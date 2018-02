Whirlpool Recalling More Than 40,000 KitchenAid Kettles

Whirlpool is recalling 40,200 KitchenAid electric kettles after discovering the handle can loosen and separate from the kettle, causing hot contents to spill and posing a burn hazard.

This recall involves KitchenAid 1.7 Liter Electric Kettles. The kettles were sold in:

Stainless Steel

Red

Black

White

Liquid Graphite

Cocoa Silver

Model numbers and serial numbers are located on the bottom of the kettle. KitchenAid is written on the front of the kettles. A complete list of model and serial numbers included in this recall is posted on the firm’s website. Click here to view the list.