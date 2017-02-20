Woman charged with stabbing 8-year-old neighbor in head
COLLINGDALE, Pa. February 20. Majeah Bashir, 21, allegedly stabbed her 8-year-old neighbor in the head. According to police, the woman attacked the victim with a butcher knife at an apartment in Collingdale, Pennsylvania on Friday.
The attack occurred following a dispute over how the victim was babysitting the woman’s toddler.
When police arrived, they found a man holding the 8-year-old with a towel wrapped around her head. The victim was taken to the hospital with a 4-inch gash on the side of her head.
Bashir is being accused of attempted homicide, simple assault, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment of another person.
Una mujer en Pensilvania apuñaló a una niña de 8 años en la cabeza
COLLINGDALE, Pa., 20 de febrero. Majeah Bashir, de 21 años, habría apuñalado a su vecina de 8 años de edad en la cabeza. Según la policía, la mujer atacó a la víctima con un cuchillo de carnicero en un apartamento en Collingdale, Pennsylvania, el viernes.
El ataque ocurrió después de una disputa sobre cómo la víctima cuidaba el niño pequeño de la mujer.
Cuando llegó la policía, encontraron a un hombre que tenía a la niña de 8 años con una toalla envuelta alrededor de su cabeza. La víctima fue llevada al hospital con un corte de 4 pulgadas en el costado de la cabeza.
Bashir está siendo acusada de intento de homicidio, asalto simple, asalto agravado y amenaza imprudente a otra persona.