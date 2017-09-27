Why is it important to get children to do social work?

By Laura Posada

Although the world has advanced a great deal in terms of social justice in the last decades, it still remains a place with great inequality in terms of opportunities and access to rights.

Maybe your children have a little more privilege for growing up in homes made up of loving parents. Therefore, it is even more important to instill in them love for their fellow men and the will to help selflessly.

If you participate in any social volunteer work, it is important that you take your children from childhood to observe and understand their environment. It is not that they see sad things that can traumatize them, but that they understand that their world is not only confined to their home, but is much wider, that there are other children out there who have not been as lucky as they and other people in need who require their helping hand.

We must speak to them and explain to them, as far as possible and their understanding, the reasons why things are so; but to make them understand that it is possible to change the situation if they and many more are encouraged to help.

That will sensitize them socially, make them generous and grow with willingness to participate in other volunteer activities and make a difference with their actions. People who help their neighbors are generally happier and have more fulfilled and fulfilling lives. If you want your children to be one of those self-realized people, you can begin to take them to activities according to their age, and talk about the importance of giving, rewarding and contributing a little to make this world a better place.