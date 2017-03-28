Woman Shot Outside Ladue Schnucks; Man Sought by Police Found Dead

ST. LOUIS, MO. MARCH 28. Around 5 a.m., a nearby officer said he heard shots being fired outside the Schnucks, located on Lindbergh. When the officer arrived at the store, he found a middle-aged woman shot by the entrance.

About two hours later, a man described as a “person of interest” in the shooting was found dead inside a car in Richmond Heights following the shooting at a Ladue Schnucks Tuesday morning. Officials believe the van was the same one seen leaving the store after the shooting. Officials believe the man committed suicide.

According to officials, the man found dead in Richmond Heights and the woman shot at Schnucks were married.

The Schnucks is currently closed. It is unknown when it will reopen.

The woman was listed in critical, unstable condition following surgery.