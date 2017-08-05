Woman Killed after Vehicle Struck by Amtrak Train

Brighton, ILL. August 3 – A 35-year-old woman is dead after her vehicle was hit by an Amtrak train in Brighton, Illinois Wednesday night.
According to authorities, Melanie Adams-Swearengen’s tried to cross the railroad tracks where there was no crossing and her vehicle got stuck.
An Amtrak train traveling southbound struck the vehicle around 9 p.m. before Adams-Swearengen could clear the vehicle off the tracks. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Over 40 people were on the train at the time of the crash heading from Chicago to St. Louis. One passenger was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the Illinois State Highway Patrol.
Mujer muere después de que su vehículo fuera golpeado por tren de Amtrak
Brighton, ILL. 3 de agosto – Una mujer de 35 años murió después de que su vehículo fuera golpeado por un tren de Amtrak en Brighton, Illinois el miércoles por la noche.
Según las autoridades, Melanie Adams-Swearengen intentó cruzar las vías del tren donde no había ningún cruce y su vehículo se atascó.
Un tren de Amtrak que viajaba hacia el sur golpeó el vehículo alrededor de las 9 p.m. Antes de que Adams-Swearengen pudiera sacar el vehículo de las vías. Ella fue declarada muerta en la escena.
Más de 40 personas estaban en el tren en el momento del accidente que se dirigía de Chicago a St. Louis. Un pasajero fue transportado al hospital con heridas leves, según la Policía de Caminos del Estado de Illinois.