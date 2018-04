Woman injured in murder-suicide attempt dies in hospital

Linda Cook, a 32-year-old woman from St. Louis County, who was shot by her estranged husband in a parking lot Friday night has died from sustained injuries.

Johnny Cook, 31, also of St. Louis County, who was married to Linda and had two children with her, asked her to meet her at the parking lot of the Ross Dress for Less store at the Arnold Commons shopping center on Friday night. She was in her car with her three children: a 9-year-old, a 1-year-old, and a 4-month-old.

Linda had a restraining order against Johnny but agreed to meet him for dinner Friday evening, Arnold police informed on Monday. Johnny and Linda got into an argument and witnesses say Johnny, sitting on the passenger seat of Linda’s car, took out a gun and shot her. He then exited the car, went around to her side and shot her again, in front of her kids. He drove off and shot and killed himself shortly after.

Linda was rushed to the hospital and remained in critical condition throughout the weekend, but unfortunately passed away Monday morning, her family announced. Terry Richardson, Linda Cook’s mother has set up a GoFundMe page to pay for her daughter’s funeral expenses. The description reads as follows:

“Linda (Ellerman) Cook my youngest daughter, was a beloved mother, daughter, and sister who recently lost her life under very tragic circumstances. Her estranged husband killed her before committing suicide. She left behind 9 year old Sam, 16 month old Max, and 4 month old Elizabeth. At this time we are seeking donations for funeral expenses and expenses to take care of her children. We really appreciate any and all donations.”

So far, they have raised a little over the $20,000 goal, but people can continue to donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/linda-cook. Linda’s three children were released to relatives, officials said.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home, at 12444 Olive Boulevard, in Creve Coeur.