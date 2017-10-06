Woman Shot in Both Legs While Holding Baby

St. Louis, MO. October 5 – A woman was shot in both legs while holding her 7-month-old grandchild, police say. The baby was unhurt.

Police arrested a man who is the boyfriend of the victim’s mother. The man, 62, was booked on suspicion of first-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

She was shot just before 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of North Kingshighway, near Fountain Park. Police say the woman and her mother’s boyfriend quarreled, and he fired shots at her.

Hit in both legs, the woman was taken to a hospital. Police say she was stable. Her medical condition was unavailable. The child she was holding was not injured, police say.

Police say they arrested the man and recovered a gun. The man’s name has not been released.