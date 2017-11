Winter Operation of the 2017 Paisano Program

The Consulate of Mexico in Chicago, Ill. informs that as of November 1, the 2017 Winter Operation of the Paisano Program began, during which it is estimated that 5 million Mexicans will enter into Mexico during this vacation period. For this reason, the Paisano Program, based in Chicago, IL, will hold two important events for the Mexican community, which are described below:

Cancellation of Permits for the Temporary Importation of Vehicles, which will be carried out by the Customs and Banjercito on November 8, 9 and 10 at the General Consulate in Chicago;