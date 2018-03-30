Wife of Pennsylvania man that fled to Mexico with teen, files for divorce

Stacey Esterly, wife of Kevin Esterly, has filed for divorce citing infidelity and “irretrievable breakdown” after his husband fled Allentown, Pennsylvania with 16-year-old Amy Yu and landed in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

Both Stacey Esterly and Amy Yu’s mom, Miu Luu reported Kevin Esterly and Amy Yu as “missing” earlier this month and a man reported seeing them boarding a plane to Cancun, which led Mexican authorities to issue an Amber Alert for the arrest of Esterly, citing concerns over his traveling with a minor. The two were located in the Caribbean beach of Playa del Carmen, in Mexico, and Amy Yu was immediately flown back to her family.

Kevin Esterly was arrested by Mexican authorities and extradited back to the U.S. where he is being charged with the minor’s disappearance. Esterly had signed out Yu out of school about 10 times between November of last year and February, according to court documents. His bail was set at $500,000. Esterly could be forced to register as a sex offender for 15 years if he is found guilty of the charges.

The Esterlys were friends with Luu and her daughter, with Yu being Esterly’s daughter best friend at some point in their lives. In a statement released through her lawyer, Luu referred to Esterly’s actions as “predatory”. “Ms. Luu trusted Kevin Esterly and his wife to supervise and care for her daughter when her daughter spent time with their daughter at their home”, said the statement.

Stacey Esterly has been married to Kevin Esterly for more than 12 years and is requesting spousal support and alimony. She said she’s unable to “sustain herself during the course of the litigation.”