WHAT DOES MAKE A WOMAN POWERFULL?
By Cecilia Velazquez
Throughout my career in the communications field, I have had the pleasure of meeting entrepreneurial women. These women have in one way or another left their footprint in the history of this city. This month we celebrate international women’s day and I thought of asking these outstanding females what it means to be a powerful woman. Here are the answers of some of the many distinguished ladies that day to day make a difference in this country, and especially to our city.
ERNESTINE ZEGAR
Being a woman of your word is very important, I believe hard work, honesty, and having a passion for the things your good at makes a woman powerful.
Established in 1976 Ernestine Zegar and her family have been in the business for four decades. The family has been part of the St. Ann community for more than 40 years. She came to St. Louis as an immigrant from Mexico looking to be part of the American dream. She brought her authentic Mexican taste for food from her hometown of Oaxaca Mexico. She opened a small Mexican restaurant Acapulco’s with a seating capacity of 40 people located at 10806 St. Charles Rock Road in St. Ann. A single mother of 5 children, she went to school at night to get her legal citizenship while running her business during the day. Ernestine Zegar has achieved several awards in categories such as Business Woman of the Year to Entrepreneur in Small Business. She has been a pioneer in the Hispanic community holding a position with the St. Louis Chamber of Commerce for many years. Ernestine has helped several other Mexican Restaurants get their start in the area and continues to help countless others including pioneers in the Hispanic community with their needs whether professional or personal.
MARTHA TATIS DE CASTELLANOS
I believe that a woman should have confidence in herself and her abilities. Because of the good values and good morals that my parents taught me, I was able to develop my self-esteem and I’ve let my personality shine through in all I do. I’ve learned to be strong because of the situations that were presented to me and my determination to not let any situation or obstacle get the best of me.
To become a powerful woman you must first value yourself, be determined in reaching your goals, show generosity and compassion to others and develop good values. Most importantly you must have Faith that with God and believing in yourself, there’s nothing you can’t accomplish.
Was born in the Dominican Republic to a large family. She convinced her father to let her go to New York in order to pursue her dreams. While living in New York, she met and married Franklyn Castellanos and had two kids, Erick and Kenneth. In 1989 she and her kids joined her husband in St. Louis MO, where he worked at the Ford Motor Company.
Between her husband’s coworkers and friends she made at Our lady of Guadalupe (which had a mass in Spanish), she was embraced by the small Hispanic community and decided to become involved with the Hispanic Leaders Group and many of the organizations that promoted the advancement of Hispanic/Latino Culture and community. Per her likeable personality, she became a very successful and beloved fundraiser for many causes. Martha continues to support her community in any way she can.
MARIA TAXMAN
I am powerful when I live up to expectations that I hold up for myself. Being the best that I can be. Being honest and genuine at all times. In every effort I undertake, I proceed with confidence and optimism. I only support positive things for myself and for everyone with whom I come in contact. I’m responsible for all aspects of my life and where my life’s journey takes me. Every day demands decisions and I incur hurdles, but I meet them head on with courage. I strive to only think about the good and what is healthy, knowing that those things make me strong.
Her entrepreneurial spirit was conceived and nurtured in her native Honduras where she assisted with her family’s import export business enterprises. She graduated from Saint Louis University with a degree in Business Administration. She is a Hispanic advocate with more than 30 years of experience in international business. Though now retired from her corporate, state, and national responsibilities, Maria now devotes her time and energy as a community volunteer, serving on numerous boards of directors, all working for a better Saint Louis.
DINORAH VIÑAS BOMMARITO
A strong woman is a powerful woman. Fighters are not born, they are made. For a woman, life is a survival journey; a high moral standard base will help her to build herself to be a fighter: she must then fight for her rights, injustice, and prejudices; through that journey, she gains her strength and becomes powerful.
Dinorah is a Hispanic Civic Leader. She was born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico. In 1960 she married a St. Louis military serviceman stationed in PR. They settled in St. Louis.
Dinorah inspired by her parents’ community involvement during WWII, has become a leader in the community by helping others to settle in the city of St Louis. From an early age, she has been involved in different organizations, from helping the poor to working with immigrants as a translator and other social labors.
Through singing and folk dancing exhibitions, she taught diversity and her culture to children and adults. She also served as a three-term president for the Sociedad Hispano-Americana; was the editor of “El Platicador” a Spanish news bulletin for the same organization; served in several community nonprofit boards as LULAC, St. Louis Flamenco Society; the Woman’s Commission at Saint Louis University (SLU); UMSL Center for the Humanities; the Hispanic Leaders Group; the Hispanic Capitol Day, Inc.; and the Older Women’s League Gateway Chapter.
In 2011, the Hispanic Festival Inc. presented her an award for her dedication to the Hispanic community. After working as administrative support in four education institutions, she retired from St. Louis Community College in 2007.
AMPARO (AMPY) KOLLMAN-MOORE
From my point of view: The power and effectiveness come from combination of things, including not being afraid to take chances, and learning from successes as well as failures. Being passionate about what you do, and being comfortable in your own skin. And especially, that It’s not just about doing things right, but doing the right things!
Ampy is a native of Cartagena, Colombia and has resided in St. Louis, Missouri for over 40 years. Mrs. Kollman-Moore is currently a consultant for International Business and Cultural Understanding. Previously, she was President, Latin American Operations for Mallinckrodt, Inc., a major provider of medical and chemical products world-wide. Mrs. Kollman-Moore serves on the Boards of various organizations and is a frequent lecturer and guest speaker on Business and Cultural Diversity. She is also a member of the Advisory Board of Saint Louis University International Business School. She has traveled world-wide and conducted business in Latin America for over 35 years. She holds an Executive Masters Degree in International Business from Saint Louis University.
MARIA TERESA MALDONADO
A woman feels powerful when she is able to serve others and control her destiny as much as humanly possible. Her sense of independence and affirmation that her existence is meaningful fuels her self-esteem. Accessing education, a career, being involved in the lives of your family and your community and making a difference are key to feeling accomplished. When you are well balanced spiritually, emotionally and physically, the feeling of empowerment and satisfaction is evident in every aspect of your daily life. We must take care of our inner self, to be able to take care of others. Especially as a mother, being a good role model to your children and grandchildren means living by example a healthy and happy existence. As a spouse, contributing as a solid partner to the well being and happiness of the one you love is invaluable and empowering to the relationship. Being of service to others by donating of your time and talents is fulfilling to one’s self esteem. All these contributions are a gift to feeling satisfied with our life’s journey.
