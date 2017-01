Winter Storm Watch remains in effect from late tonight through Sunday

ST. LOUIS – JANUARY 12. A winter storm has the potential to bring significant

icing from late Thursday night through Saturday afternoon. One quarter to three quarters of an inch of ice is expected.

The Winter Storm Watch begins at midnight tonight for the I-70 corridor and all points south. This includes all of the St. Louis Metropolitan area. This watch ends Saturday at 6 p.m.

A new Winter Storm Watch begins at noon on Friday for all areas north of I-70. This watch ends at 6 p.m. Sunday.

The Missouri Department of Transportation has also issued a travel advisory, they said travel on Missouri roads should be avoided overnight Thursday into Friday through Sunday

The wintry precipitation will likely result in hazardous travel conditions especially on bridges overpasses and untreated roads. Parking lots and sidewalks will become slippery as well. Damage to trees and power lines is also possible.