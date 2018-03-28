Why Twitter is thriving while Facebook plunges

The two most famous social media platforms are without a doubt Facebook and Twitter. By the end of 2017, Facebook had 2.2 billion monthly active users, more than a quarter of the world’s population. Though many people have more than one profile and some profiles remain active after a person has passed away, that is still a huge number. Way behind, but still in second place, by the end of 2017, Twitter averaged 330 million monthly users. Both social media platforms started around the same time, too, with Facebook’s origins going back to 2004 and Twitter’s to 2006.

Despite Facebook’s huge number of users, it’s currently in hot water. Before last week’s revelations that it had allowed data-mining company Cambridge Analytica harvest information from more than 50 milion profiles led many people to delete their Facebook accounts and call for many others to do so, Facebook had already serious problems in the form of the spreading of “fake news” through its system and the privacy risks that it entailed for its users.

Meanwhile, Twitter has capitalized on its unique feature, the hashtag, which has transcended any functionality to become a cultural phenomenon. Hashtags are now used in each and every social media platform and is even used as a form of speech. But more importantly, in the wake of the different social movements, such as #MeToo and #NeverAgain, it has become an inextricable part of both the branding of such movements and the way through they are organized. It has also become a good social indicator, as the trending topics often reflect the most important news of the day.

While Facebook is still much more popular and widely used than Twitter, and it’s unlikely that that will change in the near future, there is a crucial difference between the two social media tools. The social interaction in Facebook is more personal as it is based on people you already know in real life, thus making the flow go from real-life interaction to digital interaction. In Twitter, it is the other way around, it brings people together on the Internet based on their shared interests, which often leads to them organizing or meeting in person. It is not uncommon for Twitter communities to organize meeting parties, where a person sends out an invitation to their Twitter followers to meet at a public place or house and interact in person. In this way, one could say that Twitter is a more social platform, whereas it is well studied that overusing Facebook can lead to the individual’s isolation.

Another advantage Twitter has over Facebook is the low maintenance it requires. One can remain fairly invisible and inactive and only use Twitter to keep up with their interests. Facebook, on the other hand, largely relies on users posting stuff and interactiing with others’ posts to remain interesting. And in an age when privacy is becoming more and more valuable to Internet users and the new generations, Twitter provides a safer space than Facebook.

How Facebook and CEO Mark Zuckerberg deal with their current crisis remains to be seen.