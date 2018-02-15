By Vito Alu
Origin of Love
Red Latina 2-14-2018.- Love is defined by the Oxford Dictionary as an intense feeling of deep affection. How to define love can vary greatly since love has a variety of related but distinct meanings in different contexts. While the English language uses the word love to denote many different meanings, other languages use different words to express different meanings of love. For example, the Greek language has 7 words pertaining to different kinds of love. These words are Eros, Philia, Storge, Agape, Ludus Pragma and Philautia.
- Eros means love of the body.
- Agape means love of the soul
- Philia means love of the mind or brotherly love
- Storge means love of the child
- Ludus means playful love
- Pragma means longstanding love
- Philautia means love of the self
Besides words, the cultural meaning of love is interpreted differently around the world. Additionally, religions interpret love based on oral and written traditions and practices throughout the world.
Love evokes different emotional and mental states which are usually strong and positive experiences. Experiences such as interpersonal affection can vary widely based on the situation. For example, love of a mother towards her child will be different compared to a spouse´s love for their spouse. Love for food can still be emotional but is uniquely different from love for a significant other. Love is strongly associated with feelings of strong attraction along with an emotional attachment to someone or something. Love can represent virtues such as kindness, compassion and respect shown through loyal and altruistic concern for the good of others.
Where Does Love Come From?
Romantic love is one of the most prevalent types of love that we experience in life. Likewise, romantic love is one of the most powerful emotions that we experience as human beings. Research shows that these intense romantic feelings come from the brain. Experts say that we have not only been hard wired to choose a mate, but we are designed to win over that mate, sometimes going to extremes to get their attention and affection. “Intense passionate love uses the same system in the brain that gets activated when a person is addicted to drugs,” said Arthur Aron, a psychologist at the State University of New York at Stony Brook. Lucy Brown, a neuroscientist at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York said that the reward part of the brain, also dubbed the pleasure center, is an essential part of the brain needed to survive. While the common belief that love comes from the heart has shown through scientific studies that it comes indeed from the brain.
Stages of Love
Romantic love has been shown to pass through various stages in the relationship process. Dr. Jed Diamond has developed a model that defines 5 stages of love. These stages are:
- Falling in Love
- Becoming a Couple
- Disillusionment
- Creating Real Lasting Love
- Using the Power of Two to Change the World
Stage 1 Falling in Love – This stage feels wonderful because our bodies are filled with hormones like dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin, testosterone and estrogen, which gives us all that is needed physically and mentally to sustain the belief that the love in this relationship will fulfill all that we hope and desire for our life.
Stage 2 Becoming a Couple – This is where a couple’s love deepens as they join together. This is where a couple can have children and raise them. The relationship develops and deepens with feelings of warmth, safety and being cared for. Many think this is the ultimate level of love and expect this to last forever. Stage 3 Disillusionment – The couple experiences feelings of being less loved, trapped, upset, angry, irritable or hurt. The couple may long for the love they once had and don’t know how to get it back. Couples can become disillusioned with thoughts of leaving the relationship. Stage 4 Creating Real Lasting Love – By confronting the unhappiness of stage 3, couples can get to the core of what causes the pain and conflict. Each partner can become an ally in helping each other understand and heal our wounds. Once the healing begins, then the love and laughter that was once lost, can be rediscovered. As partners better understand and accept each other, they can learn to love themselves more. Stage 5 Using the Power of Two to Change the World – By learning to overcome differences amongst each other and find real lasting love, they can work together to find real lasting love in the world.
Conclusion
In summary, the concept of love is multifaceted with a wide variety of meanings, interpretations and beliefs that are dependent on the individual, culture background, religious upbringing and practice and family and societal expectations. Our understanding of love has been shaped more recently by experts from a multitude of fields including psychology and neuroscience. Furthermore, stages of love have been analyzed to help us better understand the process and make sense of romantic love.
Love is a powerful emotion that has the ability to bring us together in many ways based on the type of love and how we interpret and practice it in our lives. Not only has love been studied but it has been written about in literature throughout our history. Henry David Thoreau sums it up so well with this quote:
“There is no remedy for love but to love more.” Henry David Thoreau
¿De dónde viene el amor?
Por Vito Alu / Red Latina 2-14-2018.-
Origen del amor
El amor es definido por el Diccionario de Oxford como una intensa sensación de profundo afecto. Cómo definir el amor puede variar mucho ya que el amor tiene una variedad de significados relacionados pero distintos en diferentes contextos. Mientras que el idioma inglés usa la palabra amor para denotar muchos significados diferentes, otros idiomas usan diferentes palabras para expresar diferentes significados de amor. Por ejemplo, el idioma griego tiene 7 palabras pertenecientes a diferentes tipos de amor. Estas palabras son Eros, Philia, Storge, Agape, Ludus Pragma y Philautia.
• Eros significa amor del cuerpo.
