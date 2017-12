Win Scholarship Through ‘Central’s Got Talent’

High school seniors invited to compete in music and theatre

(Fayette, MO/December 18, 2017) High school seniors have an opportunity to step into the spotlight, showcase their talents, and possibly be rewarded in a huge way by Central Methodist University.

“Central’s Got Talent,” sponsored by CMU’s Division of Fine and Performing Arts, will debut on the University’s main campus in Fayette on Friday, February 9, 2018. The all-day event is sure to impress as high school students battle it out in the categories of instrumental and piano, vocal, praise music, theatre, and theatre design.

“Through creating a platform and pathway for artists to emerge through their craft, Central’s Got Talent will become an invaluable stepping stone toward launching a thriving educational and performance career,” said Dr. Joseph Parisi, vice president for enrollment management at CMU. “The competition aims to bring some of the region’s most accomplished emerging artists.”

The competition will include both performance and essay contests, with two total rounds to determine the winners. First, second, and third place awards will be given in each of the five talent categories – with fifteen competitors walking away with scholarship offers, including two full-tuition scholarships for the top two finalists.

To qualify for the “Central’s Got Talent” competition, high school seniors must have obtained at least a 22 on their ACT, and have a 3.3 Grade Point Average (GPA) on a 4.0 scale.

Those interested in participating must sign up by Thursday, Feb. 1. To register, visit go.centralmethodist.edu/centralsgottalent or contact CMU’s Office of Admissions at 660-248-6251 or admissions@centralmethodist.edu.

The day of the event, registration begins at 8 a.m. on the fourth floor of the Inman Student and Community Center on the Fayette campus.