Maria Teresa Maldonado was born in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. The first of three siblings, she was raised in a bi cultural environment for her mother was Puerto Rican and her father from Venezuela. Maria Teresa developed a love for learning, personal and academic discipline and spirit of service to others the foundation of her achievements of today. She attended the University of Puerto Rico, graduating in Psychology. She got her Master of Science in Clinical Psychology. In 1976, she was awarded a full scholarship to George Washington University, in Washington D.C. where she pursued graduates’ studies in Industrial Psychology.
Married to Tony Maldonado for the past 43 years. They have three adult children and ten grandchildren. Maria Teresa recently retired from the State of Illinois where she served over twenty years as a practicing psychologist and EEO Officer for Chester Mental Health Center, a maximum security psychiatric hospital serving forensic and behavior management patients in Chester, Illinois. Her contributions to the St. Louis community are many: Member Board of Directors for Casa de Salud; Volunteer Komen St. Louis; Past Chair of the Hispanic Leaders Group; Past President of the Puerto Rican Society; Member Focus St. Louis Leadership Class 2011-12; has received many community awards and continues advocating for issues of relevance and concern to the Hispanic community aiming for cross-cultural understanding in the community at large.
CILEIA MIRANDA YUEN
A woman powerful is being true to yourself, knowing what really matters in your life. Respect yourself and walk with dignity. Instead of choosing to have a nice day dare to live a great day every day of your life.
A social entrepreneur, leadership development coach, trainer and presenter specialized in emotional intelligence. Cileia has embraced multiple leadership roles in the workplace and in the artistic, cultural and educational segments with keen professionalism, visionary spirit, and charisma. Previously, she had a 20-plus year domestic and international professional experience covering a wide range of business sectors. She is recipient of numerous accolades. An accomplished finance and marketing executive recognized in the local and national levels for her leadership and business acumen.
Cileaia serves on various non-profit boards and executive committees. She lives in St. Louis with her husband Andrew and they are close to relocated in Miami.
VIRGINIA BRAXS
For me, what makes a woman powerful is her profound knowledge of herself, a strong self-confidence on what she is capable of doing and not doing, a deep sense of love, respect and dignity for herself and others, inner peace, and joy of life. A powerful woman is one who, from her own center, is able to make a difference in the world around her through her actions, example and words.
Virginia Braxs, originally from Argentina, is a founding board member of the nonprofit organization The Hispanic Arts Council of St. Louis (HAC) and its current President, where she has been promoting the excellence of the Hispanic culture through arts and education since 1996. In 2012 she developed HAC’s higher education initiative College NOW!/Universidad YA!— to empower underserved Hispanic youth to gain access to college regardless their immigration status. Currently HAC offers college mentoring and a College Readiness & Access Program to the community and public and private schools in the St. Louis Region. Ms. Braxs organizes annual concerts staging international artists with The Sheldon and other local organizations. She has been a panelist with the Regional Arts Commission and the Missouri Arts Council. Ms. Braxs is a faculty at Washington University in St. Louis.
EILEEN OTERO WOLFINGTON
A powerful woman loves unconditionally and embraces others just as they are. She does not judge nor make comparisons and she finds the time to take care of herself physically, emotionally, mentally and spiritually while inspiring others to do the same. She is mindful and caring and she listens. Powerful women share their knowledge and wisdom to enhance the lives of those around them.
Eileen (Otero) Wolfington is a bilingual health and wellness program coordinator for Kingdom House. In her position, Eileen recruits low income minority women, immigrants and refugees to participate in a 90-day wellness program. Coaching women to exercise and motivating them to attend health and nutrition education classes has become her passion. Eileen is also a bilingual lifestyle coach for the YMCA’s Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) and a facilitator for OASIS, an organization that promotes healthy aging for individuals age 50 and over. Her interests include facilitating a monthly meeting for the Professional Latino Action Network (PLAN) and teaching Zumba Fitness classes. She is studying to become a healing touch practitioner. Known as La Morena, Eileen teaches and performs Mexican folkloric dance and delivers cultural programs to children, teens and adults. She has a BA in General Business from the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater and a Master of Education in Adult Education from the University of Missouri – St. Louis. She has been married to Daniel for 30 years.
MARTHA GARCIA KAMPEN
“I have found that a woman is most powerful when she recognizes she doesn’t have to do life alone. When we humble ourselves enough to realize the benefits of reaching up and reaching out to others to support, lift, collaborate and synergize with our own powerful spiritual energy; then it is multiplied beyond what one woman, alone, can accomplish. And in that very essence of synergy, comes the power from one woman.”
Martha Garcia Kampen is founding partner of the marketing management firm of Kampen Consultants, LLC, specializing in strategic marketing planning for closely-held companies since 1988. Her 30 years of management experience ranges from sales, product management and market research to strategic marketing planning. She has consulted hundreds of start-up businesses as well as emerging companies and non-profit organizations throughout the U.S. in a variety of industries, with emphasis in healthcare services and retail.
As a first-generation Mexican-American raised bi-culturally, and building on her experience in Hispanic Marketing since the 1980’s, Martha is furthering her mission to help people better understand the value in people who are “different” than themselves, by concentrating in the area of Generational and Cultural Marketing Strategy. As a visionary, she has helped many companies and organizations adapt their marketing strategies to successfully meet these changing needs.
Martha García Kampen es socio fundador de la empresa de gestión de mercadotecnia de Kampen Consultants, LLC, especializada en planificación estratégica de marketing para empresas de capital cerrado desde 1988. Sus 30 años de experiencia en gestión abarcan desde ventas, gestión de productos e investigación de mercado hasta planificación estratégica de marketing. Ha consultado a cientos de empresas en ciernes, empresas emergentes y organizaciones sin fines de lucro en los Estados Unidos en una variedad de industrias, con énfasis en servicios de salud y minoristas.
Como una mexicano-americana de primera generación bi-cultural, y construyendo sobre su experiencia en la comercialización hispana desde los años 80, Martha está ampliando su misión para ayudar a gente a entender mejor el valor en la gente que es “diferente” que ellos mismos, concentrándose en El área de Estrategia de Mercadotecnia Generacional y Cultural. Como visionaria, ha ayudado a muchas empresas y organizaciones a adaptar sus estrategias de mercadeo para satisfacer con éxito estas necesidades cambiantes.
