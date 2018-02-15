By Vito Alu

Origin of Love

Red Latina 2-14-2018.- Love is defined by the Oxford Dictionary as an intense feeling of deep affection. How to define love can vary greatly since love has a variety of related but distinct meanings in different contexts. While the English language uses the word love to denote many different meanings, other languages use different words to express different meanings of love. For example, the Greek language has 7 words pertaining to different kinds of love. These words are Eros, Philia, Storge, Agape, Ludus Pragma and Philautia.

Eros means love of the body.

Agape means love of the soul

Philia means love of the mind or brotherly love

Storge means love of the child

Ludus means playful love

Pragma means longstanding love

Philautia means love of the self

Besides words, the cultural meaning of love is interpreted differently around the world. Additionally, religions interpret love based on oral and written traditions and practices throughout the world.

Love evokes different emotional and mental states which are usually strong and positive experiences. Experiences such as interpersonal affection can vary widely based on the situation. For example, love of a mother towards her child will be different compared to a spouse´s love for their spouse. Love for food can still be emotional but is uniquely different from love for a significant other. Love is strongly associated with feelings of strong attraction along with an emotional attachment to someone or something. Love can represent virtues such as kindness, compassion and respect shown through loyal and altruistic concern for the good of others.

Where Does Love Come From?

Romantic love is one of the most prevalent types of love that we experience in life. Likewise, romantic love is one of the most powerful emotions that we experience as human beings. Research shows that these intense romantic feelings come from the brain. Experts say that we have not only been hard wired to choose a mate, but we are designed to win over that mate, sometimes going to extremes to get their attention and affection. “Intense passionate love uses the same system in the brain that gets activated when a person is addicted to drugs,” said Arthur Aron, a psychologist at the State University of New York at Stony Brook. Lucy Brown, a neuroscientist at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York said that the reward part of the brain, also dubbed the pleasure center, is an essential part of the brain needed to survive. While the common belief that love comes from the heart has shown through scientific studies that it comes indeed from the brain.

Stages of Love

Romantic love has been shown to pass through various stages in the relationship process. Dr. Jed Diamond has developed a model that defines 5 stages of love. These stages are:

Falling in Love

Becoming a Couple

Disillusionment

Creating Real Lasting Love

Using the Power of Two to Change the World

Stage 1 Falling in Love – This stage feels wonderful because our bodies are filled with hormones like dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin, testosterone and estrogen, which gives us all that is needed physically and mentally to sustain the belief that the love in this relationship will fulfill all that we hope and desire for our life.

Stage 2 Becoming a Couple – This is where a couple’s love deepens as they join together. This is where a couple can have children and raise them. The relationship develops and deepens with feelings of warmth, safety and being cared for. Many think this is the ultimate level of love and expect this to last forever. Stage 3 Disillusionment – The couple experiences feelings of being less loved, trapped, upset, angry, irritable or hurt. The couple may long for the love they once had and don’t know how to get it back. Couples can become disillusioned with thoughts of leaving the relationship. Stage 4 Creating Real Lasting Love – By confronting the unhappiness of stage 3, couples can get to the core of what causes the pain and conflict. Each partner can become an ally in helping each other understand and heal our wounds. Once the healing begins, then the love and laughter that was once lost, can be rediscovered. As partners better understand and accept each other, they can learn to love themselves more. Stage 5 Using the Power of Two to Change the World – By learning to overcome differences amongst each other and find real lasting love, they can work together to find real lasting love in the world.

Conclusion

In summary, the concept of love is multifaceted with a wide variety of meanings, interpretations and beliefs that are dependent on the individual, culture background, religious upbringing and practice and family and societal expectations. Our understanding of love has been shaped more recently by experts from a multitude of fields including psychology and neuroscience. Furthermore, stages of love have been analyzed to help us better understand the process and make sense of romantic love.

Love is a powerful emotion that has the ability to bring us together in many ways based on the type of love and how we interpret and practice it in our lives. Not only has love been studied but it has been written about in literature throughout our history. Henry David Thoreau sums it up so well with this quote:

“There is no remedy for love but to love more.” Henry David Thoreau