Why United Airlines’ Woes Had Nothing to Do With Social Media
By Jay York
As a social media manager who manages many corporate campaigns for my agency’s clients, I can’t help but sympathize with the poor soul who handles United Airlines’ social media accounts.
I can imagine that person driving to work Monday morning, listening to Gary Jules’ “Mad World” on repeat, dreading what the day would hold – all because of a total and incomprehensible lack of basic customer service.
By now, nearly everyone has watched the infamous viral video of a United Airlines passenger getting “voluntarily” yanked out of his seat by police, his face smashing into the armrest in the opposite row. Gasping passengers aimed their smartphone cameras at the ordeal, but no one with the United Airlines staff seemed to realize how bad the situation was – and certainly not how bad it was about to become.
They soon found out. News organizations reported on this PR disaster, social media skewered the company relentlessly, and competitors gleefully piled on.
And what’s been happening with those folks who manage the United Airlines’ social media? Just two posts have appeared on the United Airlines Twitter account since the incident. The first was a much-derided non-apology apology from CEO Oscar Munoz, who expressed regret for having to “re-accommodate these customers.”
The second came a day later, when the first post failed to capture the essence of what an apology is supposed to be. This time the CEO assured us that United would take “full responsibility and will work to make it right.” It was signed, simply, Oscar.
Although United Airlines’ Twitter has gone mum, the rest of the social media world hasn’t been so silent. Browse through United’s tweets prior to the incident and you’ll discover angry Twitter users finding clever and creative ways to weave the notorious incident into unrelated conversations. The results range from hilarious to savage.
But what would you expect? Any company that thinks this type of mistake (read: abhorrent, boneheaded, violent violation of the customer/business relationship) will go unpunished by the internet (read: actual human beings) is living in a different century. Consumers are more active now than they’ve ever been. They expect more than they ever have before. And they arguably have greater power than ever before because of social media.
Social media has created an avenue for consumers to make their voices heard, much to the detriment of companies who choose to put customer service on the back burner in favor of the bottom line.
Social media was never meant to be a place where customer service issues were handled. That’s just the way things evolved, at least in part because companies avoid dealing with problems their policies create until the collective voices rain down on them via their Facebook and Twitter profiles.
Can you blame customers who feel cheated or wronged for taking the only recourse they know how? I certainly can’t. Companies have a duty to service their customers in a fair and just way. Yes, mistakes can happen and in those cases customers will do their best to take to traditional means to get their problems solved. If those avenues don’t work or are too inconvenient, to Twitter they’ll go.
What’s really unfortunate from a PR standpoint – and social media manager standpoint – is that the United Airlines situation could have been avoided.
United Airlines needed four people off that flight. They asked for volunteers, offering vouchers as enticement, but couldn’t clear the seats they needed. So they chose passengers themselves and ordered them off the plane. When the doctor, already in his seat, declined to leave the police were brought in and social media infamy followed.
What should have happened instead? The airline could have simply raised their offer for vouchers. They could have enticed someone to give up their seat by other means. A volunteer could have been found, if only they’d been willing to pay for it.
This incident should remind companies that they need to take a hard look at the policies they have in place when dealing with customer disputes. They need to train their employees to identify and disengage when their policies are causing needless escalations.
They should do this because it will help them avoid a PR disaster but, more importantly, because it’s the right thing to do. The viral videos, hashtags, posts, articles, and subsequent hit to their stock prices are just an after effect.
So let’s make it happen, brands. Let’s come together for a united effort to do right by our customers. Your customers—and the folks who manage your social media accounts —will thank you.
¿Por qué los problemas de United Airlines no tienen nada que ver con las redes sociales?
Por Jay York
Como administrador de redes sociales que administra muchas campañas corporativas para los clientes de mi agencia, no puedo más que compadecerme de la pobre alma que administra las cuentas de redes sociales de United Airlines.
Me puedo imaginar a esa persona conduciendo al trabajo el lunes por la mañana, escuchando “Mad World” de Gary Jules una y otra vez, temiendo por lo que traerá ese día – todo por una falta total e incomprensible de un servicio al cliente básico.
Para este momento, casi todo el mundo ha visto el infame video viral de un pasajero de United Airlines siendo arrancado “de manera voluntaria” de su lugar por la policía, rompiéndole la cara con el brazo del asiento al otro lado del pasillo. Los otros pasajeros, a quienes les falta el aliento, enfocaron las cámaras de sus teléfonos inteligentes para captar la terrible experiencia, pero nadie del staff de United Airlines pareció darse cuenta qué tan mala era la situación – y ciertamente qué tan mal se iba a poner.
