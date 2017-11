White House Put On Lockdown After Man Claims He “Dropped Explosives”

The Secret Service has a man they identified as Ervin Pettaway, 33, in custody after “suspicious activity” prompted a lockdown of the White House on Friday. The lockdown occurred shortly after President Donald Trump departed for Hawaii, the first leg of his upcoming diplomatic tour of Asia.

The Secret Service tweeted Friday morning that the North fence line of the White House was closed, and later tweeted that a “subject is in custody.”

The Secret Service released a statement Friday that provided more details about the morning’s events. The statement says a man approached an officer and told them he had “dropped explosives” in the area. After a sweep of the area, no explosives were found.