EMMA ESPINOZA
A powerful woman is comfortable with herself. She can consciously choose what she wants rather than letting her life be directed by society or her subconscious or fear. She is shy and bold, body conscious, and a leader. I have lived by this list of traits as I progressed thru school, work, and my daily life.
Make personal development a #1 priority.
Communicate with persuasion – don’t be shy to speak your mind.
Inform ignorant people; don’t just criticize them.
Think before you speak and be a good listener.
Respect people even if they don’t respect you.
Don’t focus on what could go wrong but how you would react if something did go wrong.
Adapt – if you don’t know about finances pick up a book and learn; if you don’t like your home, move!
Emma holds a bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting from Washburn University 1979, in Topeka, Kansas. Actually she is retired. She was formerly employed by AT&T for 35 years.
Within AT&T, she was a member and past President of the Women of AT&T organization, and lead several mentoring circles for WOA members. Emma was also an active member and past officer in the Hispanic/Latino Employee Association of AT&T.
Emma serves as Board Member for ALIVE (Alternatives to Living in Violent Environments); joined the organization in November 2007. In 2015 Emma joined the Board for the Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri, serving on the Fund Development Committee. She joined the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Board in 2008 and held the offices of Secretary, Vice President and two terms as President; she recently termed out in December 2016. Emma was appointed by the Mayor of STL to serve on the Minority and Women’s Business Enterprise Advisory Committee in October 2013.
Emma tiene una licenciatura en Administración de Empresas en Contabilidad en Washburn University 1979, en Topeka, Kansas. Actualmente está jubilada. Ella fue empleada anteriormente por AT & T por 35 años.
Dentro de AT&T, fue miembro y ex presidenta de la organización Women of AT & T, y dirigió varios círculos de mentores para los miembros de WOA. Emma también fue miembro activo y ex oficial de la Asociación de Empleados Hispanos / Latinos de AT&T.
Emma es miembro del Consejo de ALIVE (Alternativas para Vivir en Ambientes Violentos); Se unió a la organización en noviembre de 2007. En 2015 Emma se unió a la Junta para las Girl Scouts de Missouri Oriental, sirviendo en el Comité de Desarrollo. Se incorporó a la Cámara de Comercio Hispana en 2008 y ocupó los cargos de Secretario, Vicepresidente y dos períodos como Presidente. Emma fue nombrada por el Alcalde de STL para servir en el Comité Asesor de Minorías y Empresas Empresariales de Mujeres en octubre de 2013.
ANA ROMERO
“Life is a great venue to make a woman powerful. From being an outstanding student, a wonderful mother, a friend, to becoming a powerful professional. Power is an adjective used to describe strength, effectiveness, authority, energy, influence, etc. Power is not only obtained by a professional title, it can also be obtained through knowledge and other means. However, in my opinion, the most powerful women that I have known in my life have become powerful by conviction. The belief, conviction on something or someone, have created very powerful women that I have been very lucky to meet and who have guided me through life. My sincerest salute to all the powerful women I have met in my lifetime”
Ana is the Director of International Business Development for the World Trade Center St. Louis (WTC), she is responsible for developing relationships with small- to medium-size corporations within the St. Louis region, Missouri and Southwest Illinois. She also facilitates international business development and growth with the goal of enhancing global competitiveness. She has been a guest speaker at local universities and Boeing Institute.
Romero-Lizana holds a Bachelor of Arts with honors from Saint Louis University in organizational studies and communications, and a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Escuela de Comercio in Guadalajara, Mexico. She is proficient in Spanish and English and can conduct business in Portuguese.
CECILIA NADAL
“A woman is powerful when she aligns her divine feminine with her God-given inclinations to nurture others. We then become one with the universe.”
Cecilia has spent most of her life building cross-cultural bridges in St. Louis, Missouri. After 23 years as President of Productive Futures Inc., a successful woman resources firm that specialized in training employers and low-income job seekers how to transcend class divisions, she founded Gitana Productions, Inc., the first arts organization (1996) with the central mission of cross-cultural engagement through drama, dance and music performances.
In 2007, she was asked to use her expertise in the area of Roma culture to speak to a group of Roma youth about a subject she studied for over 20 years – their culture. So moved by this experience, she started Global Education through the Arts, a program that brings African-American and immigrant youth together to nurture cultural acceptance.
CARMEN JACOB
A powerful woman is someone with a strong desire to succeed, being humble and tenacious in everything you do. However, knowing it is your responsibility to mentor the younger generations who will come after you.
Carmen Jacob is the CEO of NextGen, Information Services, Inc., a talent engagement firm, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri with satellite offices throughout the US. Inspired to start her own business, Carmen helped establish NextGen in 1997. Her background includes healthcare, banking, finance, sales, recruitment, training and management. Today, NextGen boasts a tenured recruiting team with more than 300+ billable consultants in 35 states and revenue of $70+ million. The company offers customized workforce solutions specializing in IT and Professional Services, providing high caliber consultants, exclusively for contract, contract to hire and direct hire positions. With a proven track record and history of success, the firm supports emerging tech organizations, small businesses and Fortune 500 companies, with a diverse talent community. As CEO, Carmen works to expand NextGen’s services and capabilities and advance the firm’s corporate commitment to building a diverse and dynamic workforce and workplace.
ADRIA M. GUTIERREZ CONCANNON
To make a woman powerful you have to be true to your roots, your heritage, be confident. You have to be respectful to the place where you live and have an open mind to the events that happen around you. You have to be willing to grow and help grow.
Adria arrives to St Louis in 2002, where she marries John Concannon and has two sons: Emmett and Elliot. She is an entrepreneur, with a decisive character and talented, she speaks three languages. Owner of a jewelry line, she participated in art fairs and has her jewels exhibited in various art galleries. She is always looking for a way to transmit the customs and traditions of her country Mexico. In 2014, she forms a musical group “Adria and her Treasures” made up of adults and children that perform in various Hispanic festivals and cultural events. Her love for the arts have lead her be part of the radio cast, television programs and the theater.
