Woman dies after being struck by 3 vehicles on I-70
LAKE ST. LOUIS (AP) — An eastern Missouri woman is dead after being struck by three vehicles on Interstate 70.
KMOV-TV reports that 30-year-old Amanda Greer of Pacific was a pedestrian on the interstate when she ran in front of a vehicle in the left lane near Lake St. Louis Boulevard in St. Charles County. The impact knocked Greer to the pavement, and she was run over by additional cars. It wasn’t clear why Greer was on the roadway.
Mujer muere después de ser atropellada por 3 vehículos en la I-70
LAKE ST. LOUIS (AP) – Una mujer del este de Missouri murió después de haber sido atropellada por tres vehículos en la Interestatal 70.
KMOV-TV informó que Amanda Greer, de 30 años de edad, era una peatón que se encontraba cerca a la interestatal cuando corrió frente a un vehículo en el carril izquierdo cerca del boulevard de Lake St. Louis en el condado de St. Charles. El impacto hizo que Greer cayera tendida en el pavimento y fuera atropellada por otros dos coches.
Todavía no se sabe por qué Greer estaba en la carretera