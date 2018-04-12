Woman shot inside car in East St. Louis on Sunday morning, dies

A 30-year-old woman shot inside a car in East St. Louis on Sunday morning, has died, police said.

The name of the victim was Verlee Pomerlee, who died from at least one gunshot wound, said the Illinois State Police Sergeant, Elbert Jennings.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch is reporting that at 5:28 a.m. on Sunday, East St. Louis police responded to the 600 block of 31st Street for a report of shots fired. Jennings said that they found Pomerlee inside a car with a gunshot wound. Pomerlee was taken to a St. Louis hospital, where she later died.

Jennings mentioned that the victim had acquaintances in the area, but further details about why she was there were not released by the State Police Sergeant.

“We have some leads that we’re following but any help the public can provide would be helpful. We’re still trying to confirm how many people were in the car at the time of the shooting. We believe she was shot by someone outside the vehicle,” Jennings said.

Police are asking that anyone who may have any information about the incident, contact the police at 618-482-6700, the Illinois State Police at 618-346-3990, or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.