In 2015, Adria preserves the cultural legacy through an annual Poetry Recital Contest for Children in Spanish, which has been an incredible success. Adria will be an important part of the Hispanic Heritage in St Louis.
DANIELA VELAZQUEZ
Maya Angelou said it best: “Success is liking yourself, liking what you do, and liking how you do it.”
A woman is powerful when she knows and trusts her intuition – and has the courage to use it.
We all have that voice inside our head when we have to make a decision: sometimes it whispers, sometimes it shouts. Or sometimes the decision feels right to you but looks wrong on the outside.
A woman is powerful when she trusts and follows through on what she believes is right for her.
Daniela Velázquez is currently the director of communications at the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Missouri.
Prior to the ACLU, Daniela used her communication skills at organizations big and small, working in corporate communications, as well as for government and nonprofit organizations. As the principal of her own consulting firm, she has worked with the Ferguson Commission, St. Louis Mosaic Project and the Missouri Immigrant and Refugee Advocates (MIRA). Follow Daniela on Twitter @VDanielaV.
ELIZABETH “SiSi” BELTRAN
What makes a woman powerful? Not being afraid to work hard and take charge.
SiSi grew up in Puerto Rico and came to Washington University in 2000. In 2004, SiSi graduated with a BSBA from Olin Business School with majors in International Business, Marketing and Romance Languages. Upon graduation, SiSi joined the International team at Build-A-Bear Workshop where after nearly thirteen years of service and several different roles, she currently is the Director of Marketing Activation. SiSi is responsible for the marketing and visual merchandising within all corporately held stores in six countries and is the liaison for all international marketing in over ten other countries.
SiSi is a member of the Olin Business School Alumni Board, on the Board of Directors for Forest Park Forever and Casa de Salud, a past graduate of Focus St Louis’ Leadership St Louis program, and the Co-Chair of the Multicultural Leadership Society of the United Way of Greater St Louis. In 2007, SiSi was named one of St Louis’ Top 30 under 30 and in 2014, named a Diverse Business Leader by the St Louis Business Journal.
ANGELICA GUTIERREZ
What makes a woman powerful is….Confidence.
Angelica Gutierrez is an industrial engineer and project manager at Great Rivers Greenway—the St. Louis region’s park and trails district. As project manager, she oversees all aspects of greenway construction projects from community engagement to design and construction. She also coordinates the organizations involvement in the Gateway Bike Plan. Prior to joining Great Rivers Greenway, Gutierrez spent nine years with the City of University where she most recently held the position of Senior Public Works Manager.
Her background also includes time spent as a production manager for a fashion manufacturer, where she was tasked with optimizing process flow and labor efficiencies. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from the Universidad de America in Bogotá, Colombia. Gutierrez currently serves as the Vice-president of the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers.
ALICIA HERNANDEZ
A powerful woman embraces challenges and defines her own success while understanding that failure is not the opposite of success, but a part of the process.
Alicia Hernandez is the Office Manager of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan St. Louis. A 7-year resident of St. Louis, Alicia attended Webster University, and currently volunteers with the International Institute of St. Louis.
PATRICIA TORRES RAY
Power has no gender. Powerful people have the ability to influence and to work effectively with others to obtain an outcome. The challenge for women is that society has different expectations about how they lead and how they should exercise key aspects of leadership such as communication, networking and negotiating. Powerful women understand that leading requires connection with others and that power depends on our ability to lead and to follow.
Patricia Torres Ray (born March 25, 1964 in Colombia) is a Minnesota politician and member of the Minnesota Senate. A member of the Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party (DFL), she represents District 63, which includes portions of southeastern Minneapolis and eastern Richfield in Hennepin County in the Twin Cities metropolitan area. She is the first Hispanic woman to serve in the Minnesota Senate.
¿QUE HACE A UNA MUJER PODEROSA?
Por Cecilia Velazquez
A lo largo de mi carrera en los medios de comunicación he tenido el gusto de conocer a mujeres emprendedoras, que de una u otra forma han dejado una huella en esta ciudad. En el mes que se celebra a la mujer, me di a la tarea de preguntarle a estas chicas destacadas lo que para ellas significaba ser una mujer poderosa, he aquí las respuestas de algunas de las muchas mujeres que día a día hacen la diferencia en este país y en especial en nuestra ciudad.
ERNESTINE ZEGAR
Ser una mujer de tu palabra es muy importante y creo que el trabajo duro, la honestidad y tener una pasión por las cosas que haces bien te convierten en una mujer poderosa.
Ernestine Zegar llega a USA en 1976 con su familia, ellos han estado en el negocio durante cuatro décadas. La familia ha sido parte de la comunidad de St. Ann por más de 40 años. Ernestine una inmigrante de México que miraba para ser parte del sueño americano. Ella trajo su sabor mexicano auténtico de la comida de su ciudad natal de Oaxaca México. Ella abrió un pequeño restaurante mexicano el Acapulco’s con capacidad para 40 personas ubicado en 10806 St. Charles Rock Road en St. Ann. Una madre soltera de 5 hijos, fue a la escuela por la noche para obtener su ciudadanía legal mientras manejaba su negocio durante el día. Ernestine Zegar ha conseguido varios premios en categorías como Mujer de Negocios del Año y Empresaria en Pequeña Empresa. Ella ha sido pionera en la comunidad hispana manteniendo una posición en la Cámara de Comercio de San Luis durante muchos años. Ernestine ha ayudado a varios otros restaurantes mexicanos a comenzar su actividad en la zona y continúa ayudando a innumerables otros, incluyendo a los pioneros en la comunidad hispana con sus necesidades profesionales o personales.
MARTHA TATIS DE CASTELLANOS
Creo que una mujer debe tener confianza en sí misma y en sus habilidades. Debido a los buenos valores y buenas costumbres que mis padres me enseñaron, pude desarrollar mi autoestima y he dejado que mi personalidad brille a través de todo lo que hago. He aprendido a ser fuerte debido a las situaciones que se me presentaron y mi determinación de no dejar que ninguna situación u obstáculo saque lo mejor de mí.
Para convertirse en una mujer poderosa primero debemos valorarnos a nosotras mismas, estar determinada a alcanzar nuestras metas, mostrar generosidad y compasión hacia los demás y desarrollar buenos valores. Lo más importante es que debemos tener fe en Dios y creer en ti misma, no hay nada que no puedas lograr.
