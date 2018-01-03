Woman Hit by Stray Bullet after Going outside To Listen To NYE Gunfire

St. Louis, MO. January 2 – A 28-year-old woman was hospitalized early New Year’s Day after being hit by a stray bullet in the Tower Grove East neighborhood.

According to police, the woman said she went outside at midnight to listen to the New Year’s Eve gunfire and was hit in her back by a bullet.

She was taken to the hospital and was listed as stable.

Police do not have a suspect but are investigating the incident.