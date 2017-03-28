Woman Shot Outside Ladue Schnucks; Man Sought by Police Found Dead
ST. LOUIS, MO. MARCH 28. Around 5 a.m., a nearby officer said he heard shots being fired outside the Schnucks, located on Lindbergh. When the officer arrived at the store, he found a middle-aged woman shot by the entrance.
About two hours later, a man described as a “person of interest” in the shooting was found dead inside a car in Richmond Heights following the shooting at a Ladue Schnucks Tuesday morning. Officials believe the van was the same one seen leaving the store after the shooting. Officials believe the man committed suicide.
According to officials, the man found dead in Richmond Heights and the woman shot at Schnucks were married.
The Schnucks is currently closed. It is unknown when it will reopen.
The woman was listed in critical, unstable condition following surgery.
Mujer fue herida afuera de un Schnucks en Ladue; un sospechoso buscado por la policía fue encontrado muerto
ST. LOUIS, MO. MARZO 28. Alrededor de las 5 de la madrugada, un oficial dijo que oyó disparos afuera de un supermercado Schnucks, ubicado en Lindbergh. Cuando el oficial llegó a la tienda, encontró a una mujer de mediana edad herida en la entrada.
Alrededor de dos horas más tarde, un hombre descrito como una “persona de interés” en el tiroteo fue encontrado muerto dentro de un coche en Richmond Heights. Los funcionarios creen que la furgoneta fue la misma que se vio salir de la tienda después del tiroteo. Funcionarios creen que el hombre se suicidó.
Según las autoridades, el hombre encontrado muerto en Richmond Heights y la mujer herida en Schnucks estaban casados.
El Schnucks está actualmente cerrado. Se desconoce cuándo volverá a abrirse.
La mujer fue catalogada en estado crítico e inestable después de una cirugía.