Nació en República Dominicana en una familia numerosa. Ella convenció a su padre de dejarla ir a Nueva York para perseguir sus sueños. Mientras vivía en Nueva York, conoció y se casó con Franklyn Castellanos y tuvo dos hijos, Erick y Kenneth. En 1989 ella y sus niños se unieron a su marido en St. Louis MO, donde trabajó en la Ford Motor Company.
Entre los compañeros de trabajo y amigos de su esposo se unió a la iglesia Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe (que inicio misas en español), fue abrazada por la pequeña comunidad hispana y decidió involucrarse con el Grupo de Líderes Hispanos y muchas de las organizaciones que promovieron el avance de Cultura de la comunidad hispana / latina. Por su simpática personalidad, se convirtió en una recaudadora de fondos exitosa para muchas causas. Martha continúa apoyando a su comunidad de cualquier manera posible.
MARIA TAXMAN
Soy poderosa cuando estoy a la altura de las expectativas que deseo para mí. Ser lo mejor que puedo ser. Ser honesta y genuina en todo momento. En todos los esfuerzos que emprendo, procedo con confianza y optimismo. Yo sólo apoyo cosas positivas para mí y para todos con quienes entro en contacto. Soy responsable de todos los aspectos de mi vida y de donde me lleva el trayecto de mi vida. Todos los días me demandan decisiones y me incito a vencer obstáculos y los encuentro de frente con coraje. Me esfuerzo para pensar sólo en lo bueno y lo saludable, sabiendo que esas cosas me hacen fuerte.
Su espíritu emprendedor fue concebido y nutrido en su país natal Honduras, donde asistió con las empresas de exportación de importación de su familia. Se graduó de la Universidad Saint Louis con una licenciatura en Administración de Empresas. Ella es abogada hispana con más de 30 años de experiencia en negocios internacionales. Aunque ahora se ha retirado de sus responsabilidades corporativas, estatales y nacionales, Maria ahora dedica su tiempo y energía como voluntaria comunitaria, sirviendo en numerosos consejos de administración, todos trabajando para un mejor Saint Louis.
DINORAH VIÑAS BOMMARITO
Una mujer fuerte es una mujer poderosa. Los luchadores no nacen, se hacen. Para una mujer, la vida es un viaje de supervivencia; Una base moral de alto estándar le ayudará a construirse para ser una luchadora, ella debe entonces luchar por sus derechos, la injusticia, y los prejuicios; A través de ese viaje, ella gana su fuerza y se vuelve poderosa.
Dinorah es un líder cívico hispano, Nació y creció en San Juan, Puerto Rico. En 1960 se casó con un militar de St. Louis en el servicio militar. Se establecieron en St. Louis.
Dinorah se inspiró en la participación de la comunidad de sus padres durante la Segunda Guerra Mundial, se ha convertido en un líder en la comunidad ayudando a otros a instalarse en la ciudad de San Luis. Desde temprana edad, ha estado involucrada en diferentes organizaciones, desde ayudar a los pobres a trabajar con inmigrantes como traductor y otros trabajos sociales.
A través de exposiciones de canto y danza folklórica, enseñó diversidad y su cultura a niños y adultos. También fue presidenta de tres años de la Sociedad Hispano-Americana; Fue el editor de “El Platicador”, un boletín de noticias español para la misma organización; Sirvió en varias juntas comunitarias sin fines de lucro como LULAC, St. Louis Flamenco Society; La Comisión de la Mujer en la Universidad de Saint Louis (SLU); UMSL Centro de Humanidades; El Grupo de Líderes Hispanos; El Hispanic Capitol Day, Inc.; y en la puerta de enlace de la liga de las mujeres mayores.
En 2011, el Hispanic Festival Inc. le otorgó un premio por su dedicación a la comunidad hispana. Después de trabajar como apoyo administrativo en cuatro instituciones de educación, se retiró de St. Louis Community College en 2007.
AMPARO (AMPY) KOLLMAN-MOORE
Desde mi punto de vista: El poder se deriva de la eficacia. De creer en uno mismo y no temer tomar riesgos, aprendiendo tanto de los éxitos como de los fracasos. Creer en lo que tú haces y eres capaz de ser. Y especialmente de hacer lo que debes hacer, y no solamente lo que tienes que hacer.
Ampy nació en Cartagena, Colombia y reside en St. Louis, Missouri hace más de 40 años. La licenciada Kollman-Moore actualmente presta asesoría en temas de negocios internacionales, y asuntos inter-culturales. En años anteriores, ella fúe la presidenta para las operaciones en America Latina de Mallinckrodt, Inc. ( fabricante y comerciante global de productos químicos, farmaceuticos y médicos). También es profesora asociada en la universidad Jesuíta, Saint Louis University, donde ella utiliza su vasta experiencia para dar catédra sobre negocios internacionales y específicamente como hacer negocios en Estados Unidos, y con America Latina. Además de 35 años de experiencia manejando y dirigiendo negocios en los Estados Unidos, el resto de las Américas, y cooperando con negocios en Japón y Europa, la licenciada obtuvo su maestria en negocios internacionales en St. Louis University.
MARIA TERESA MALDONADO
Una mujer se siente poderosa cuando es capaz de servir a los demás y controlar su destino tanto como sea humanamente posible. Su sentido de la independencia y la afirmación de que su existencia es significativa y alimenta su autoestima. El acceso a la educación, una carrera, estar involucrado en las vidas de su familia, su comunidad y hacer la diferencia son la clave para sentirse logrado. Cuando estás bien equilibrado espiritualmente, emocional y físicamente, el sentimiento de empoderamiento y satisfacción es evidente en todos los aspectos de tu vida diaria. Debemos cuidar de nuestro ser interior, ser capaces de cuidar a los demás. Especialmente como madre, ser un buen modelo para sus hijos y nietos significa vivir por ejemplo una existencia sana y feliz. Como cónyuge, contribuir como un socio sólido para el bienestar y la felicidad de la persona que amas es invaluable y potenciador de la relación. Estar al servicio a los demás mediante la donación de su tiempo y talentos, es en cumplimiento de su autoestima. Todas estas contribuciones son un regalo para sentirnos satisfechos con el viaje de nuestra vida.
