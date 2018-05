White House aide promises to apologize publicly for “dying” remark about John McCain

On Thursday, it was leaked that White House aide Kelly Sadler made a remark about Senator John McCain’s brain cancer during an internal meeting regarding Gina Haspel, President Donald Trump’s nominee for CIA director.

After Senator McCain urged the Senate to reject Haspel over her role in overseeing torture by Americans and her refusal to acknowledge its immorality, Sadler said that his opinions didn’t matter because “he’s dying anyway.”

The leak made its way to the press when the Hill reported it and The Associated Press confirmed it later in the day.

Since then, the White House has neither condemned Sadler’s remarks, fired her, or apologized to McCain and his family over the aide’s comments. McCain’s daughter, Meghan McCain, who is a host on ABC’s The View said that she reached out to Sadler and asked her for a public apology. She said that Sadler agreed but has failed to do so, and that she now thinks such an apology will never come.

The remarks have been condemned by top Democrats and Republicans. Former Vice President Joe Biden issued a statement where he said that, “People have wondered when decency would hit rock Botton with his administration.” He also called McCain a “genuine hero” who deserves “so much better.”

Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republic presidential candidate said through his Twitter account that “those who mock such greatness only humiliate themselves and their silent accomplices.”

It is still unclear if the White House will take a position on the matter. There have been leaks regarding staffers standing by Sadler and of White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders being more upset about the leak than the comment itself.