Why Twitter is thriving while Facebook plunges

The two most famous social media platforms are without a doubt Facebook and Twitter. By the end of 2017, Facebook had 2.2 billion monthly active users, more than a quarter of the world’s population. Though many people have more than one profile and some profiles remain active after a person has passed away, that is still a huge number. Way behind, but still in second place, by the end of 2017, Twitter averaged 330 million monthly users. Both social media platforms started around the same time, too, with Facebook’s origins going back to 2004 and Twitter’s to 2006.
Despite Facebook’s huge number of users, it’s currently in hot water. Before last week’s revelations that it had allowed data-mining company Cambridge Analytica harvest information from more than 50 milion profiles led many people to delete their Facebook accounts and call for many others to do so, Facebook had already serious problems in the form of the spreading of “fake news” through its system and the privacy risks that it entailed for its users.
Meanwhile, Twitter has capitalized on its unique feature, the hashtag, which has transcended any functionality to become a cultural phenomenon. Hashtags are now used in each and every social media platform and is even used as a form of speech. But more importantly, in the wake of the different social movements, such as #MeToo and #NeverAgain, it has become an inextricable part of both the branding of such movements and the way through they are organized. It has also become a good social indicator, as the trending topics often reflect the most important news of the day.
While Facebook is still much more popular and widely used than Twitter, and it’s unlikely that that will change in the near future, there is a crucial difference between the two social media tools. The social interaction in Facebook is more personal as it is based on people you already know in real life, thus making the flow go from real-life interaction to digital interaction. In Twitter, it is the other way around, it brings people together on the Internet based on their shared interests, which often leads to them organizing or meeting in person. It is not uncommon for Twitter communities to organize meeting parties, where a person sends out an invitation to their Twitter followers to meet at a public place or house and interact in person. In this way, one could say that Twitter is a more social platform, whereas it is well studied that overusing Facebook can lead to the individual’s isolation.
Another advantage Twitter has over Facebook is the low maintenance it requires. One can remain fairly invisible and inactive and only use Twitter to keep up with their interests. Facebook, on the other hand, largely relies on users posting stuff and interactiing with others’ posts to remain interesting. And in an age when privacy is becoming more and more valuable to Internet users and the new generations, Twitter provides a safer space than Facebook.
How Facebook and CEO Mark Zuckerberg deal with their current crisis remains to be seen.
Por qué Twitter prospera mientras Facebook se hunde
Las dos plataformas de redes sociales más famosas son sin duda Facebook y Twitter. A fines de 2017, Facebook tenía 2,2 mil millones de usuarios activos mensuales, más de un cuarto de la población mundial. Aunque muchas personas tienen más de un perfil y algunos perfiles permanecen activos después de que una persona haya fallecido, sigue siendo un número enorme. Muy por detrás, en segundo lugar, a fines de 2017, Twitter promedió 330 millones de usuarios mensuales. Ambas plataformas de redes sociales comenzaron casi al mismo tiempo, también, con los orígenes de Facebook desde 2004 y Twitter desde 2006.
A pesar de la gran cantidad de usuarios de Facebook, actualmente se encuentra en terreno difícil. Antes de las revelaciones de la semana pasada de que la compañía había permitido que la empresa de recopilación datos Cambridge Analytica recolectara información de más de 50 millones de perfiles y muchas personas eliminaron sus cuentas de Facebook y llamaran a que muchas otras lo hicieran, Facebook ya tenía serios problemas gracias a la propagación de las “fake news” en su plataforma y los riesgos de privacidad que esto conlleva para sus usuarios.
Mientras tanto, Twitter ha aprovechado su característica única, el hashtag, que ha trascendido cualquier funcionalidad para convertirse en un fenómeno cultural. Los hashtag ahora se utilizan en todas y cada una de las plataformas de redes sociales e incluso se usan al hablar. Pero, de forma más importante, a raíz de los diferentes movimientos sociales, como #MeToo y #NeverAgain, se ha convertido en una parte inextricable tanto de la marca de dichos movimientos como del modo en que se organizan. También se ha convertido en un buen indicador social, ya que los temas de tendencias a menudo reflejan las noticias más importantes del día.
Si bien Facebook es mucho más popular y ampliamente utilizado que Twitter, y es poco probable que eso cambie en el futuro cercano, existe una diferencia crucial entre las dos herramientas de redes sociales. La interacción social en Facebook es más personal ya que se basa en personas que ya conoces en la vida real, lo que hace que el flujo vaya desde la interacción de la vida real a la interacción digital. En Twitter, es al revés, reúne a las personas en Internet en función de sus intereses compartidos, lo que a menudo les lleva a organizarse o reunirse en persona. No es raro que las comunidades de Twitter organicen reuniones, donde una persona envía una invitación a sus seguidores de Twitter para que se reúnan en un lugar público o una casa e interactúen en persona. De esta forma, podría decirse que Twitter es una plataforma de redes sociales que promueve la socialización, mientras, en Facebook, está ampliamente estudiado que puede llevar a la enajenación del individuo.
Otra ventaja que tiene Twitter sobre Facebook es el bajo mantenimiento que requiere por parte del usuario. Uno puede permanecer bastante invisible e inactivo y solo usar Twitter para mantenerse al día con sus intereses. Facebook, por otro lado, depende en gran medida de que sus usuarios publiquen y de la interacción que tengan con las publicaciones de otros, para seguir siendo interesante. Y en una era en que la privacidad se vuelve cada vez más valiosa para los usuarios de Internet y las nuevas generaciones, Twitter ofrece un espacio más seguro que Facebook.
La forma en que Facebook y el CEO Mark Zuckerberg lidian con su crisis actual aún está por verse.