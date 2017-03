Wild March weather: St. Louis forecast calls for a warm morning, storms in the afternoon and snow this weekend.

ST. LOUIS, MO. MARCH 9. Wild weather continues this March with a warm day in the 70s, but a shower or storm is possible after 4pm through 9pm. Thursday and then snow showers Saturday.

Rain is in the forecast for Friday, when the high is expected to be in the upper 40’s. The temperature will drop into the mid-20’s by Saturday morning, and snow could start falling around midnight Friday.

Saturday morning a few snow showers may develop near daybreak though it’s expected to be more widespread mid morning to later afternoon. Snow showers will taper off by evening.

On Sunday, the high is expected to be 39 degrees with the low at 21 degrees. And there’s another chance for snow — a half-inch or less — on Monday.