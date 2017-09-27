Why is it important to get children to do social work?

By Laura Posada
Although the world has advanced a great deal in terms of social justice in the last decades, it still remains a place with great inequality in terms of opportunities and access to rights.
Maybe your children have a little more privilege for growing up in homes made up of loving parents. Therefore, it is even more important to instill in them love for their fellow men and the will to help selflessly.
If you participate in any social volunteer work, it is important that you take your children from childhood to observe and understand their environment. It is not that they see sad things that can traumatize them, but that they understand that their world is not only confined to their home, but is much wider, that there are other children out there who have not been as lucky as they and other people in need who require their helping hand.
We must speak to them and explain to them, as far as possible and their understanding, the reasons why things are so; but to make them understand that it is possible to change the situation if they and many more are encouraged to help.
That will sensitize them socially, make them generous and grow with willingness to participate in other volunteer activities and make a difference with their actions. People who help their neighbors are generally happier and have more fulfilled and fulfilling lives. If you want your children to be one of those self-realized people, you can begin to take them to activities according to their age, and talk about the importance of giving, rewarding and contributing a little to make this world a better place.
¿Por qué es importante llevar a los niños a hacer labor social?
Aunque el mundo ha avanzado muchísimo en términos de justicia social en las últimas décadas, todavía sigue siendo un lugar con mucha desigualdad en términos de oportunidades y acceso a los derechos.
Tal vez tus hijos tengan un poco más de privilegios por haber crecido en hogares conformados por padres afectuosos. Por ello, es aún más importante inculcarles el amor por sus semejantes y la voluntad de ayudar desinteresadamente.
Si participas en alguna obra de voluntariado social, es importante que lleves a tus niños desde pequeños para que observen y entiendan su entorno. No se trata de que vean cosas tristes que los puedan traumatizar, pero sí de que comprendan que su mundo no se circunscribe solo a su hogar, sino que es mucho más amplio, que allá afuera hay otros niños que no han tenido tanta suerte como ellos y otras personas en necesidad que requieren de su mano amiga.
Hay que hablar con ellos y explicarles —en la medida de lo posible y de su entendimiento—, los motivos por los cuales las cosas son así; pero hacerles entender que es posible cambiar la situación si ellos y muchos más se animan a ayudar.
Eso los sensibilizará socialmente, los hará generosos y crecerán con una buena disposición a participar en otras actividades de voluntariado y marcar la diferencia con sus acciones. Por lo general, las personas que ayudan a su prójimo son más felices y tienen vidas más plenas y satisfactorias. Si quieres que tu hijo sea una de esas personas autorrealizadas, puedes empezar a llevarlo a actividades acordes a su edad, y a hablarle sobre la importancia de dar, de retribuir, y de aportar su granito de arena para hacer de este mundo un mejor lugar.