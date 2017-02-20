Woman charged with stabbing 8-year-old neighbor in head

COLLINGDALE, Pa. February 20. Majeah Bashir, 21, allegedly stabbed her 8-year-old neighbor in the head. According to police, the woman attacked the victim with a butcher knife at an apartment in Collingdale, Pennsylvania on Friday.

The attack occurred following a dispute over how the victim was babysitting the woman’s toddler.

When police arrived, they found a man holding the 8-year-old with a towel wrapped around her head. The victim was taken to the hospital with a 4-inch gash on the side of her head.

Bashir is being accused of attempted homicide, simple assault, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment of another person.