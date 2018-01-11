Winter Mix Moves into St. Louis Thursday Night

St. Louis, MO. — Thursday will be a very interesting day across the area.
Most of the region will remain east of the strong cold front at around noon Thursday. Metro St. Louis will see temperatures near to 60 degrees through the early afternoon. Cold air will be rapidly filtering south. Scattered rain showers will be possible. For the most part, the morning will be breezy, mild and humid.
The front sweeps east Thursday evening and will be cutting across the St. Louis during the evening rush hour. Expect a temperature drop of 20+ degrees in the first hour. Rain will be increasing during the first part of the rush hour. We should still be warm enough for rain through 5pm in most spots.
After 5pm the temperature drop will combine with increasing atmospheric lift behind the front. This should produce a rapidly expanding shield of precipitation. That will quickly become a mix of freezing rain and sleet. This will occur near the end of the rush hour. Hopefully, we will miss any major impacts from icy roads during the rush.
As the cold air builds east precipitation will continue to expand. East of St. Louis meaningful precipitation will wind along and north of I-44 in Missouri and northwest of I-55 in Illinois by midnight. East and southeast of St. Louis and across southern Illinois sleet and snow will be heavier resulting in accumulation potential of 2″ or less. Precipitation will end in our far eastern counties by daybreak Friday.
Nieve y lluvia llegan a St. Louis el jueves por la noche
St. Louis, MO. – El jueves será un día muy interesante en toda la zona.
La mayor parte de la región permanecerá al este del frente frío alrededor del mediodía del jueves. El área metropolitana de St. Louis verá temperaturas cercanas a los 60 grados durante la tarde. El aire frío se filtrará rápidamente hacia el sur. Es posible que haya lluvias dispersas. En su mayor parte, la mañana será ventosa, suave y húmeda.
El frente se extiende hacia el este el jueves por la tarde y atravesará St. Louis durante la hora pico de la tarde. Espere una baja de temperatura de más de 20 grados en la primera hora. La lluvia aumentará durante la primera parte de la hora pico. Todavía deberíamos estar lo suficientemente calientes para la lluvia hasta las 5 p.m. en la mayoría de los lugares.
Después de las 5 p.m. la baja de temperatura se combinará con el aumento de la elevación atmosférica detrás del frente. Esto debería producir un escudo de precipitación en rápida expansión. Eso se convertirá rápidamente en una mezcla de lluvia helada y aguanieve. Esto ocurrirá cerca del final de la hora pico. Con suerte, no veremos un impacto importante sobre las autopistas heladas durante la hora pico.
A medida que el aire frío se forma, la precipitación continuará expandiéndose. Al este de St. Louis, la precipitación significativa se extenderá a lo largo y al norte de la I-44 en Missouri y al noroeste de la I-55 en Illinois antes de la medianoche. Al este y sureste de St. Louis y al sur de Illinois la aguanieve y la nieve serán más pesadas, lo que dará como resultado un potencial de acumulación de 2″o menos. Las precipitaciones terminarán en nuestros condados del este hasta el amanecer del viernes.