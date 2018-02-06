Wide-Ranging Cancer ‘Vaccine’ Shows Exciting Results

Researchers and scientists say a new cancer “vaccine” has eliminated “all traces of cancer” after being injected in laboratory mice.
In lab tests, 87 of 90 mice were cured of lymphoma tumors. Even in three that had recurrences, a second treatment caused the cancer to regress.
The breakthrough treatment is being researched by the Stanford University School of Medicine and was able to eliminate cancers even in distant untreated parts of the body where cancer had spread.
The most recent study shows that the process works for many different types of cancer including those that arise spontaneously by using two immune-stimulating agents. Those are injected directly into a tumor.
“When we use these two agents together, we see the elimination of tumors all over the body,” Ronald Levy, MD, professor of oncology, said. “This approach bypasses the need to identify tumor-specific immune targets and doesn’t require wholesale activation of the immune system or customization of a patient’s immune cells.”
One agent is already approved for use in humans and the other has been tested for human use in several clinical trials not related to this study. The hope is to create a fast treatment at a fairly low-cost point – one that also doesn’t have some of the adverse effects of other treatments.
The treatment takes only one-millionth of a gram injected into the tumorous area which reactivates cancer-specific T-cells in the human body. Once these cells are created, they are “prescreened” to only recognize cancer-specific proteins. When they leave one cell they then travel through the body to find and destroy other identical tumors throughout the body.
“I don’t think there’s a limit to the type of tumor we could potentially treat as long as it has been infiltrated by the immune system,” Levy said.
The current clinical trial is expected to recruit about 15 patients with low-grade lymphoma. If they are successful, Levy will move on to other cancers for possible treatment.
Researchers have seen similar results in mice with breast, colon and melanoma tumors.
“Vacuna contra el cáncer” de gran alcance muestra resultados esperanzadores
Investigadores y científicos dicen que una nueva “vacuna” contra el cáncer ha eliminado “todos los rastros de cáncer” después de haber sido inyectada en ratones de laboratorio.
En pruebas de laboratorio, 87 de 90 ratones fueron curados de tumores de linfoma. Incluso en tres que tuvieron recurrencias, un segundo tratamiento causó el retroceso del cáncer.
El avance del tratamiento está siendo investigado por la Facultad de Medicina de la Universidad de Stanford y fue capaz de eliminar cánceres incluso en partes distantes del cuerpo donde el cáncer se había diseminado.
El estudio más reciente muestra que el proceso funciona para muchos tipos diferentes de cáncer, incluidos los que surgen espontáneamente mediante el uso de dos agentes inmunoestimulantes. Esos se inyectan directamente en un tumor.
“Cuando usamos estos dos agentes juntos, vemos la eliminación de tumores en todo el cuerpo”, dijo el Dr. Ronald Levy, profesor de oncología. “Este enfoque evita la necesidad de identificar objetivos inmunes específicos del tumor y no requiere la activación al por mayor del sistema inmune o la personalización de las células inmunes de un paciente”.
Un agente ya está aprobado para su uso en humanos y el otro ha sido probado para uso humano en varios ensayos clínicos no relacionados con este estudio. La esperanza es crear un tratamiento rápido a un costo bastante bajo, uno que tampoco tenga algunos de los efectos adversos de otros tratamientos.
El tratamiento solo inyecta una millonésima parte de un gramo en el área tumoral, lo que reactiva las células T específicas del cáncer en el cuerpo humano. Una vez que estas células son creadas, son “preevaluados” para reconocer únicamente las proteínas específicas del cáncer. Cuando salen de una célula, viajan por el cuerpo para encontrar y destruir otros tumores idénticos en todo el cuerpo.
“No creo que haya un límite para el tipo de tumor que potencialmente podríamos tratar, siempre y cuando haya sido infiltrado por el sistema inmune”, dijo Levy.
Se espera que el ensayo clínico actual reclute alrededor de 15 pacientes con linfoma de bajo grado. Si tienen éxito, Levy pasará a otros cánceres para un posible tratamiento.
Los investigadores han visto resultados similares en ratones con tumores de mama, colon y melanoma.