Woman Fired For Giving President Trump the Middle Finger

During her bike ride she said she was thinking about the devastation in Puerto Rico, was furious that young immigrants brought to the United States as children could be deported, was despondent over the deaths and devastation in Las Vegas, and concerned about her friends in the diplomatic corps who worried about their job security.
“I was thinking about all this, tooling along, when I see the black cars come and I remember, Oh yeah, he was back on the golf course,” she told The Washington Post.
When the motorcade passed, she had no idea her one-fingered salute had been captured by photographer Brendan Smialowski, working for Agence France-Presse and Getty Images.
The image quickly went viral.
“I said, ‘Yeah, that’s me. Isn’t it funny?’ ” she said, when her friends asked if it was her.
She posted it as her Facebook cover photo and her Twitter profile picture. However, the owner of the yoga studio where she worked part-time asked her to remove the image, and she began receiving emailed threats.
She told her bosses at Akima, a government contractor, that she was the woman in the photo.
“It was just a heads-up,” she said.
But to her surprise, on Halloween she was fired, and escorted from the building, with her bosses saying they wanted her to “be professional” – despite the fact that the incident was at the weekend, and she was not wearing anything that identified her.
“I wasn’t even at work when I did that,” she said. “But they told me I violated the code of conduct policy.”
Ms Briskman, a mother to two teenagers, was unrepentant.
“I’d do it again,” she said.
Mujer es despedida por hacer la seña del dedo medio al presidente Trump
Durante su paseo en bicicleta, ella dijo que estaba pensando en la devastación en Puerto Rico, estaba furiosa porque los jóvenes inmigrantes traídos a los Estados Unidos cuando niños podrían ser deportados, estaba abatida por las muertes y la devastación en Las Vegas y preocupada por sus amigos en el cuerpo diplomático que se preocupaban por la seguridad de su trabajo.
“Estaba pensando en todo esto, pedaleando, cuando veo que vienen los autos negros y recuerdo, oh sí, que él estaba de vuelta en el campo de golf”, le dijo a The Washington Post.
Cuando la caravana pasó, no tenía idea de que su saludo del dedo medio había sido capturado por el fotógrafo Brendan Smialowski, que trabaja para la agencia France-Presse y Getty Images.
La imagen se volvió viral rápidamente.
“Yo dije: ‘Sí, soy yo. ¿No es gracioso?’”, Dijo, cuando sus amigas le preguntaron si era ella.
Lo publicó como su foto de portada de Facebook y su foto de perfil de Twitter. Sin embargo, la dueña del estudio de yoga donde trabaja de medio tiempo le pidió que quitara la imagen y comenzó a recibir amenazas por correo electrónico.
Ella le dijo a sus jefes en Akima, un contratista del gobierno, que ella era la mujer en la foto.
“Fue solo un mano a mano”, dijo.
Pero para su sorpresa, en Halloween la despidieron y la escoltaron fuera del edificio, con sus jefes diciendo que querían que ella “fuera profesional”, a pesar de que el incidente fue durante el fin de semana, y ella no llevaba nada que la identificara.
“Ni siquiera estaba en el trabajo cuando hice eso”, dijo. “Pero me dijeron que violé el código de conducta”.
La Sra. Briskman, madre de dos adolescentes, no se arrepiente.
“Lo haría de nuevo”, finalizo.