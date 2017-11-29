Woman Delivers Baby in Fire Station Parking Lot

Fenton, Mo. – A newborn baby entered the world much faster than his parents were expecting. Instead of a hospital, Bergandi and Zach Mcelwain delivered their child at a fire station.
That was the couple’s third child, so they thought they knew what to expect. Bergandi said during her first two pregnancies, she was in labor between eight and 12 hours, so she assumed she has some time. About an hour after her contractions started, Bergandi and Zach started to the hospital.
Right when they were about to get onto the highway, Bergandi said her water broke and she knew the baby wasn’t far behind. Zach said he could see the baby’s head, knew they weren’t going to make it to the hospital, and sped to fire station about a mile away.
Zach banged on the fire station doors. With the help of firefighters and paramedics, Zach helped to deliver his son.
“We think he’s going to be fast and furious and I already have a couple of those at home, so I was planning on this to be my calm and collected and sobering child, but I have a feeling he might not be that,” said Bergandi.
The couple is very thankful to the firefighters and paramedics that helped deliver they baby.
Mujer da a luz en el estacionamiento de una estación de bomberos
Fenton, Mo. – Un bebé recién nacido entró al mundo mucho más rápido de lo que sus padres esperaban. En lugar de un hospital, Bergandi y Zach Mcelwain dieron a luz a su hijo en una estación de bomberos.
Este es el tercer hijo de la pareja, por lo que pensaron que sabían qué esperar. Bergandi dijo que durante sus dos primeros embarazos, estuvo en trabajo de parto entre 8 y 12 horas, por lo que ella asumió que tenía algo de tiempo. Aproximadamente una hora después de que comenzaron sus contracciones, Bergandi y Zach se dirigieron al hospital.
Justo cuando estaban a punto de llegar a la carretera, Bergandi dijo que se le había roto la fuente y que sabía que el bebé ya venía. Zach dijo que podía ver la cabeza del bebé, sabía que no iban a llegar al hospital y aceleró a la estación de bomberos que se encontraba a una milla de distancia.
Zach golpeó las puertas de la estación de bomberos. Con la ayuda de bomberos y paramédicos, Zach ayudó a sacar a su hijo.
“Creemos que va a ser rápido y furioso y ya tengo un par de ellos en casa, así que estaba planeando que fuera mi hijo calmado y tranquilo, pero tengo la sensación de que tal vez no sea así”, dijo Bergandi.
La pareja está muy agradecida con los bomberos y los paramédicos que ayudaron a dar a luz a su bebé.