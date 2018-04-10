Woman rescues dog; gets car and cat stolen

After Janice Ritter, a North St. Louis County woman stepped away from her car for a few minutes to rescue a friend’s dog, her car and cat were stolen from her.
Ritter was helping in finding a friend’s dog and she found him a few minutes into the search, at Bella Fontaine West Park. She told KMOV that she was “very relieved. Very excited. I was never expecting to find the dog. He was shivering and in very weak condition.” But when she asked some kids that were helping her find the dog to go and retrieve some blankets from her car, the kids came back running to tell her that her car had been stolen. Inside her car, though, was her black cat recovering from surgery.
“I just want the cat back. I don’t want something bad to happen. I don’t know the people who took the car. I don’t know if they are cat lovers or animal lovers or will just release the cat somewhere or if they are going to do something horrible to it,” Ritter told KMOV.
She had just purchased the car, a 2016 gray Jeep Patriot, a week ago, but said insurance could take care of it and the items inside could be replaced. She is asking the people who took her cat to return it to her as she can’t stop thinking about it. A GoFundMe page has been set up for her to be able to offer a reward to those who took her cat. Over $1,500 have been raised. A separate page, just for Ritter, has raised more than $1,600.
Mujer rescata a perro; le roban auto y gato
Después de que Janice Ritter, una mujer del condado de North St. Louis, se alejara de su automóvil por unos minutos para rescatar al perro de un amigo, vio robados su automóvil y su gato.
Ritter ayudaba a encontrar el perro de un amigo, cuando lo encontró unos minutos después de iniciar la búsqueda, en Bella Fontaine West Park. Ritter dijo a KMOV que estaba “muy aliviada. Muy emocionado. Nunca esperaba encontrar el perro. Estaba temblando y en muy mal estado”. Pero cuando les pidió a unos niños que la estaban ayudando a encontrar al perro que fueran a su auto por unas mantas, los niños volvieron corriendo para decirle que le habían robado el automóvil. Dentro de su auto, estaba su gato negro, el cual se recuperaba de una cirugía.
“Solo quiero recuperar al gato. No quiero que algo malo suceda. No conozco a las personas que tomaron el automóvil. No sé si son amantes de los gatos o de los animales o simplemente lanzarán al gato a algún lugar o si van a hacer algo horrible”, dijo Ritter a KMOV.
Ella acababa de comprar el automóvil, un Jeep Patriot modelo 2016, hace una semana, pero dijo que el seguro se encargaría de él y que los artículos que llevaba adentro podían ser reemplazados. Ritter le pide a la gente que se llevó a su gato que lo devuelva, ya que no puede dejar de pensar en él. Se ha configurado una página de GoFundMe para que ella pueda ofrecer una recompensa a quienes se llevaron a su gato. Se han recaudado más de $1,500 dólares. Una página separada, solo para Ritter, ha recaudado más de $1,600 dólares.