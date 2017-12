White supremacist shoots officer and then commits suicide

Klahs, arrested Tuesday the 4th for burglary, killed himself in the back of a police SUV after shooting and critically wounding an Arnold police officer. He had been searched and police had found one gun he had taken in a burglary, but he apparently had a second weapon he was able to use to shoot the officer and then himself as the officer pulled up to the police department.

Officer Ryan O’Connor remained in critical condition but stable. Chad Klahs openly documented his troubled life for all of his Facebook friends to see.

He posted about breakups, prison time, and meetings with a parole officer. He referenced a drug overdose and his final word on one account, he posted an animated image that shows him breaking up into tiny pieces and dissolving. “This is hour I feel,” he wrote. Two friends replied, asking if he was OK. No response.

Klahs has a lengthy criminal record. The 29-year-old Arnold man was in and out of Missouri prisons four times since March 2011. The Missouri Department of Corrections says the convictions, all out of Jefferson County, were for drugs and burglary.

It wasn’t clear Wednesday whether he was in trouble as a juvenile, but public records show Klahs tied to burglaries as early as 2009, when he was 21. When Klahs was out on bond in one burglary case, he was caught stealing tools and medication from a home in Arnold. In 2012, deputies found meth-making products in his bedroom of a single-family home on Klahs Lane. A cousin had turned him in for getting high and burglarizing a home. He also had been accused of threatening to kill a witness who identified him in a stealing case.

Sometimes, Klahs was freed early from prison, only to violate parole and end up behind bars again. He was ordered to undergo a 120-day drug treatment program. His longest stretch in prison lasted more than 26 months. That ended with his most recent parole, on March 31.

“Free,” he wrote on Facebook, marking his release.

Then a week later, “First trip to the po,” referring to his parole officer.

His parole officer, Amanda Alerbino, works in the state’s Probation and Parole Board office in Hillsboro. Contacted Wednesday, she declined comment. So did her supervisor. All the state would say about his time on parole is that he hadn’t accrued any violations since early 2015.

Chad Klahs, from his Facebook page, It appeared he worked in some kind of construction work. He posted several selfies, bare-chested in front of a bathroom mirror, to social media accounts. Friends would joke about him gaining weight, that food in a free society was much better than the prison grub.

On April 15, Klahs wrote: “My life is so boring but I’m free.”

Earlier this month, he posted photos of items he was trying to sell on the website OfferUp, including a used reciprocating saw, a drill set, an Xbox, a hair straightener, knives and a ball cap. “Don’t want to let I go but have bills to pay,” he wrote about the saw.

Some of his postings are dark. He mentioned a white supremacy slogan about securing a future for white children. He asked friends in May, “What do u do when u can’t live with ur self anymore.” His girlfriend suggested he “man up” and apologize; another person appeared to suggest suicide, in emojis, using a gun and pill.

Again, in October, on Halloween, he wrote: “Last day of my life.” Three friends stepped up, saying he needed to get help. Friends who have commented on his actions since Tuesday say he was seemingly depressed and fighting addiction.

People who have found his social media accounts since the shooting have left vitriolic comments.

Amanda Cochran, who said she was engaged to Klahs, told KTVI (Channel 2) that she was heartbroken to hear what happened. “I was crushed,” she told KTVI. “I just want to know why he did it, what caused him to do it, what he was thinking, why he was thinking it.”

Cochran said the couple had been together since 2014. Cochran said Klahs was impulsive and had a troubled past, but she still does not understand what happened.

“He has a criminal history … but to shoot a cop? That is unimaginable. I could never imagine him doing anything like that.” He would regret what he did, she said. “He would be mad at himself for what he did, he would beat himself up so bad,” she said. “I know right now he is up there crying.”