• Ágape significa amor del alma
• Philia significa amor a la mente o amor fraternal
• Storge significa amor del niño
• Ludus significa amor juguetón
• Pragma significa amor de larga duración
• Philautia significa amor por uno mismo
Además de las palabras, el significado cultural del amor se interpreta de manera diferente en todo el mundo. Además, las religiones interpretan el amor basado en tradiciones y prácticas orales y escritas en todo el mundo.
El amor evoca diferentes estados emocionales y mentales que generalmente son experiencias fuertes y positivas. Las experiencias como el afecto interpersonal pueden variar ampliamente según la situación. Por ejemplo, el amor de una madre hacia su hijo será diferente en comparación con el amor de un cónyuge por su cónyuge. El amor por la comida todavía puede ser emocional, pero es singularmente diferente del amor por otra persona. El amor está fuertemente asociado con sentimientos de fuerte atracción junto con un apego emocional hacia alguien o algo. El amor puede representar virtudes como la bondad, la compasión y el respeto demostrado a través de la preocupación leal y altruista por el bien de los demás.
¿De dónde viene el amor?
El amor romántico es uno de los tipos de amor más comunes que experimentamos en la vida. Del mismo modo, el amor romántico es una de las emociones más poderosas que experimentamos como seres humanos. La investigación muestra que estos sentimientos románticos intensos provienen del cerebro. Los expertos dicen que no solo hemos sido conectados para elegir un compañero, sino que estamos diseñados para conquistar a ese compañero, llegando a veces a extremos para llamar su atención y afecto. “El intenso amor apasionado usa el mismo sistema en el cerebro que se activa cuando una persona es adicta a las drogas”, dijo Arthur Aron, psicólogo de la Universidad Estatal de Nueva York en Stony Brook. Lucy Brown, neurocientífica del Colegio Albert Einstein de Medicine en Nueva York dijo que la parte de recompensa del cerebro, también llamada el centro de placer, es una parte esencial del cerebro necesaria para sobrevivir. Mientras que la creencia común de que el amor proviene del corazón ha demostrado a través de estudios científicos que proviene de hecho del cerebro.
Etapas del amor
El amor romántico ha demostrado pasar por varias etapas en el proceso de relación. El Dr. Jed Diamond ha desarrollado un modelo que define 5 etapas del amor. Estas etapas son:
1) Enamorarse
2) Convertirse en pareja
3) Desilusión
4) Creando Amor Real Duradero
5) Usando el poder de dos para cambiar el mundo
Etapa 1 Enamorarse: esta etapa es maravillosa porque nuestros cuerpos están llenos de hormonas como dopamina, oxitocina, serotonina, testosterona y estrógeno, lo que nos brinda todo lo que se necesita física y mentalmente para mantener la creencia de que el amor en esta relación cumplirá todo lo que esperamos y deseamos para nuestra vida.
Etapa 2 Convertirse en pareja: aquí es donde el amor de una pareja se profundiza a medida que se unen. Aquí es donde una pareja puede tener hijos y criarlos. La relación se desarrolla y profundiza con sentimientos de calidez, seguridad y cuidado. Muchos piensan que este es el último nivel de amor y esperan que esto dure para siempre. Etapa 3 Desilusión: la pareja experimenta sentimientos de ser menos amada, atrapada, molesta, enojada, irritable o herida. La pareja puede añorar el amor que alguna vez tuvieron y no saben cómo recuperarlo. Las parejas pueden desilusionarse con pensamientos de abandonar la relación. Etapa 4 Creando Amor Real Duradero – Al enfrentar la infelicidad de la etapa 3, las parejas pueden llegar al corazón de lo que causa el dolor y el conflicto. Cada compañero puede convertirse en un aliado para ayudarse mutuamente a comprender y curar nuestras heridas. Una vez que comienza la curación, puede redescubrirse el amor y la risa que una vez se perdieron. A medida que los socios se entienden y se aceptan mejor, pueden aprender a amarse más a sí mismos. Etapa 5 Usar el poder de dos para cambiar el mundo: al aprender a superar las diferencias entre ellos y encontrar un amor real y duradero, pueden trabajar juntos para encontrar un amor duradero en el mundo.
Conclusión
En resumen, el concepto de amor es multifacético con una amplia variedad de significados, interpretaciones y creencias que dependen del individuo, los antecedentes culturales, la educación religiosa y la práctica, y las expectativas familiares y sociales. Nuestra comprensión del amor ha sido formada más recientemente por expertos de una multitud de campos, incluyendo la psicología y la neurociencia. Además, se han analizado las etapas del amor para ayudarnos a comprender mejor el proceso y darle sentido al amor romántico.
El amor es una emoción poderosa que tiene la capacidad de unirnos de muchas maneras en función del tipo de amor y de cómo lo interpretamos y practicamos en nuestras vidas. No solo se ha estudiado el amor, sino que se ha escrito sobre él en la literatura a lo largo de nuestra historia. Henry David Thoreau lo resume muy bien con esta cita:
“No hay remedio para el amor, sino amar más”. Henry David Thoreau