Woman Facing Homelessness Wins $25K A Year for Life in Michigan Lottery

Lansing, Mich. – A woman wasn’t so “lucky” for periods in her life, but that changed in a big way in 2018.
Shawna Donnelly matched the five white balls drawn in the Lucky For Life drawing on January 15 in Michigan to win $25,000 a year for life. Donnelly, 50, told the Michigan Lottery that she had been facing homelessness.
“The last year has been the most difficult of my life,” Donnelly told the lottery that was shared in a press release. “I’ve been taking care of my mom full-time, and it’s hard to make ends meet.”
Donnelly said the unexpected financial boost couldn’t have come at a better time, and she almost couldn’t believe it at first.
“I woke up in the middle of the night and had a feeling I should check my tickets,” said Donnelly. “When I saw I matched five numbers, I must have refreshed my phone 100 times to make sure I really won!
Donnelly claimed her prize Monday in Lansing.
She chose to take her winnings in a one-time lump sum payment of $390,000 instead of annuity payments for 20 years or life, whichever is greater.
Donnelly told the lottery she plans to buy a new home and car and then save the rest.
Mujer indigente gana $25,000 al año de por vida en la lotería de Michigan
Lansing, Mich. – Una mujer no fue tan “afortunada” por varios periodos de su vida, pero eso cambió a lo grande en 2018.
Shawna Donnelly igualó las cinco bolas blancas dibujadas en el sorteo de Lucky For Life el 15 de enero en Michigan para ganar $25,000 al año de por vida. Donnelly, de 50 años, dijo a la Lotería de Michigan que ya había sido indigente.
“El año pasado fue el más difícil de mi vida”, dijo Donnelly a la lotería una en una declaración que se compartió en un comunicado de prensa. “He estado cuidando a mi madre de tiempo completo, y es difícil llegar a fin de mes”.
Donnelly dijo que el inesperado impulso financiero no podría haber llegado en un mejor momento, y que casi no podía creerlo al principio.
“Me desperté a mitad de la noche y tuve la sensación de que debería revisar mis boletos”, dijo Donnelly. “Cuando vi que coincidía con cinco números, debí haber actualizado mi teléfono 100 veces para asegurarme de haber ganado realmente”.
Donnelly reclamó su premio el lunes en Lansing.
Ella eligió tomar el premio en un pago único de $390,000 en lugar de anualidades por 20 años o más, lo que sea mayor.
Donnelly le dijo a la lotería que planea comprar una casa y un auto nuevos y luego guardar el resto.