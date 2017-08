Woman Killed after Crashing Minivan into a Home in St. Louis

St. Louis, MO. August 2 – A woman driving a minivan was killed late Tuesday night after crashing into a home in St. Louis, police say.

Tranico Johnson, 33, died at the scene of the crash in the 5900 block of Goodfellow Boulevard, in the city’s North Pointe neighborhood. Johnson lived in the 800 block of Riverview Boulevard.

No one else was in the minivan. However, police are searching for two men in a sedan that was sideswiped by her minivan.

At about 11 p.m. Tuesday, Johnson was driving a 2000 Ford Windstar minivan north on Goodfellow. She was approaching West Florissant Avenue at high speed, police say. Her minivan sideswiped a sedan as the sedan was trying to make a left turn onto West Florissant.

Johnson’s minivan slid out of control, hit a curb and ran over a fence before hitting the home, police say.

The man driving the sedan pulled to the curb, and he and a passenger with him got out and stayed at the scene a short time before driving away, police say.