Wife of Pennsylvania man that fled to Mexico with teen, files for divorce

Stacey Esterly, wife of Kevin Esterly, has filed for divorce citing infidelity and “irretrievable breakdown” after his husband fled Allentown, Pennsylvania with 16-year-old Amy Yu and landed in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.
Both Stacey Esterly and Amy Yu’s mom, Miu Luu reported Kevin Esterly and Amy Yu as “missing” earlier this month and a man reported seeing them boarding a plane to Cancun, which led Mexican authorities to issue an Amber Alert for the arrest of Esterly, citing concerns over his traveling with a minor. The two were located in the Caribbean beach of Playa del Carmen, in Mexico, and Amy Yu was immediately flown back to her family.
Kevin Esterly was arrested by Mexican authorities and extradited back to the U.S. where he is being charged with the minor’s disappearance. Esterly had signed out Yu out of school about 10 times between November of last year and February, according to court documents. His bail was set at $500,000. Esterly could be forced to register as a sex offender for 15 years if he is found guilty of the charges.
The Esterlys were friends with Luu and her daughter, with Yu being Esterly’s daughter best friend at some point in their lives. In a statement released through her lawyer, Luu referred to Esterly’s actions as “predatory”. “Ms. Luu trusted Kevin Esterly and his wife to supervise and care for her daughter when her daughter spent time with their daughter at their home”, said the statement.
Stacey Esterly has been married to Kevin Esterly for more than 12 years and is requesting spousal support and alimony. She said she’s unable to “sustain herself during the course of the litigation.”
Esposa de hombre de Pensilvania que huyó a México con adolescente, pide el divorcio
Stacey Esterly, esposa de Kevin Esterly, solicitó el divorcio citando infidelidad y “crisis irremediable” después de que su marido huyera de Allentown, Pensilvania, con Amy Yu, de 16 años, y aterrizara en Playa del Carmen, México.
Tanto Stacey Esterly como la madre de Amy Yu, Miu Luu, informaron que Kevin Esterly y Yu habían desaparecido a principios de este mes, y un hombre reportó haberlos visto abordando un avión con destino a Cancún, por lo que las autoridades mexicanas emitieron una Alerta Amber para el arresto de Esterly, citando preocupaciones sobre su viaje con un menor. Los dos se encontraban en la playa caribeña de Playa del Carmen, en México, y Amy Yu fue regresada de inmediato con su familia.
Kevin Esterly fue arrestado por las autoridades mexicanas y extraditado a los EE. UU. donde lo acusan de participar en la desaparición de una menor. Esterly había sacado a Yu de la escuela unas 10 veces entre noviembre del año pasado y febrero, según documentos judiciales. Su fianza se fijó en $500,000. Esterly podría ser obligado a registrarse como delincuente sexual durante 15 años si es declarado culpable de los cargos.
Los Esterlys eran amigos de Luu y su hija, y Yu fue la mejor amiga de la hija mayor de los Esterly en algún momento de sus vidas. En un comunicado emitido a través de su abogado, Luu se refirió a las acciones de Esterly como “predatorias”. “La Sra. Luu confió en Kevin Esterly y su esposa para supervisar y cuidar a su hija cuando su hija pasaba tiempo con la hija de ellos en su casa”, decía la declaración.
Stacey Esterly ha estado casada con Kevin Esterly por más de 12 años y está solicitando manutención conyugal y pensión alimenticia. Declaró que no puede “mantenerse a sí misma durante el curso del litigio”.