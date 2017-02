White House denies plans to use National Guard to round up illegal migrants

WASHINGTON. FEBRUARY 17. The White House’s spokesman Sean Spicer, told reporters on friday that a media report indicating that President Donald Trump was considering mobilizing the National Guard to round up and deport undocumented migrants was completely false.

“There is no effort at all to round up – to utilize the National Guard to round up illegal immigrants”, said Spencer.

Although Spencer denied the report, he did not state that the proposal was not part of discussions on how to accelerate the deportation of undocumented migrants.

Trump said during his campaign he would deport 11 million undocumented migrants believed to be living in the US.