Thursday , November 23 2017
Who's Open and Who's Closed On Thanksgiving

Who’s Open and Who’s Closed On Thanksgiving

Red Latina 18 hours ago


 

 

St. Louis – The end of November is one of the busiest shopping periods of the year, and no two days are busier than Thanksgiving and the day after.

Before heading out the door, bargain hunters should check whether their intended destination is open. According to BestBlackFriday.com, the following stores are confirmed to be closed on Thanksgiving Day:

A.C. Moore

Abt Electronics

Academy Sports + Outdoors

At Home

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Blain’s Farm and Fleet

Burlington

Cabela’s

Cost Plus World Market

Costco

Craft Warehouse

Crate and Barrel

DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse

Ethan Allen

Gardner-White Furniture

Guitar Center

H&M

 

 

Half Price Books

Harbor Freight

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Homesense

IKEA

JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores

Jos. A. Bank

La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Micro Center

Mills Fleet Farm

Music & Arts

Neiman Marcus

 

 

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Outdoor Research (closed Black Friday too)

P.C. Richard & Son

Party City

Patagonia

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

Publix

Raymour & Flanigan Furniture

Sam’s Club

Sears Hometown Stores (open last year but closed this year)

Shoe Carnival (open last year but closed this year)

Sierra Trading Post

 

 

Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sprint (Corporate & Dealer Owned Stores; Mall Kiosks May Open)

Staples

Stein Mart (open last year but closed this year)

Sur La Table

The Container Store

The Original Mattress Factory

TJ Maxx

Tractor Supply

Trollbeads

Von Maur

West Marine

Not all stores will be closed, however. Here are the stores known to be open on Thanksgiving this year:

 

 

Bass Pro Shops – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Best Buy – 5 p.m.

Big Lots – 7 a.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods – 6 p.m.

GameStop (hours not yet announced)

JCPenney – 2 p.m.

Kohl’s – 5 p.m.

Kmart – 6 a.m. Thanksgiving Day and stays open through Friday at 10 p.m.

Macy’s – Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday or Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. then 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday (depends on the location)

Michaels – 6 p.m.; opens at 5 p.m. for Rewards members.

Rite Aid – Hours Vary by Location (most stores open)

Sears – 6 p.m.

Target – 6 p.m.

Toys R Us – 5 p.m.

Walgreens – Varies by location

Walmart – 6 p.m.

 

 

                                                              


 Quién abrirá y quién estará cerrado en Acción de Gracias

 

 

St. Louis – El final de noviembre es uno de los períodos de compras más concurridos del año, y no hay dos días más concurridos que el día de Acción de Gracias y el día siguiente.

Antes de salir por la puerta, los cazadores de gangas deberán verificar si su destino previsto está abierto. Según BestBlackFriday.com, se confirma que las siguientes tiendas estarán cerradas el Día de Acción de Gracias:

A.C. Moore

Abt Electronics

Academy Sports + Outdoors

At Home

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Blain’s Farm and Fleet

Burlington

Cabela’s

Cost Plus World Market

Costco

Craft Warehouse

Crate and Barrel

DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse

Ethan Allen

Gardner-White Furniture

Guitar Center

H&M

 

 

Half Price Books

Harbor Freight

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Homesense

IKEA

JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores

Jos. A. Bank

La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Micro Center

Mills Fleet Farm

Music & Arts

Neiman Marcus

 

 

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Outdoor Research (closed Black Friday too)

P.C. Richard & Son

Party City

Patagonia

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

Publix

Raymour & Flanigan Furniture

Sam’s Club

Sears Hometown Stores (open last year but closed this year)

Shoe Carnival (open last year but closed this year)

Sierra Trading Post

 

 

Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sprint (Corporate & Dealer Owned Stores; Mall Kiosks May Open)

Staples

Stein Mart (open last year but closed this year)

Sur La Table

The Container Store

The Original Mattress Factory

TJ Maxx

Tractor Supply

Trollbeads

Von Maur

West Marine

Sin embargo, no todas las tiendas estarán cerradas. Aquí algunas tiendas que abrirán en día de Acción de Gracias este año:

 

 

Bass Pro Shops – 8 a.m. a 6 p.m.

Best Buy – 5 p.m.

Big Lots – 7 a.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods – 6 p.m.

GameStop (no se sabe el horario aún)

JCPenney – 2 p.m.

Kohl’s – 5 p.m.

Kmart – 6 a.m. Día de Acción de Gracias y permanece abierta hasta el viernes hasta las 10 p.m.

Macy’s – Día de Acción de Gracias de 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday o Día de Acción de Gracias de 5 p.m. a 2 a.m. y de 6 a.m. a 10 p.m. en Black Friday (depende de la ubicación)

Michaels – 6 p.m.; abre a las 5 p.m. para socios Rewards.

Rite Aid – Los horarios varían por ubicación (la mayoría de las tiendas abren)

Sears – 6 p.m.

Target – 6 p.m.

Toys R Us – 5 p.m.

Walgreens – Varía por ubicación

Walmart – 6 p.m.

 

 

                                                              


 

