Why does Mark Zuckerberg seem hard to trust?

The CEO of one of the world’s most recognizable companies, Facebook, has been quite a bit on the news lately. Interestingly, too, as for a man of his power and influence, Mark Zuckerberg is quite a private figure. Few headlines with his name don’t also contain the name of his company, so it’s no surprise that his recent very public appearances have been to perform some damage control after a series of Facebook controversies that culminated with the Cambridge Analytica scandal and concerns over the mishandling of personal data by the social media platform.

There’s no doubt Mr. Zuckerberg is a very intelligent and talented man, and also an articulated and eloquent speaker, but the memes that have surfaced all over the internet, and Facebook of course, since his appearance before Congress, have also signaled what seems to be a characteristic that the general public now associates with him: his untrustworthiness.

Mr. Zuckerberg is, clearly, a very powerful man who has founded and currently runs one of the most influential technological companies of the 21st century. Along with Google, Apple, and Microsoft, Facebook is an undisputed tech giant whose brand pretty much everyone everywhere is able to recognize, whether they have a Facebook account or not. So it’s no surprise that Mr. Zuckerberg is the subject of conspiracy theories and some fringe speculation about his true intentions. However, it is interesting to note that other tech leaders are regarded as generally trustworthy and well-intentioned. Such is the case of Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, who despite the many dirty secrets the company may have, is generally regarded as a “good guy”. A more immediate example might be Bill Gates, whose reputation as a philanthropist is probably now bigger than his reputation as a tech innovator.

So why is it that many don’t seem to trust Mark Zuckerberg? He seems to say the right things at the right time and show composure regardless of the intensity of the situation. The answer may lie in his body language.

We generally trust those who seem like they have nothing to hide. Literally. In fact, the handshake came to be as a means of demonstrating that the individual one was meeting was not concealing a weapon. Showing one’s palms gives the other the impression that one is transparent, honest about one’s intentions. Mr. Zuckerberg doesn’t tend to show his palms when he is speaking. He may be honest when answering a question about Facebook’s handling of personal data, but if his body language appears to send a mixed signal, our brains will automatically assume he is not revealing something.

Another sign of trustworthiness is an honest smile. And an honest smile usually tends to disappear off one’s face slowly, and linger in the eyes after it has faded from our mouths. Whenever Mr. Zuckerberg has smiled during his latest public appearances, his smile wipes off of his face very quickly; much quicker than it would on any other person. Even more so, he seems to smile only with his lips and not with his eyes, which remain largely the same during the whole interaction. This, again, makes us think that his smile is dishonest, fake. And thus, that perhaps what he is smiling about is not authentic or truthful.

This is not to say that Mr. Zuckerberg is actually hiding something. Some people are just particularly bad at using body language effectively in their communication, and Mr. Zuckerberg appears to be one of them. It is not uncommon for people that grew up largely surrounded by computers and technology, those usually labeled “geeks”, to fail to develop effectively their body language. To them, it has been more important to advance their selves in other regards, such as their enterprises or intellectual capabilities. It is not an accident that we tend to trust communicators, such as news anchors or show hosts. Their jobs depend largely on being charismatic and speaking in front of an audience, and trust is an essential tool in engaging an audience.

(This article relied on information by vlogging YouTube channel Charisma on Command)