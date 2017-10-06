Woman Shot in Both Legs While Holding Baby

St. Louis, MO. October 5 – A woman was shot in both legs while holding her 7-month-old grandchild, police say. The baby was unhurt.
Police arrested a man who is the boyfriend of the victim’s mother. The man, 62, was booked on suspicion of first-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
She was shot just before 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of North Kingshighway, near Fountain Park. Police say the woman and her mother’s boyfriend quarreled, and he fired shots at her.
Hit in both legs, the woman was taken to a hospital. Police say she was stable. Her medical condition was unavailable. The child she was holding was not injured, police say.
Police say they arrested the man and recovered a gun. The man’s name has not been released.
Mujer recibe disparos en ambas piernas mientras sostenía a un bebé en brazos
St. Louis, MO. 5 de octubre – Una mujer recibió disparos en ambas piernas mientras sostenía a su nieto de 7 meses, según reportes de la policía. El bebé no resultó herido.
La policía arrestó a un hombre que es el novio de la madre de la víctima. El hombre, de 62 años, fue acusado de agravio en primer grado y poner en peligro el bienestar de un niño.
El tiroteo fue justo antes de las 6 p.m. el miércoles en la cuadra 900 de North Kingshighway, cerca de Fountain Park. La policía dice que la mujer y el novio de su madre pelearon, y él le disparo varias veces.
Con heridas en ambas piernas la mujer fue llevada al hospital. La policía dice que se encuentra estable. Se desconoce su condición médica. El niño que cargaba al momento de la agresión no resultó herido, así lo reporta la policía.
La policía dice que el hombre fue arrestado y que recuperaron un arma. Se desconoce el nombre del agresor.