María Teresa Maldonado nació en Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. La primera de tres hermanos, fue criada en un ambiente bi cultural para su madre era puertorriqueña y su padre de Venezuela. María Teresa desarrolló un amor por el aprendizaje, la disciplina personal y académica, el espíritu de servicio a los demás es el fundamento de sus logros de hoy. Asistió a la Universidad de Puerto Rico, graduándose en Psicología. Obtuvo su Maestría en Ciencias en Psicología Clínica. En 1976, le concedieron una beca completa a la universidad de George Washington, en la CC de Washington, donde ella persiguió estudios en psicología industrial.
Casado con Tony Maldonado durante los últimos 43 años. Tienen tres hijos adultos y diez nietos. María Teresa se retiró recientemente del estado de Illinois, donde sirvió durante más de veinte años como psicóloga practicante y Oficial de EEO para Chester Mental Health Center, un hospital psiquiátrico de máxima seguridad que atiende a pacientes forenses y de mala conducta en Chester, Illinois. Sus contribuciones a la comunidad de St. Louis son muchas: Junta Directiva de Miembros de Casa de Salud; Voluntario Komen St. Louis; Ex Presidente del Grupo de Líderes Hispanos; Ex Presidente de la Sociedad Puertorriqueña; Miembro Focus St. Louis Clase de Liderazgo 2011-12; Ha recibido muchos premios comunitarios y continúa abogando por temas de relevancia y preocupación para la comunidad hispana que buscan la comprensión intercultural en la comunidad en general.
CILEIA MIRANDA YUEN
Una mujer poderosa es ser fiel a ti mismo, sabiendo lo que realmente importa en tu vida. Respetarse y caminar con dignidad. En lugar de elegir tener un buen día se atreven a vivir un gran día todos los días de su vida.
Una empresaria social, entrenadora de desarrollo de liderazgo, y presentadora especializada en inteligencia emocional. Cileia ha abrazado múltiples roles de liderazgo en el trabajo y en segmentos artístico, cultural y educativo con gran profesionalidad, un espíritu visionario y un gran carisma. Con más de 20 años de experiencia profesional nacional e internacional que abarcaba una amplia gama de sectores empresariales. Ella es receptora de numerosos elogios y premios. Una ejecutiva de finanzas y mercadotecnia reconocida en los niveles local y nacional por su liderazgo y perspicacia empresarial.
Cileaia sirve en varias juntas sin fines de lucro y comités ejecutivos. Ella vive en St. Louis con su marido Andrew y están cerca de reubicarse en Miami.
VIRGINIA BRAXS
Para mi, lo que hace a una mujer poderosa es un profundo conocimiento de si misma, una fuerte autoconfianza de lo que es capaz de hacer y de no hacer, un profundo sentido del amor, el respeto y la dignidad hacia ella misma y hacia los otros, paz interior y alegria de vivir. Una mujer poderosa es aquella que, desde su centro, es capaz de marcar una diferencia en el mundo que la rodea a traves de sus acciones, de su ejemplo y sus palabras.
Virginia Braxs, originaria de Argentina, es miembro fundador de la organización sin fines de lucro El Consejo de Artes Hispanas de San Luis (HAC) y su actual Presidente, donde desde 1996 promueve la excelencia de la cultura hispana a través de las artes y la educación. En 2012, desarrolló la iniciativa de educación superior de HAC, ¡AHORA! / Universidad YA! – para capacitar a los jóvenes hispanos marginados para que tengan acceso a la universidad sin importar su estatus migratorio. Actualmente, HAC ofrece tutoría universitaria y un Programa de Preparación y Acceso a la Universidad a la comunidad ya escuelas públicas y privadas en la Región de St. Louis. La Sra. Braxs organiza conciertos anuales de artistas internacionales con The Sheldon y otras organizaciones locales. Ha sido panelista en la Comisión Regional de Artes y en el Missouri Arts Council. La Sra. Braxs es profesora de la Universidad de Washington en St. Louis.
EILEEN OTERO WOLFINGTON
Una mujer poderosa ama incondicionalmente y abraza a otros tal como son. Ella no juzga ni hace comparaciones y encuentra el tiempo para cuidarse física, emocional, mental y espiritualmente mientras inspira a otros a hacer lo mismo. Ella es atenta, cariñosa y ella escucha. Las mujeres poderosas comparten su conocimiento y sabiduría para mejorar las vidas de quienes las rodean.
Eileen (Otero) Wolfington es coordinadora bilingüe del programa de salud y bienestar de Kingdom House. A su cargo, Eileen recluta mujeres de minorías de bajos ingresos, inmigrantes y refugiadas para participar en un programa de bienestar de 90 días. Entrena a mujeres para que hagan ejercicio y las motiva para asistir a clases de educación sobre salud y nutrición, lo cual se ha convertido en su pasión. Eileen es también entrenadora de estilo de vida bilingüe para el Programa de Prevención de Diabetes del YMCA (DPP) y facilitadora para OASIS, una organización que promueve el envejecimiento saludable para personas mayores de 50 años. Sus intereses incluyen facilitar una reunión mensual para la Red de Acción Profesional de Latinos (PLAN) y enseña clases de Zumba Fitness. Ella está estudiando para convertirse en practicante de toque curativo. Conocida como La Morena, Eileen enseña y realiza danza folclórica mexicana y ofrece programas culturales a niños, adolescentes y adultos. Ella tiene una licenciatura en Negocios Generales de la Universidad de Wisconsin – Whitewater y una Maestría en Educación de Adultos de la Universidad de Missouri – St. Louis. Ella ha estado casada con Daniel por 30 años.
MARTHA GARCIA KAMPEN
“He descubierto que una mujer es más poderosa cuando reconoce que no tiene que vivir sola. Cuando nos humillamos lo suficiente para darnos cuenta de los beneficios de alcanzar y alcanzar a otros para apoyar, elevar, colaborar y sinergizar con nuestra poderosa energía espiritual; Entonces se multiplica más allá de lo que una mujer, sola, puede lograr. Y en esa misma esencia de sinergia, viene el poder de una mujer “.
Martha García Kampen es socio fundador de la empresa de gestión de mercadotecnia de Kampen Consultants, LLC, especializada en planificación estratégica de marketing para empresas de capital cerrado desde 1988. Sus 30 años de experiencia en gestión abarcan desde ventas, gestión de productos e investigación de mercado hasta planificación estratégica de marketing. Ha consultado a cientos de empresas en ciernes, empresas emergentes y organizaciones sin fines de lucro en los Estados Unidos en una variedad de industrias, con énfasis en servicios de salud y minoristas.
