Wildfires Sweep Across Northern California; 15 Are Dead

Santa Rosa, CA. October 10 – A cluster of devastating wildfires that has killed at least 15 people and destroyed more than 2,000 homes, businesses and other buildings raged virtually unchecked across the state’s treasured wine country for a third day Tuesday.
Tens of thousands of Californians fled their homes, many of them holing up in shelters that authorities said could be operating for several days. Power outages and cellphone disruptions added to the chaos amid the fast-spreading blazes, prompting hundreds of missing persons’ reports.
The fires, fueled by dry grasses and brush, heat and low humidity, were fanned by wind gusts reaching almost 80 mph. Conditions improved somewhat on Tuesday, and the National Weather Service ended its “red flag” fire warning in some areas.
Still, homes and other structures were burning in some neighborhoods, and most areas remained unsafe for residents to return, said Barry Biermann, deputy incident commander for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).
Los incendios forestales se extienden por todo el norte de California y han cobrado la vida de 15 personas
Santa Rosa, CA. 10 de octubre – Un grupo de devastadores incendios forestales que han matado al menos a 15 personas y destruyeron más de 2,000 viviendas, negocios y otros edificios se desató virtualmente sin control en la valiosa área vinícola del estado por tercer día este martes.
Decenas de miles de californianos huyeron de sus hogares, muchos de ellos se encuentran en refugios que las autoridades dijeron que podrían estar operando durante varios días. Las interrupciones en el suministro de energía y el teléfono celular aumentaron el caos en medio de las llamas de propagación rápida, lo que provocó cientos de informes de personas desaparecidas.
Los fuegos, alimentados por hierbas y arbustos secos, calor y baja humedad, fueron ventilados por las ráfagas de viento alcanzando casi 80 mph. Las condiciones mejoraron un poco el martes, y el Servicio Nacional de Meteorología puso fin a la alerta de fuego de “bandera roja” en algunas áreas.
Sin embargo, hogares y otras estructuras arden en algunos vecindarios, y la mayoría de las áreas siguen siendo inseguras para que los residentes regresen, dijo Barry Biermann, comandante adjunto del Departamento de Silvicultura y Protección contra Incendios de California.