Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until noon CST today

ST. LOUIS – JANUARY 5 – The St. Louis area remains under a Winter Weather Advisory for snow until noon on Thursday. Scattered snow showers will taper off to flurries this afternoon, less than an inch of additional snowfall is expected today.

Many area roads are covered in light, powdery snow this morning. light snow from overnight has resulted in some hazardous travel conditions on untreated roads this morning.

Temperatures will likely remain below freezing through Sunday