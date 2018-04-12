Woman shot inside car in East St. Louis on Sunday morning, dies

A 30-year-old woman shot inside a car in East St. Louis on Sunday morning, has died, police said.
The name of the victim was Verlee Pomerlee, who died from at least one gunshot wound, said the Illinois State Police Sergeant, Elbert Jennings.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch is reporting that at 5:28 a.m. on Sunday, East St. Louis police responded to the 600 block of 31st Street for a report of shots fired. Jennings said that they found Pomerlee inside a car with a gunshot wound. Pomerlee was taken to a St. Louis hospital, where she later died.
Jennings mentioned that the victim had acquaintances in the area, but further details about why she was there were not released by the State Police Sergeant.
“We have some leads that we’re following but any help the public can provide would be helpful. We’re still trying to confirm how many people were in the car at the time of the shooting. We believe she was shot by someone outside the vehicle,” Jennings said.
Police are asking that anyone who may have any information about the incident, contact the police at 618-482-6700, the Illinois State Police at 618-346-3990, or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
Mujer baleada dentro de automóvil en East St. Louis el domingo por la mañana, muere
Una mujer de 30 años que fue baleada dentro de un automóvil en East St. Louis el domingo por la mañana murió, dijo la policía.
El nombre de la víctima era Verlee Pomerlee, quien murió por lo menos de una herida de bala, dijo el sargento de la policía del estado de Illinois, Elbert Jennings.
El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informa que a las 5:28 a.m. del domingo, la policía de East St. Louis acudió a la cuadra 600 de la calle 31 después de reportarse un tiroteo. Jennings dijo que encontraron a Pomerlee con una herida de bala y dentro de un automóvil. Pomerlee fue llevada a un hospital de St. Louis, donde murió más tarde.
Jennings mencionó que la víctima tenía conocidos en el área, pero el sargento de la policía estatal no divulgó más detalles sobre por qué ella estaba allí.
“Tenemos algunas pistas que estamos siguiendo, pero cualquier ayuda que el público pueda brindar sería útil. Todavía estamos tratando de confirmar cuántas personas estaban en el automóvil en el momento del tiroteo. Creemos que alguien le disparó desde afuera del vehículo”, dijo Jennings.
La policía solicita que cualquiera que tenga información sobre el incidente, se comunique con la policía al 618-482-6700, con la Policía del Estado de Illinois al 618-346-3990 o con CrimeStoppers al 866-371-8477.