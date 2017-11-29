Woman Shot by Off-Duty Officer Outside North County Bar

St. Louis County, Mo. – After a man was shot inside a north St. Louis County bar overnight, an off-duty officer working secondary shot a woman who was waving a gun outside.

Around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, a 23-year-old woman was physically assaulted by an unknown man while inside Club Cuetopia in the 11820 block of West Florissant Avenue. According to police, a 23-year-old man then confronted the unknown suspect and was shot by him.

After the man was shot, the woman ran outside of the bar while holding a handgun and was confronted by an off-duty municipal police officer. The officer, who was working secondary at the bar and was in full police uniform, shot the woman when she waved the gun at the officer, police said. The officer then shot the woman.

“I was terrified,” said Shakirra, who witnessed the shooting. “We were trying to get out of there. Really get out of there and like I said, my friend, she wasn’t behind me so I was really upset. It was really horrible.’

The injured man and woman were taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

Information regarding the unknown suspect who assaulted the woman and shot the man has not been released.

Anyone with information regarding the ongoing investigation is asked to contact the St. Louis Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.