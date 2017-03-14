Woman hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. MARCH 14. A woman was struck near the intersection of Lemay Ferry and Bayless around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.
The victim was hospitalized after a vehicle hit her in St. Louis County, she is in stable condition.
No other information has been released.
Mujer hospitalizada después de ser golpeada por un vehículo en el condado de St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. MARZO 14. Una mujer fue atropellada cerca de la intersección de Lemay Ferry y Bayless alrededor de la 1:15 p.m. del martes.
La víctima fue hospitalizada después de que un vehículo la golpeó en St. Louis County, ella está en condición estable.
No se ha publicado ninguna otra información.