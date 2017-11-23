Who’s Open and Who’s Closed On Thanksgiving

St. Louis – The end of November is one of the busiest shopping periods of the year, and no two days are busier than Thanksgiving and the day after.
Before heading out the door, bargain hunters should check whether their intended destination is open. According to BestBlackFriday.com, the following stores are confirmed to be closed on Thanksgiving Day:
A.C. Moore
Abt Electronics
Academy Sports + Outdoors
At Home
BJ’s Wholesale Club
Blain’s Farm and Fleet
Burlington
Cabela’s
Cost Plus World Market
Costco
Craft Warehouse
Crate and Barrel
DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse
Ethan Allen
Gardner-White Furniture
Guitar Center
H&M
Half Price Books
Harbor Freight
Hobby Lobby
Home Depot
HomeGoods
Homesense
IKEA
JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores
Jos. A. Bank
La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)
Lowe’s
Marshalls
Mattress Firm
Micro Center
Mills Fleet Farm
Music & Arts
Neiman Marcus
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Rack
Office Depot and OfficeMax
Outdoor Research (closed Black Friday too)
P.C. Richard & Son
Party City
Patagonia
Petco
PetSmart
Pier 1 Imports
Publix
Raymour & Flanigan Furniture
Sam’s Club
Sears Hometown Stores (open last year but closed this year)
Shoe Carnival (open last year but closed this year)
Sierra Trading Post
Sportsman’s Warehouse
Sprint (Corporate & Dealer Owned Stores; Mall Kiosks May Open)
Staples
Stein Mart (open last year but closed this year)
Sur La Table
The Container Store
The Original Mattress Factory
TJ Maxx
Tractor Supply
Trollbeads
Von Maur
West Marine
Not all stores will be closed, however. Here are the stores known to be open on Thanksgiving this year:
Bass Pro Shops – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Best Buy – 5 p.m.
Big Lots – 7 a.m.
Dick’s Sporting Goods – 6 p.m.
GameStop (hours not yet announced)
JCPenney – 2 p.m.
Kohl’s – 5 p.m.
Kmart – 6 a.m. Thanksgiving Day and stays open through Friday at 10 p.m.
Macy’s – Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday or Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. then 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday (depends on the location)
Michaels – 6 p.m.; opens at 5 p.m. for Rewards members.
Rite Aid – Hours Vary by Location (most stores open)
Sears – 6 p.m.
Target – 6 p.m.
Toys R Us – 5 p.m.
Walgreens – Varies by location
Walmart – 6 p.m.
Quién abrirá y quién estará cerrado en Acción de Gracias
St. Louis – El final de noviembre es uno de los períodos de compras más concurridos del año, y no hay dos días más concurridos que el día de Acción de Gracias y el día siguiente.
Antes de salir por la puerta, los cazadores de gangas deberán verificar si su destino previsto está abierto. Según BestBlackFriday.com, se confirma que las siguientes tiendas estarán cerradas el Día de Acción de Gracias:
A.C. Moore
Abt Electronics
Academy Sports + Outdoors
At Home
BJ’s Wholesale Club
Blain’s Farm and Fleet
Burlington
Cabela’s
Cost Plus World Market
Costco
Craft Warehouse
Crate and Barrel
DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse
Ethan Allen
Gardner-White Furniture
Guitar Center
H&M
Half Price Books
Harbor Freight
Hobby Lobby
Home Depot
HomeGoods
Homesense
IKEA
JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores
Jos. A. Bank
La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)
Lowe’s
Marshalls
Mattress Firm
Micro Center
Mills Fleet Farm
Music & Arts
Neiman Marcus
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Rack
Office Depot and OfficeMax
Outdoor Research (closed Black Friday too)
P.C. Richard & Son
Party City
Patagonia
Petco
PetSmart
Pier 1 Imports
Publix
Raymour & Flanigan Furniture
Sam’s Club
Sears Hometown Stores (open last year but closed this year)
Shoe Carnival (open last year but closed this year)
Sierra Trading Post
Sportsman’s Warehouse
Sprint (Corporate & Dealer Owned Stores; Mall Kiosks May Open)
Staples
Stein Mart (open last year but closed this year)
Sur La Table
The Container Store
The Original Mattress Factory
TJ Maxx
Tractor Supply
Trollbeads
Von Maur
West Marine
Sin embargo, no todas las tiendas estarán cerradas. Aquí algunas tiendas que abrirán en día de Acción de Gracias este año:
Bass Pro Shops – 8 a.m. a 6 p.m.
Best Buy – 5 p.m.
Big Lots – 7 a.m.
Dick’s Sporting Goods – 6 p.m.
GameStop (no se sabe el horario aún)
JCPenney – 2 p.m.
Kohl’s – 5 p.m.
Kmart – 6 a.m. Día de Acción de Gracias y permanece abierta hasta el viernes hasta las 10 p.m.
Macy’s – Día de Acción de Gracias de 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday o Día de Acción de Gracias de 5 p.m. a 2 a.m. y de 6 a.m. a 10 p.m. en Black Friday (depende de la ubicación)
Michaels – 6 p.m.; abre a las 5 p.m. para socios Rewards.
Rite Aid – Los horarios varían por ubicación (la mayoría de las tiendas abren)
Sears – 6 p.m.
Target – 6 p.m.
Toys R Us – 5 p.m.
Walgreens – Varía por ubicación
Walmart – 6 p.m.