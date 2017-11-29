Woman Shot by Off-Duty Officer Outside North County Bar

St. Louis County, Mo. – After a man was shot inside a north St. Louis County bar overnight, an off-duty officer working secondary shot a woman who was waving a gun outside.
Around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, a 23-year-old woman was physically assaulted by an unknown man while inside Club Cuetopia in the 11820 block of West Florissant Avenue. According to police, a 23-year-old man then confronted the unknown suspect and was shot by him.
After the man was shot, the woman ran outside of the bar while holding a handgun and was confronted by an off-duty municipal police officer. The officer, who was working secondary at the bar and was in full police uniform, shot the woman when she waved the gun at the officer, police said. The officer then shot the woman.
“I was terrified,” said Shakirra, who witnessed the shooting. “We were trying to get out of there. Really get out of there and like I said, my friend, she wasn’t behind me so I was really upset. It was really horrible.’
The injured man and woman were taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.
Information regarding the unknown suspect who assaulted the woman and shot the man has not been released.
Anyone with information regarding the ongoing investigation is asked to contact the St. Louis Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
Mujer es herida por un oficial fuera del servicio afuera de un bar en North County
St. Louis County, Mo. – Después de que un hombre recibió un disparo en un bar del Condado de St. Louis durante la noche, un agente fuera de servicio que trabajaba en empleo secundario disparó a una mujer que agitaba una pistola afuera.
Alrededor de las 11:40 p.m. del martes, una mujer de 23 años de edad fue agredida físicamente por un desconocido mientras se encontraba dentro del Club Cuetopia en la cuadra 11820 de West Florissant Avenue. Según la policía, un hombre de 23 años se enfrentó al sospechoso desconocido y le disparó.
Después de disparar al hombre, la mujer salió corriendo del bar mientras sostenía una pistola y fue confrontada por un oficial de policía municipal fuera de servicio. El oficial, que también trabajaba en el bar y vestía uniforme de policía, le disparó a la mujer cuando agitó el arma, dijo la policía.
“Estaba aterrorizada”, dijo Shakirra, quien presenció el tiroteo. “Estábamos tratando de salir de allí. Realmente salir de allí y luego pensé en mi amiga, ella no estaba detrás de mí, así que estaba realmente asustada. Fue realmente horrible”.
El hombre y la mujer lesionados fueron llevados al hospital y reportados en estado crítico.
La información sobre el sospechoso desconocido que agredió a la mujer y le disparó al hombre no ha sido revelada.
Se solicita a toda persona que tenga información relacionada con la investigación en curso que se comunique con el Departamento de Policía de St. Louis al 636-529-8210 o a CrimeStoppers al 1-866-371-8477.