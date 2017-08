When Is the Best Time to Book Thanksgiving Travel? Skyscanner Has the Answer

Global travel search engine finds a Fall full of savings for Thanksgiving travelers

The year’s most anticipated data is here. Skyscanner, the global travel search engine, has uncovered the best time to book Thanksgiving 2017 air travel. After carefully collating and analyzing historic data from Skyscanner’s more than 60 million monthly users, the results show savings can be found starting the week of September 4 all the way up to two weeks before the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Projections year over year indicate that air travel over Thanksgiving is steadily growing – over 27 million passengers according to Airlines for America (A4A) – and as even more travelers are expected to take to the skies this season, travelers will be looking for ways to score a great deal,” said Randi Wolfson, Head of Communications for the Americas, Skyscanner. “As a comprehensive travel resource, Skyscanner wants to provide consumers with the highly coveted best time to book for savings on Thanksgiving travel, and take the guesswork out of booking holiday travel.”

This Fall will be filled with travel deals for both planners and procrastinators, who stand to find great savings not only on the heels of Labor Day, starting the week of September 4, where a traveler can find potential savings up to four percent, and also leading up to the week of November 6. In addition, Skyscanner has found that a round-trip domestic airline ticket around the holiday period will average around $300, offering an unprecedented booking window with more affordability and flexibility.

“We are seeing a trend in which the booking window for travelers to find greater savings is extending, even as we look at the 21-day Winter season covering Christmas and New Year’s, where travelers will be able save the most three to seven weeks before each holiday,” added Wolfson.

The best-time-to-book data appeals to every kind of traveler and is likely to contribute to another record-breaking year for Thanksgiving and end-of-year holiday travel as a whole. Skyscanner has compiled some hacks to help travelers with the booking process and find the best deals this holiday season:

By expanding flight searches to include other area airports, travelers may find more flight options as well as more affordable fares.

Tweaking travel itinerary dates of departure and return may yield more results in line with travelers’ budgets.

Setting up price alertsallows travelers to track the cost of a desired flight route and purchase a fare once the price drops.

For more information, please visit: https://www.skyscanner.com/news/skyscanner-unveils-best-time-book-thanksgiving-flights