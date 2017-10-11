Wildfires Sweep Across Northern California; 15 Are Dead

Santa Rosa, CA. October 10 – A cluster of devastating wildfires that has killed at least 15 people and destroyed more than 2,000 homes, businesses and other buildings raged virtually unchecked across the state’s treasured wine country for a third day Tuesday.

Tens of thousands of Californians fled their homes, many of them holing up in shelters that authorities said could be operating for several days. Power outages and cellphone disruptions added to the chaos amid the fast-spreading blazes, prompting hundreds of missing persons’ reports.

The fires, fueled by dry grasses and brush, heat and low humidity, were fanned by wind gusts reaching almost 80 mph. Conditions improved somewhat on Tuesday, and the National Weather Service ended its “red flag” fire warning in some areas.

Still, homes and other structures were burning in some neighborhoods, and most areas remained unsafe for residents to return, said Barry Biermann, deputy incident commander for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).