the Ferguson Commission, St. Louis Mosaic Project and the Missouri Immigrant and Refugee Advocates (MIRA). Follow Daniela on Twitter @VDanielaV.

ELIZABETH “SiSi” BELTRAN

What makes a woman powerful? Not being afraid to work hard and take charge.

SiSi grew up in Puerto Rico and came to Washington University in 2000. In 2004, SiSi graduated with a BSBA from Olin Business School with majors in International Business, Marketing and Romance Languages. Upon graduation, SiSi joined the International team at Build-A-Bear Workshop where after nearly thirteen years of service and several different roles, she currently is the Director of Marketing Activation. SiSi is responsible for the marketing and visual merchandising within all corporately held stores in six countries and is the liaison for all international marketing in over ten other countries.

SiSi is a member of the Olin Business School Alumni Board, on the Board of Directors for Forest Park Forever and Casa de Salud, a past graduate of Focus St Louis’ Leadership St Louis program, and the Co-Chair of the Multicultural Leadership Society of the United Way of Greater St Louis. In 2007, SiSi was named one of St Louis’ Top 30 under 30 and in 2014, named a Diverse Business Leader by the St Louis Business Journal.

ANGELICA GUTIERREZ

What makes a woman powerful is….Confidence.

Angelica Gutierrez is an industrial engineer and project manager at Great Rivers Greenway—the St. Louis region’s park and trails district. As project manager, she oversees all aspects of greenway construction projects from community engagement to design and construction. She also coordinates the organizations involvement in the Gateway Bike Plan. Prior to joining Great Rivers Greenway, Gutierrez spent nine years with the City of University where she most recently held the position of Senior Public Works Manager.

Her background also includes time spent as a production manager for a fashion manufacturer, where she was tasked with optimizing process flow and labor efficiencies. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from the Universidad de America in Bogotá, Colombia. Gutierrez currently serves as the Vice-president of the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers.

ALICIA HERNANDEZ

A powerful woman embraces challenges and defines her own success while understanding that failure is not the opposite of success, but a part of the process.

Alicia Hernandez is the Office Manager of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan St. Louis. A 7-year resident of St. Louis, Alicia attended Webster University, and currently volunteers with the International Institute of St. Louis.

PATRICIA TORRES RAY

Power has no gender. Powerful people have the ability to influence and to work effectively with others to obtain an outcome. The challenge for women is that society has different expectations about how they lead and how they should exercise key aspects of leadership such as communication, networking and negotiating. Powerful women understand that leading requires connection with others and that power depends on our ability to lead and to follow.

Patricia Torres Ray (born March 25, 1964 in Colombia) is a Minnesota politician and member of the Minnesota Senate. A member of the Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party (DFL), she represents District 63, which includes portions of southeastern Minneapolis and eastern Richfield in Hennepin County in the Twin Cities metropolitan area. She is the first Hispanic woman to serve in the Minnesota Senate.