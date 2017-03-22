Woman found dead alongside I-44 had been killed in crash days earlier

ST. LOUIS, MO. MARCH 22. Police have identified the woman who was found dead on the side of eastbound Interstate 44 at Lafayette Street on St. Patrick’s Day.

A utility worker found Gretchen Roberdes, 44, of St. Peters, dead on the side of the roadway around 12 p.m. She reportedly had injuries to her torso and head.

An investigation revealed Roberdes’ 2002 Hyundai Elantra struck the guard rail and the ramp, ejecting her from the vehicle, two days before her body was found.

Investigators said Roberdes body was not visible during the initial search of the area immediately following the crash.