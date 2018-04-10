Woman rescues dog; gets car and cat stolen

After Janice Ritter, a North St. Louis County woman stepped away from her car for a few minutes to rescue a friend’s dog, her car and cat were stolen from her.

Ritter was helping in finding a friend’s dog and she found him a few minutes into the search, at Bella Fontaine West Park. She told KMOV that she was “very relieved. Very excited. I was never expecting to find the dog. He was shivering and in very weak condition.” But when she asked some kids that were helping her find the dog to go and retrieve some blankets from her car, the kids came back running to tell her that her car had been stolen. Inside her car, though, was her black cat recovering from surgery.

“I just want the cat back. I don’t want something bad to happen. I don’t know the people who took the car. I don’t know if they are cat lovers or animal lovers or will just release the cat somewhere or if they are going to do something horrible to it,” Ritter told KMOV.

She had just purchased the car, a 2016 gray Jeep Patriot, a week ago, but said insurance could take care of it and the items inside could be replaced. She is asking the people who took her cat to return it to her as she can’t stop thinking about it. A GoFundMe page has been set up for her to be able to offer a reward to those who took her cat. Over $1,500 have been raised. A separate page, just for Ritter, has raised more than $1,600.



