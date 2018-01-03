Woman Hit by Stray Bullet after Going outside To Listen To NYE Gunfire

St. Louis, MO. January 2 – A 28-year-old woman was hospitalized early New Year’s Day after being hit by a stray bullet in the Tower Grove East neighborhood.
According to police, the woman said she went outside at midnight to listen to the New Year’s Eve gunfire and was hit in her back by a bullet.
She was taken to the hospital and was listed as stable.
Police do not have a suspect but are investigating the incident.
Mujer recibe bala perdida después de salir para escuchar tiros en la víspera del año nuevo
St. Louis, MO. 2 de junio: Una mujer de 28 años de edad fue hospitalizada el primer día de Año Nuevo después de que fuera herida por una bala perdida en el vecindario de Tower Grove East.
Según la policía, la mujer dijo que salió a la medianoche para escuchar los disparos en la víspera de Año Nuevo y recibió un balazo en la espalda.
La mujer fue trasladada al hospital y se reporta estable.
La policía no tiene sospechosos, pero está investigando el incidente.