Como una mexicano-americana de primera generación bi-cultural, y construyendo sobre su experiencia en la comercialización hispana desde los años 80, Martha está ampliando su misión para ayudar a gente a entender mejor el valor en la gente que es “diferente” que ellos mismos, concentrándose en El área de Estrategia de Mercadotecnia Generacional y Cultural. Como visionaria, ha ayudado a muchas empresas y organizaciones a adaptar sus estrategias de mercadeo para satisfacer con éxito estas necesidades cambiantes.
EMMA ESPINOZA
Una mujer poderosa se siente cómoda consigo misma. Ella puede elegir conscientemente lo que quiere en lugar de dejar que su vida sea dirigida por la sociedad, el subconsciente o el miedo. Ella es audaz y reservada, consciente de su cuerpo, y un líder a su vez.
He vivido por esta lista de características mientras progresaba a través de la escuela, el trabajo y mi vida cotidiana.
Hacer del desarrollo personal una prioridad # 1.
Comuníquese a través de la persuasión – no sea tímido para expresar sus ideas.
Informar a personas ignorantes; No sólo criticarlos.
Pensar antes de hablar y ser un buen oyente.
Respetar a la gente, aunque no le respeten.
No concentrarse en lo que podría salir mal, sino en cómo reaccionaría si algo saliese mal.
Adaptarse – si usted no sabe sobre finanzas lea un buen libro y aprenda; ¡Si no te gusta tu casa, múdate!
Emma tiene una licenciatura en Administración de Empresas en Contabilidad en Washburn University 1979, en Topeka, Kansas. Actualmente está jubilada. Ella fue empleada anteriormente por AT & T por 35 años.
Dentro de AT&T, fue miembro y ex presidenta de la organización Women of AT & T, y dirigió varios círculos de mentores para los miembros de WOA. Emma también fue miembro activo y ex oficial de la Asociación de Empleados Hispanos / Latinos de AT&T.
Emma es miembro del Consejo de ALIVE (Alternativas para Vivir en Ambientes Violentos); Se unió a la organización en noviembre de 2007. En 2015 Emma se unió a la Junta para las Girl Scouts de Missouri Oriental, sirviendo en el Comité de Desarrollo. Se incorporó a la Cámara de Comercio Hispana en 2008 y ocupó los cargos de Secretario, Vicepresidente y dos períodos como Presidente. Emma fue nombrada por el Alcalde de STL para servir en el Comité Asesor de Minorías y Empresas Empresariales de Mujeres en octubre de 2013.
ANA ROMERO
“La vida es un gran lugar para hacer que una mujer sea poderosa. De ser una estudiante excepcional, una madre maravillosa, un amigo, para convertirse en un profesional de gran alcance. El poder es un adjetivo usado para describir la fuerza, la eficacia, la autoridad, la energía, la influencia, etc. El poder no sólo se obtiene por un título profesional, también puede obtenerse a través del conocimiento y otros medios. Sin embargo, en mi opinión, las mujeres más poderosas que he conocido en mi vida se han vuelto poderosas por convicción. La creencia, la convicción sobre algo o alguien, han creado mujeres muy poderosas que he tenido mucha suerte de conocer y que me han guiado a través de la vida. Mi más sincero saludo a todas las mujeres poderosas que he conocido en mi vida”
Ana es Directora de Desarrollo de Negocios Internacionales para el World Trade Center de St. Louis (WTC), es responsable de desarrollar relaciones con pequeñas y medianas empresas dentro de la región de St. Louis, Missouri y Southwest Illinois. También facilita el desarrollo y crecimiento de negocios internacionales con el objetivo de mejorar la competitividad global. Ha sido oradora invitada en universidades locales y Boeing Institute.
Romero-Lizana tiene una Licenciatura en Artes con honores de la Universidad Saint Louis en estudios de organización y comunicaciones y Licenciada en Contabilidad en la Escuela de Comercio de Guadalajara, México. Es competente en español e inglés y puede realizar negocios en portugués.
CECILIA NADAL
“Una mujer es poderosa cuando alinea su femenino divino con sus inclinaciones dadas por Dios para nutrir a los demás. Entonces asi nos convertimos en uno con el universo. “
Cecilia ha pasado la mayor parte de su vida construyendo puentes interculturales en St. Louis, Missouri. Después de 23 años como Presidente de Productive Futures Inc., una exitosa empresa de recursos humanos que se especializó en la capacitación de empleadores y solicitantes de empleo de bajos ingresos para superar las divisiones de clase, fundó Gitana Productions, Inc., la primera organización de artes Misión central del compromiso intercultural a través de drama, danza y actuaciones musicales.
En 2007, se le pidió que utilizara su experiencia en el área de la cultura romana para hablar con un grupo de jóvenes romaníes sobre un tema que estudió durante más de 20 años – su cultura. Tan emocionada por esta experiencia, comenzó la Educación Global a través de las Artes, un programa que reúne jóvenes afroamericanos e inmigrantes para fomentar la aceptación cultural.
CARMEN JACOB
Una mujer poderosa es alguien con un fuerte deseo de tener éxito, siendo humilde y tenaz en todo lo que hace. Sabiendo que es su responsabilidad ser mentor de las generaciones más jóvenes que vendrán después de usted.
Carmen Jacob es el CEO de NextGen, Servicios de Información, Inc., una empresa de captura de talento, con sede en St. Louis, Missouri, con oficinas por satélite en todo Estados Unidos. Inspirada para iniciar su propio negocio, Carmen ayudó a establecer NextGen en 1997. Su formación incluye atención médica, banca, finanzas, ventas, reclutamiento, capacitación y administración. Hoy en día, NextGen cuenta con un equipo de reclutamiento con más de 300 consultores facturables en 35 estados y un ingreso de $ 70 millones. La empresa ofrece soluciones personalizadas de mano de obra especializada en TI y Servicios Profesionales, que proporcionan consultores de alto calibre, exclusivamente para contrato, contrato de alquiler y posiciones de alquiler directo. Con una trayectoria probada y una historia de éxito, la firma apoya a las nuevas organizaciones de tecnología, pequeñas empresas y empresas Fortune 500, con una comunidad de talento diversa. Como CEO, Carmen trabaja para expandir los servicios y capacidades de NextGen y para avanzar en el compromiso corporativo de la firma de construir una fuerza de trabajo diversa y dinámica y lugares de trabajo.