Pronto lo descubrieron. Las organizaciones de noticias reportaron este desastre de RP, las redes sociales apuñalaron a la compañía cruelmente y la competencia se hizo de un montón de dinero con júbilo.
¿Y qué ha pasado con esos tipos que administran las redes sociales de United Airlines? Sólo han aparecido dos publicaciones en la cuenta de Twitter desde el incidente. La primera fue una disculpa burlona que no tenía cara de disculpa del CEO Oscar Munoz, quien lamentó haber tenido que “reacomodar a estos clientes”. La segunda apareció un día después, cuando la primera publicación no capturó la esencia de lo que debería ser una disculpa. Esta vez, el CEO, nos aseguró que United tomaría “total responsabilidad y trabajaría para hacer lo correcto”. Firmó como Oscar, así nomás. A pesar de que la cuenta de Twitter de United Airlines se ha quedado muda, el resto de las redes sociales no han sido tan silenciosas. Busca en los tweets de United antes del incidente y encontrarás tweets de usuarios molestos encontrando una forma inteligente y creativa de entretejer el tan terrible y famoso incidente con conversaciones no relacionadas. Los resultados van de divertidísimos a salvajes. Pero, ¿qué esperabas? Cualquier compañía que piensa que este tipo de error (léase: aborrecible, estúpido, una violación violenta a la relación cliente/negocio) se quedaría impune por el internet (léase: seres humanos reales) está viviendo en un siglo diferente. Los consumidores son más activos ahora más que nunca. Esperan más que nunca. Y, de manera cuestionable, tienen más poder que nunca gracias a las redes sociales.
Las redes sociales han creado una vía para que los consumidores hagan escuchar sus voces, mucho en perjuicio de las compañías que eligen poner el servicio al cliente para después a favor de la ganancia neta.
Las redes sociales nunca tuvieron el propósito de ser un lugar donde se manejaran los problemas de servicio al cliente. Sólo fue como se fueron dando las cosas, por lo menos en parte, ya que las compañías evitan lidiar con los problemas que causan sus políticas hasta que las voces colectivas les llueven a través de sus perfiles de Facebook y Twitter.
¿Puedes culpar a los clientes que se sienten engañados o agraviados por tomar el único recurso que conocen? Yo, ciertamente, no puedo. Las compañías tienen el deber de servir a sus clientes de una manera justa. Sí, los errores pueden pasar y en esos casos los clientes harán lo mejor para utilizar todos los medios tradicionales para que sus problemas sean resueltos. Si esas vías no funcionan o son demasiado inconvenientes, recurrirán a Twitter.
Lo que es realmente desafortunado desde el punto de vista de RP – y de aquel que administra las redes sociales – es que la situación de United Airlines se pudo haber evitado.
United Airlines necesitaba a cuatro personas fuera de ese vuelo. Preguntaron si había voluntarios, ofrecieron cupones como incentivo, pero no pudieron obtener los asientos que necesitaban. Así que ellos mismos eligieron a los pasajeros y les ordenaron que se bajaran del avión. Cuando el doctor, quien ya estaba en su asiento, rechazó bajar del avión, llamaron a la policía y las redes sociales le siguieron de manera infame.
¿Qué debió haber pasado en su lugar? La aerolínea simplemente debió haber subido la oferta de los cupones. Pudieron haber incentivado a otra persona para que dejara su lugar de otra manera. Se pudo haber encontrado a un voluntario, sólo si hubieran estado dispuestos a pagar por él.
Este incidente debería recordar a las compañías que necesitan examinar detenidamente las políticas actuales cuando se trata de lidiar con disputas con los clientes. Necesitan capacitar a sus empleados para identificar y salir del combate cuando sus políticas estén dando a lugar escalaciones innecesarias.
Deben hacer esto porque les ayudará a evitar un desastre de RP, pero, de manera más importante, porque es lo correcto. Los videos que se hacen virales, los hashtags, las publicaciones, los artículos y los golpes subsecuentes a la cotización de sus acciones sólo son un efecto posterior.
Así que, marcas, hagamos que suceda. Unámonos en un esfuerzo conjunto para hacer lo correcto por nuestros clientes. Sus clientes – y los amigos que administran sus cuentas de redes sociales, se los agradecerán.