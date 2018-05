What is celebrated on Cinco de Mayo?

Contrary to popular belief, Cinco de Mayo does not commemorate the Mexican Independence, which is celebrated on September 16th. In fact, Cinco de Mayo is largely ignored in Mexico and does not even represent an observed holiday in the country’s calendar as daily activities remain largely the same as any other day of the year.

In the United States, however, the story is very different. Cinco de Mayo is without a doubt the most Mexican day of the year and could even be considered the Mexican St. Patrick’s. Parades, brightly colored dresses, sizzling street food, festive music, and laughter fill the streets of most American cities on this date. So what actually happened on May 5th that was so important in Mexican history? In short, the Mexicans defeated the French.

It’s become somewhat a pop culture trope that the French always lose in wars, and, in the case of Mexican history, this isn’t the exception. After a civil war pitted the liberal and conservative parties against each other in a three-year military conflict, which saw the liberals led by Benito Juárez emerge victorious, resented conservatives saw an opportunity at revenge in Napoleon III’s expansionism, and convinced the French Emperor of invading Mexico in order to impose a monarchical government, which conservatives favored.

The French army landed in the Atlantic coast of Veracruz and made its way to Mexico City. Juárez’s general, Ignacio Zaragoza, was to mount a defense of the capital near Puebla, a city 80 miles east from Mexico City. The odds were stacked against the Mexican forces since the French army was then considered to be the best and more disciplined in the world. Zaragoza, however, with the help of natives from the area, managed to defeat the French forces. He famously sent a telegram back to Juárez in which he said that, “The national arms have been covered in glory”. A year later, though, the French mounted another offensive and eventually took the capital as the Mexican army could not hold them back anymore and Zaragoza had died shortly before.

The French occupied Mexico and installed a monarchical government that lasted until 1867, when Juárez and his liberal forces, after years of moving the government from town to town, managed to take back the capital and expel the French-backed Austrian monarchs that had been invited to rule the country.

Despite having initially lost the war, the battle of Puebla remained a significant date for the Mexican people being representative of an unlikely victory against a powerful foe.