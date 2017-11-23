Who’s Open and Who’s Closed On Thanksgiving

St. Louis – The end of November is one of the busiest shopping periods of the year, and no two days are busier than Thanksgiving and the day after.

Before heading out the door, bargain hunters should check whether their intended destination is open. According to BestBlackFriday.com, the following stores are confirmed to be closed on Thanksgiving Day:

A.C. Moore

Abt Electronics

Academy Sports + Outdoors

At Home

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Blain’s Farm and Fleet

Burlington

Cabela’s

Cost Plus World Market

Costco

Craft Warehouse

Crate and Barrel

DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse

Ethan Allen

Gardner-White Furniture

Guitar Center

H&M

Half Price Books

Harbor Freight

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Homesense

IKEA

JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores

Jos. A. Bank

La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Micro Center

Mills Fleet Farm

Music & Arts

Neiman Marcus

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Outdoor Research (closed Black Friday too)

P.C. Richard & Son

Party City

Patagonia

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

Publix

Raymour & Flanigan Furniture

Sam’s Club

Sears Hometown Stores (open last year but closed this year)

Shoe Carnival (open last year but closed this year)

Sierra Trading Post

Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sprint (Corporate & Dealer Owned Stores; Mall Kiosks May Open)

Staples

Stein Mart (open last year but closed this year)

Sur La Table

The Container Store

The Original Mattress Factory

TJ Maxx

Tractor Supply

Trollbeads

Von Maur

West Marine

Not all stores will be closed, however. Here are the stores known to be open on Thanksgiving this year:

Bass Pro Shops – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Best Buy – 5 p.m.

Big Lots – 7 a.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods – 6 p.m.

GameStop (hours not yet announced)

JCPenney – 2 p.m.

Kohl’s – 5 p.m.

Kmart – 6 a.m. Thanksgiving Day and stays open through Friday at 10 p.m.

Macy’s – Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday or Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. then 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday (depends on the location)

Michaels – 6 p.m.; opens at 5 p.m. for Rewards members.

Rite Aid – Hours Vary by Location (most stores open)

Sears – 6 p.m.

Target – 6 p.m.

Toys R Us – 5 p.m.

Walgreens – Varies by location

Walmart – 6 p.m.