ADRIA M. GUTIERREZ CONCANNON
Para ser una mujer poderosa tiene uno que ser fiel a sus raíces, su herencia y tener confianza en uno mismo. Tiene uno que respetar el lugar donde se vive y tener una mente abierta a los eventos que suceden a nuestro alrededor. Tiene uno que estar dispuesto a crecer y a ayudar al crecimiento.
Adria llega a St. Louis en el 2002, donde se casa con John Concannon y tiene dos hijos Emmett y Elliott.
Emprendedora, decidida y talentosa, habla tres idiomas es empresaria de su propia joyería, participa en ferias de artes y galerías. Interesada siempre en trasmitir las tradiciones y costumbres de su natal México, forma “Adria y sus Tesoros”, un grupo musical de niños y adultos presentándose en diversos festivales y eventos culturales.
Su gusto por las artes la han llevado a participar como locutora radial, en programas de televisión y en obras de teatrales.
En 2015, Adria preserva el legado cultural a través de un concurso anual de declamación de poesía en español para niños, acogido con gran éxito. Adria seguirá siendo parte importante de nuestra herencia hispana en St. Louis.
DANIELA VELAZQUEZ
Maya Angelou lo dijo mejor: “El éxito es el gusto de ti mismo, el gusto de lo que haces, y el gusto de cómo hacerlo”.
Una mujer es poderosa cuando conoce y confía en su intuición – y tiene el coraje de usarla.
Todos tenemos esa voz dentro de nuestra cabeza cuando tenemos que tomar una decisión: a veces susurra, a veces grita. O a veces la decisión te hace sentir bien, pero se ve mal en el exterior.
Una mujer es poderosa cuando confía y sigue a través de lo que ella cree que es adecuado para ella.
Daniela Velázquez es actualmente directora de comunicaciones de la Unión Americana de Libertades Civiles (ACLU) de Missouri.
Antes de la ACLU, Daniela utilizó sus habilidades de comunicación en organizaciones grandes y pequeñas, trabajando en comunicaciones corporativas, así como para organizaciones gubernamentales y sin fines de lucro. Como directora de su propia consultora, ha trabajado con la Comisión Ferguson, el Proyecto Mosaico de San Luis y los Defensores de Inmigrantes y Refugiados de Missouri (MIRA). Siga a Daniela en Twitter @VDanielaV.
ELIZABETH “SiSi” BELTRAN
¿Qué hace que una mujer sea poderosa? No tener miedo de trabajar duro y hacerse cargo.
SiSi creció en Puerto Rico y llegó a la Universidad de Washington en 2000. En 2004, SiSi se graduó con un BSBA de Olin Business School con especializaciones en Negocios Internacionales, Marketing y Lenguas Romances. Al graduarse, SiSi se unió al equipo internacional de Build-A-Bear Workshop, donde después de casi trece años de servicio y varios papeles diferentes, actualmente es Directora de Activación de Mercadotecnia. SiSi es responsable de la comercialización y el mercadeo visual en todas las tiendas corporativas en seis países y es el enlace para todo la mercadotecnia internacional en más de diez países.
SiSi es miembro del Consejo de Alumnos de Olin Business School, miembro de la Junta Directiva de Forest Park Forever y Casa de Salud, ex graduado del programa Lead St. Louis de Leadership St. Louis y Co-Chair de la Multicultural Leadership Society of La United Way of Greater St. Louis. En 2007, SiSi fue nombrada uno de los Top 30 de St. Louis por debajo de 30 y en 2014, nombrada Líder Empresarial de Diversidad por el St. Louis Business Journal.
ANGELICA GUTIERREZ
Lo que hace a una mujer poderosa es …. Confianza.
Angélica Gutiérrez es ingeniera industrial y gerente de proyectos en Great Rivers Greenway, el parque de la región de St. Louis y el distrito de senderos. Como gerente de proyecto, supervisa todos los aspectos de los proyectos de construcción de vías verdes, desde el compromiso de la comunidad hasta el diseño y la construcción. También coordina la participación de las organizaciones en el Plan Gateway Bike. Antes de unirse a Great Rivers Greenway, Gutiérrez pasó nueve años con University City, donde recientemente ocupó el cargo de Gerente Senior de Obras Públicas.
Sus antecedentes también incluyen el tiempo empleado como gerente de producción de un fabricante de moda, donde se le encargó optimizar el flujo de procesos y la eficiencia laboral. Obtuvo su Licenciatura en Ingeniería Industrial por la Universidad de América en Bogotá, Colombia. Gutiérrez actualmente es vicepresidente de la Sociedad de Ingenieros Profesionales Hispanos.
ALICIA HERNANDEZ
Una mujer poderosa abarca desafíos y define su propio éxito, mientras que la comprensión de que el fracaso no es lo contrario de éxito, sino una parte del proceso.
Alicia Hernández es Gerente de Oficina de la Cámara de Comercio Hispana del área Metropolitana de St. Louis. Es residente por 7 años de St. Louis, Alicia asistió a la Universidad Webster, y también se desempeña actualmente como voluntario en el Instituto Internacional de San Luis.
PATRICIA TORRES RAY
El poder no tiene género. Las personas poderosas tienen la capacidad de influir y trabajar eficazmente con otros para obtener un resultado. El desafío para las mujeres es que la sociedad tiene diferentes expectativas sobre cómo dirigir y cómo deben ejercer los aspectos clave del liderazgo como la comunicación, la creación de redes y la negociación. Las mujeres poderosas entienden que liderar requiere conexión con los demás y que el poder depende de nuestra capacidad de liderar y seguir.
Patricia Torres Ray (nacida el 25 de marzo de 1964 en Colombia) es una política de Minnesota y miembro del Senado de Minnesota. Miembro del Partido Demócrata-Campesin de Minnesota (DFL), representa el Distrito 63, que incluye porciones del sureste de Minneapolis y el este de Richfield en el condado de Hennepin en el área metropolitana de Twin Cities. Ella es la primera mujer hispana en servir en el Senado de Minnesota.