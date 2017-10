What Trump’s Recent Obamacare Moves May Mean Over the Long Term

Changes to the Affordable Care Act by President Trump have health care experts wondering what the long-term effects will be on health insurance.

“The people benefiting from it, they’ll suffer as a consequence,” says Dr. Ed Weisbart, of the Missouri chapter of Physicians for a national health program.

Dr. Weisbart says cuts to the federal subsidies to insurers may lead to those companies pulling out of the federal marketplace and leaving poorer citizens without healthcare.

Jim McCarthy at the Community Action Agency of St. Louis County doesn’t expect any immediate changes.

He says many insurance companies have already set their rates for next year expecting the cuts.

Those who get health insurance through group plans such as through their employer may see benefits from other rule changes.

“It’s going to open up a lot more opportunities to provide some lower cost options,” says Bill Schmaltz of the Einstein Consulting Group in St. Louis.