Woman found dead alongside I-44 had been killed in crash days earlier
ST. LOUIS, MO. MARCH 22. Police have identified the woman who was found dead on the side of eastbound Interstate 44 at Lafayette Street on St. Patrick’s Day.
A utility worker found Gretchen Roberdes, 44, of St. Peters, dead on the side of the roadway around 12 p.m. She reportedly had injuries to her torso and head.
An investigation revealed Roberdes’ 2002 Hyundai Elantra struck the guard rail and the ramp, ejecting her from the vehicle, two days before her body was found.
Investigators said Roberdes body was not visible during the initial search of the area immediately following the crash.
Mujer encontrada muerta a un lado de la I-44 había muerto en un accidente días antes
ST. LOUIS, MO. 22 DE MARZO. La policía ha identificado a la mujer que fue encontrada muerta en el lado de la Interestatal 44 Este en la calle Lafayette el día de San Patricio.
Una empleada de servicios públicos encontró a Gretchen Roberts, de 44 años, de St. Peters, muerta al lado de la carretera alrededor de las 12 p.m. Según informes, había heridas en su torso y cabeza.
Una investigación reveló que el 2002 Hyundai Elantra de Roberts golpeó el carril contra la barrera de protección y la rampa, expulsandola del vehículo, dos días antes de que su cuerpo fuera encontrado.
Los investigadores dijeron que el cuerpo de Roberts no fue visible durante la búsqueda inicial del área inmediatamente después del accidente.