Woman hit by stray bullet inside Busch Stadium

St. Louis, MO. May 3 – During Tuesday night’s Cardinals game a woman was struck by a stray bullet.

According to police, the woman, 34, found out a small abrasion above her elbow after feeling pain and taking off her jacket. She then went to the first aid station.

A bullet slug was found in the area around where the victim was seated, according to police. It’s unclear where the gunshot came from, but it appears it came from outside the stadium.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says: “This further amplifies our yearly message of encouraging “Fun Without Guns”. We know “what goes up must come down”, and in this case, an innocent victim was struck”. The department constantly stresses the importance of safety and responsible gun ownership.